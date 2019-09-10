16 Extra Crispy Fried Chicken Sandwiches in the Bay Area

It’s hard to resist a fried chicken sandwich when it’s really done right, ideally with crispy and juicy chicken nestled on a pillowy bun. Fortunately, the Bay Area has many spots that cater to the craving. Try one of the many dedicated fried chicken sandwich shops that call the Bay Area home, as well as the assorted butcher shops and tiki dens that also serve excellent varieties. Whether you prefer white meat or dark meat, and whether you like that fried chicken drenched in hot sauce or topped with herb slaw, here are some great sandwiches to seek out now.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.