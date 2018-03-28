20 Essential LGBTQ Bars in San Francisco and the East Bay

 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Vivvyanne ForeverMORE sits at the bar of The Stud before emceeing Drag Alive July 26, 209. The Stud has been a staple of queer nightlife for over 50 years and is owned and operated by an 18-person worker-owner cooperative of which Vivvyanne ForeverMORE is

by Jay C. Barmann, Lauren Saria, and Caleb Pershan
Photo By Josie Norris/The San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

While longtime queer spaces may be disappearing in San Francisco and other cities, queer people in most of America, including in the Bay Area, understand that actual, physical social spaces are still vital to the culture. Two neighborhoods where gay nightlife thrived in the 1970s, the Castro and SoMa, are still home to the majority of San Francisco gay bars, and Oakland is home to what is likely the longest continuously operating gay bar in the country, The White Horse, which officially opened in 1933 at the end of Prohibition. Meanwhile, Polk Street, where an explosion of gay bars began in the mid-1960s and continued through the 1990s, has only one sole survivor from that era, The Cinch.

When it comes to dancing, you can find some at a couple of spots (and the “White Ho”) on a regular basis, but big dance clubs are now a thing of the past. For SF’s queer community, it’s all about monthly themed parties, often held at locations that are straight most other nights.

Below, find a selection of the most essential drinking spots for LGBTQ crowds around the Bay, listed geographically from West to East.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. The Edge

4149 18th St
San Francisco, CA 94114
Named because it sits at the actual western edge of the Castro neighborhood, The Edge is a mostly locals-only bar that draws a diverse crowd, in terms of both age and race. It’s a cozy, narrow spot that still manages to host Thursday drag shows and occasional DJs and fundraisers. Mondays, Wednesdays, and sometimes Sundays are reserved for musical theater starting around 7 p.m., with videos of musicals on film and stage playing all night. There are two-for-one drinks on Mondays and Wednesdays all night, and at Happy Hour, and drink specials all week long, because the Castro likes to get people very drunk.

The Edge/Facebook

2. 440 Castro St

440 Castro St
San Francisco, CA 94114

Once upon a time this place was called Daddy’s, and that name still defines the crowd here, where beards and bellies are most welcome. Mid-week DJs cater to more mature tastes, with a well curated selection of videos from the 70s to the 90s, and you’ll find go-go boys dancing for dollars on certain nights. The space is kept dark and extends back to a mezzanine with a second bar and coat-check closet that they put to good use on Underwear Night (Mondays). There are also drink specials galore, as there are in most of the Castro, including $3 beers all night on Tuesdays, and two-for-one drinks on Wednesdays, and happy hour most days.

440 Castro/Facebook

3. Twin Peaks Tavern

401 Castro St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 864-9470
(415) 864-9470
Nicknamed “The Glass Coffin” many years ago because of its big windows and perennial popularity with neighborhood seniors, Twin Peaks is a warm and welcoming little bar with carpet and Tiffany lamps, geared toward quiet conversation. It’s plenty popular with younger people these days, especially after 10 p.m., and famously, the two tiny bathrooms here always smell like cookies, thanks to the exhaust vents from Hot Cookie next door wafting in through the windows. Historical trivia: This was one of the first gay bars in the country — and definitely the first in the Bay Area — to feature big-paned windows facing the street, meaning that people who came here weren’t trying to hide who they were to passersby. For that reason, it’s now a city landmark. Also, it’s the perfect spot to grab a hot toddy or Irish Coffee on a chilly night.

Twin Peaks Tavern
Google/Rahul Bajaj

4. The Mix

4086 18th St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 431-8616
(415) 431-8616

Probably the most diverse bar in the Castro, The Mix is a favorite of famed LGBT rights activist Cleve Jones, among other longtime denizens of the ’hood. The pool table up front tends to attract some serious sharks, while the patio in back is big with smokers. Drinks are stiffer than stiff here, generally, and it is not uncommon to find gaggles of new friends shout-talking in circles over a smoke on the patio after their third or fourth round.

