A photo of food.
La Societe brings a taste of l’Hexagone to SoMa.
La Societe

11 Elegant French Destinations in San Francisco

From cozy bistros and brasseries to soigné fine dining

by Lauren Saria, Becky Duffett, and Caleb Pershan
La Societe brings a taste of l’Hexagone to SoMa.
| La Societe
by Lauren Saria, Becky Duffett, and Caleb Pershan
San Francisco may be known for its massive Mission-style burritos and delicate soup dumplings, but for those craving butter, only French will do. Fortunately for those Francophiles out there, the Bay Area finds itself in the midst of a French dining renaissance with new destinations for bistro fare, flaky croissants, and crepes. Here are 12 elegant examples of the genre, putting out classic dishes and modern updates with savoir-faire.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Cafe Jacqueline

On a quiet block of Grant up in North Beach, Cafe Jacqueline is a charming cafe that’s mastered the art of lofty soufflés. Each serves at least two people, with savory options like gruyere, leek, crab, and lobster, and sweet endings such as chocolate, lemon, and bien sur, Grand Marnier. Chef-owner Jacqueline Margulis is still in the kitchen and personally whipping the whites.

1454 Grant Ave, San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 981-5565
(415) 981-5565

Restaurant Jeanne D’Arc

It doesn’t get more over-the-top French than this restaurant in the Cornell Hotel de France, an establishment Claude and Micheline Lambert have owned and operated since the late ’60s. The bistro is named for the patron saint of the owners’ French hometown, Orleans, and dishes like braised rabbit and desserts like Grand Marnier soufflé channel rustic French cooking. The dining room, replete with gallic artifacts, should (but doesn’t) require a passport.

715 Bush St, San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 421-3154
(415) 421-3154
Cornell Hotel De France

Routier

When you consider that this restaurant comes from the team behind B. Patisserie, one of the city’s finest French bakeries, it should come as little surprise Routier offers exquisite bistro fare. Choose from small plates such as mushroom “au poivre” and terrine of pork rillettes, or larger entrees including seared scallops with creamed leeks and lambed shoulder with herbed potatoes. The dining room is cozy and a spot at the same bar makes a great choice for solo dining.

2801 California St, San Francisco, CA 94115
A table of plates from Routier. Albert Law

La Societe Bar & Cafe

Open since August 2022, La Societe brings California-ized French classics to the ground floor of the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown SOMA. Chef Alexandre Viriot offers familiar dishes such as escargot, duck liver mousse, and moule frites, but usually with some sort of modern or locally influenced update — think smoked salmon rillettes with everything bagel spice and duck a l’orange made with birds raised in Sonoma County. 

50 3rd Street, San Francisco, California 94103
415-974-6400
415-974-6400
A white bowl filled with mussels served with a basket of fries. Albert Law

ONE65 San Francisco

ONE65 is nearly as multi-layered as a croissant at its ground-floor patisserie. Above that is a bistro level, serving French-inspired California cuisine, and above that is a swanky cocktail lounge, called Elements. Another floor up is a fine-dining prix-fixe restaurant with French cheese carts and modern twists called O’ by Claude Le Tohic. Le Tohic, who partnered on the project with the team behind Alexander’s Steakhouse, previously won a James Beard Award for his work at Joel Robuchon in Las Vegas.

165 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 814-8888
(415) 814-8888
Patricia Chang

Chapeau!

“Hats off” to this beloved bistro, which is still charming regulars after more than 20 years. It’s worth venturing out to the avenues to indulge in classics like the salmon trio, smoked duck salad, lamb cassoulet, and profiteroles drowned in ganache.

126 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 387-0408
(415) 387-0408
Kristyn H/Yelp

Monsieur Benjamin

Monsieur Benjamin helped usher in a new wave of French restaurants over the past few years. The snappy black-and-white bistro drops unapologetically rich dishes, like oeufs mayonnaise, crispy frog legs, bone marrow, and seafood sausage. Make no mistake, this is a Corey Lee restaurant, and it’s only deceptively casual. Stocks and sauces are slow simmered, aprons starched, herbs arranged with tweezers, and everything is impeccable.

451 Gough St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 403-2233
(415) 403-2233
Monsieur Benjamin

Absinthe Brasserie & Bar

It’s not just the opera crowd that pushes into Absinthe, still dazzling after 20 years. Step into the warm and welcoming brasserie, and belly up to the bar for craft cocktails and a croque. Or make a reservation and sit down to griddled country paté, steak tartare, French onion soup gratinée, and coq au vin.

398 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 551-1590
(415) 551-1590
Absinthe

L'Ardoise

Tucked away in Duboce triangle, this sliver of a bistro is named after the chalkboard on the sidewalk, calling out the daily specials. Chef and owner Thierry Clement grew up near Sancerre, and stays close to the classics. Go when you’re craving comforting coq au vin or steak frites, or want to get cozy with a date.

151 Noe St, San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 437-2600
(415) 437-2600
L’Ardoise

Zazie

Zazie is best known for brunch in the sunny back patio, with every type of eggs Benedict overflowing with hollandaise. But dinner is an unexpected pleasure, with generous portions, affordably priced. Inspired by the peasant food of Provence, dig into garden tomatoes, zucchini, and eggplant, and crispy duck legs and thick pork chops. Longtime owner Jennifer Bennett sold the restaurant, but fortunately, she handed over the keys to her existing team.

941 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 564-5332
(415) 564-5332
A wooden table of French food on decorative plates Zazie

Mijoté

Chef Kosuke Tada trained with French chefs including Paul Bert and David Toutain before taking over the former Sasaki space in the Mission to open Mijote in 2022. Since then, it’s become a hit for simple but elegant four-course menus that treat local ingredients with the utmost respect. This is where you want to head for a taste of the kind of dining that’s currently en vogue in the City of Lights: sole with curly kale and sweet lime, duck with Arrowhead cabbage and quince, and pork loin with fennel and saffron.

2400 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Lauren Saria

Related Maps