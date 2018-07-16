11 Elegant French Destinations in San Francisco

Chef Kosuke Tada trained with French chefs including Paul Bert and David Toutain before taking over the former Sasaki space in the Mission to open Mijote in 2022. Since then, it’s become a hit for simple but elegant four-course menus that treat local ingredients with the utmost respect. This is where you want to head for a taste of the kind of dining that’s currently en vogue in the City of Lights: sole with curly kale and sweet lime, duck with Arrowhead cabbage and quince, and pork loin with fennel and saffron.