A crowded patio at SF gay bar The Mix
The Mix San Francisco
Facebook/The Mix

5. Midnight Sun

4067 18th St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 861-4186
(415) 861-4186
One of the oldest bars in the Castro, Midnight Sun is what they used to call a “video bar,” and it is still known as a comfortable place where music videos and occasional SNL clips are played on the multiple screens circling the room. The place is big with the bear community, who descend in droves for Friday happy hour, and happy hour is generally pretty busy here with two-for-one drinks served until 9 p.m., and go-go boys on the bar on Fridays. Mondays are for drag, with a party hosted by Mercedes Munro. Timeline Tuesdays bring all sorts of throwback music and two-for-one drinks.

Facebook/Midnight Sun

6. Beaux

Beaux, 2344 Market Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
For those who live in town, want to dance, and are too embarrassed to be seen at Badlands or Toad Hall, there’s Beaux. It’s a little of West Hollywood mixed with a bit of Millennial San Francisco, and it’s the first stop of all the Rupaul’s Drag Race stars whenever they pass through town. Wednesdays are Latin nights, Thursdays draw the biggest local crowd and are focused on ’90s and 2000s top-forty remixes, while weekends tend to bring in LGBTQ kids (and their friends) from all over the Bay for crowded, boozy dance parties that always go ’til 2 a.m. Sundays and occasional weekday nights feature drag performances from local queens and Drag Race celebs alike. The sound system is good, the drinks are stiff, and there’s a small upstairs for whenever you need a minute to breathe.

A post shared by BEAUX (@beauxincastro) on

7. Moby Dick

4049 18th St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 294-0731
(415) 294-0731

It’s hard to miss Moby Dick’s blue-and-gold facade, adorned with rainbow flags, perched on the corner of Hartford and 18th streets in the heart of the Castro. But it’s even harder to miss the 250-gallon fish tank, filled with colorful creatures and coral, that graces the back-bar. Open since the late 1970s (though the space has been home at a bar since 1973, when it was called Corner Grocery Bar), Moby Dick was founded by pantyhose heir Victor Swedosh and even spawned its own disco-focused record label during the 1980s. These days it is owned by Joe Cappelletti, a longtime Castro bartender and Moby Dick patron who purchased the business in 2002. Legend has it that Jane Fonda, Robin Williams, and Mickey Rourke have all frequented the neighborhood haunt over the years but even if there aren’t any famous patrons around, the bar consistently offers high energy and solid drinks. 

8. Hi Tops

2247 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 551-2500
(415) 551-2500
The only gay sports bar in town, Hi Tops is known for crowded, mixed, raucous scenes on big game days, as well as a less sports-centric crowd on weekend nights and Thursday nights, which is the only “party” night here, with go-go and shot boys and a locals-only scene. There’s a cocktail menu and a food menu with an above-average burger and a great fried chicken sandwich, and trivia night (Tuesday) is pretty popular as well. Hi Tops was featured in Sports Illustrated back when it opened five years ago via a now famous photo of two male 49ers fans, in jerseys, kissing after a touchdown. Because yes, there are gay sports fans.

Hi Tops Hi Tops/Facebook

9. Cinch Saloon

1723 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 776-4162
(415) 776-4162
It’s the last remaining gay bar in what was once the gayest neighborhood in town, the Polk, and the Cinch is still going strong after 45 years, drawing a mostly neighborhood — and sometimes very mixed — crowd. It’s vaguely Western themed and covered in art, with pool tables in back and an intact smoking porch. They watch Drag Race here on Thursdays when it’s in season, and Sundays are for beer busts, often benefiting a local gay sports team. Otherwise, it’s a come-as-you-are, welcoming sort of spot that’s a last holdout among SF’s neighborhood queer bars. Pro-tip: Don’t miss the semi-secret Star Wars–inspired cantina in the back.

Cinch [Official]

10. El Rio

3158 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 282-3325
(415) 282-3325
Enter this Mission Street dive by walking under the words “your dive,” a testament to the fact that this longstanding bar is committed to being a safe space for all. El Rio opened back in 1978 as a Brazilian leather gay bar, a concept inspired by founders Malcolm Thornley and Robert Nett’s “leather motorcycle riding lifestyle and their love for Brazil,” current owner Dawn Huston wrote in the bar’s application for legacy business status — which El Rio was awarded in 2017. To this day, the bar’s spacious and tiered back patio, lush with greenery and giant lemon trees, plays host to all manner of community events ranging from bi-weekly Salsa Sundays to T4T, a dance party centering the transgender and gender non-conforming communities. Inside the dark-but-lively space you’ll find friendly bartenders popping open cans of Tecate, shuffleboard, and a pool table. 

El Rio’s Patio El Rio

11. Wild Side West

424 Cortland Ave
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 647-3099
(415) 647-3099
This charming dive out in the wilds of Bernal Heights is still lesbian-owned, and if it’s not exactly a lesbian bar, it’s still an essential place. Named for an obscure early 1960s film that featured Barbara Stanwyck as a lesbian madame, the bar began life in the East Bay before relocating first to North Beach in 1968 (Janis Joplin used to hang out there, as did some of the women who danced topless in nearby clubs), and ultimately to this space in Bernal in 1977, where original owners Pat Ramseyer and Nancy White lived conveniently upstairs. Over the years the place has taken on an easy-going, neighborhood character, and the quirky patio with its toilet bowl planters has a story, too. Two broken toilets were among several objects that crashed through the bar’s windows in the early years, as working class Bernal denizens didn’t take too kindly to a gay bar in their midst in the 1970s. And while lesbians still make their way here regularly due to the significant lesbian population that took root in this neighborhood, the crowd tends to be fairly mixed and LGBT-friendly these days, with a younger generation of straight folks who call Bernal Heights home hanging out here too.

Wild Side West

12. OASIS

298 11th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 795-3180
(415) 795-3180
This large SoMa club co-owned by drag queens Heklina and D’Arcy Drollinger has been a bright spot for LGBT nightlife, providing a venue for dozens of regular dance parties, drag shows, and cabaret stars passing through town like Justin Vivian Bond and Our Lady J. The front bar sometimes plays host to its own smaller events, like Drag Race viewing parties, and in addition to the large dancefloor area and back bar, there’s a sizable roof deck that gets used more in the warmer months — and usually features a pop-up taco stand. It’s the biggest club on this list and very community-focused, and was a welcome addition to the otherwise dwindling nightlife landscape when it opened three years ago.

OASIS
Twitter/OASIS

13. Jolene’s Bar and Restaurant

2700 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 913-7948
(415) 913-7948
San Francisco, which basically lacked a lesbian bar since the closure of the Lexington Club, has one again thanks to a trio of queer owners — Jolene Linsangan, Ashleigh Wilson, and Shannon Amitin, who opened Jolene’s in December 2018. It’s a home for parties and drag brunch, although quality cocktails and a full menu— Amitin previously ran the Tenderloin restaurant Farm : Table — make Jolene’s as much a place to eat and socialize as to dance.

14. The Eagle Tavern

398 12th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Revived after near extinction a couple years back, the SF Eagle is the stomping ground of SF’s leather community, as well as home to the biggest outdoor patio of any place on this list. Sunday beer busts have traditionally been some of the busiest times to come here, with things typically winding down after sundown, but monthly parties bring in good DJs and draw a younger crowd — including some puppy play fetishists (go ahead, look it up). It’s a big place that needs a lot of people to make it feel full, which it definitely does on theme nights and on Folsom Street Fair weekend.

Roy Steele/Google

15. Powerhouse

1347 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 552-8689
(415) 552-8689
Easily SF’s raunchiest gay bar, and one the keeps the tradition of SoMa cruising alive, Powerhouse is both a leather-friendly gay dive and host of many nightly themed parties that lean toward kink — there are wet underwear contests as well as smelly armpit contests, and much, much more. Weekends feature DJs and dancing on the back dancefloor, and this place has a smoking porch behind the dancefloor where just about anything goes. Famously, this place has a highly sexual mural frieze painted along a beam that runs down the center of the bar, which dates back to this place’s early days a leather bar, and it’s still probably one of the least comfortable places to bring along female friends. Drinks are fairly cheap here, especially compared to nearby spots like Oasis and the other 11th Street clubs, and these days the crowd tends to be a mix of young hip kids, fetish fans, drag queens, and the old guard.

Grant S./Yelp

16. Aunt Charlie's Lounge

133 Turk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 441-2922
(415) 441-2922
The grandaddy (great aunt?) of queer bars in the Tenderloin, Aunt Charlie’s plays host to a rotating cast of hip kids and neighborhood alcoholics, as well as tourists from all over who catch wind of the rag-tag and very old-school weekend drag show, The Hot Boxxx Girls. Thursday nights are for disco, specifically the vintage DJ stylings of Bus Station John at his 14-year-old party Tubesteak Connection, which still draws a young and cruisy crowd. It’s a well-worn place that feels authentically San Francisco, and like a window into the gay dive bars that used to dot every neighborhood in the city but are now mostly gone. And the drinks here, given the pedigree and likely cheap rent, are some of the cheapest in town.

Patricia B./Yelp

17. Lone Star Saloon

1354 Harrison St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 863-9999
(415) 863-9999
Bears love the Lone Star, and over the years this has become their clubhouse. The expansive back patio (with its own bar) gets crowded during beer busts and occasional weekend parties, but generally this place has room for moving around, and space to play pool in the main bar. It’s also a fun place for day parties, where disco blasts inside and on the patio. Along with The Stud (RIP), the Lone Star applied for and was granted Legacy Business status, meaning it will hopefully be saved from development pressures as the years go on.

Google/Lone Star

18. Que Rico Nightclub and Restaurant

381 15th St
Oakland, CA 94612
(916) 968-7083
(916) 968-7083
Open since April 2021, Que Rico is one of a number of new-school East Bay queer bars and nightclubs. Owner Valentino Carrillo says he aims to cater to both the queer and Latino or Latinx communities by making Que Rico a safe space for those at the beginning of their identity exploration and for those who have been out for years. Oftentimes the party spills out onto the rainbow-lit parklet, where patrons can enjoy happy hour specials, Sunday brunch, or perhaps a a Beyonce tribute show. Food comes from Carrillo’s successful East Oakland restaurant La Frontera Mexican Restaurant, known for serving golden quesabirria tacos stuffed with cheese and braised beef. 

A crowd of people sit at tables outside of Qué Rico nightclub. Valentino Carrillo

19. The Port Bar

2023 Broadway
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 823-2099
(510) 823-2099
This smallish bar on Broadway in Oakland’s downtown is one of just two full-time LGBT bars in the East Bay, along with the White Horse. After opening a few years back, it’s become a well loved watering hole for Oakland’s diverse gay community, as well as the official after-party spot for Oakland Pride. The crowd is very mixed (men and women) but weekend nights tend to cater to gay dudes. They do a “big gay trivia” game here on Tuesdays, and Friday and Saturday nights feature go-go boys, occasional underwear parties, and a rotating cast of local drag queens and DJs, some from across the pond in SF.

The Port Bar
Vincent L./Yelp

20. The White Horse

6551 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA 94609

Though it looks nothing like it did back then, and barely like it did a few years ago thanks to a recent remodel, The White Horse is very possibly the oldest continually operating gay bar in the country. As the story goes, when Prohibition ended, the owners had the bar building moved across the city line from Berkeley to Oakland, because in 1933 Berkeley briefly became a dry city. This means the bar’s official opening date was in 1933, but it seems highly likely that it was operating as a gay speakeasy catering to the liberal university crowd, right at the outskirts of town, during the 1920s. Longtime White Horse regulars still remember going there in the 1950s and ’60s, during a time when gay and lesbian bars in San Francisco were constantly getting raided and shut down by the police, and for reasons now unknown, the White Horse was always left alone. These days the big dance floor in back provides a regular weekend escape for LGBT kids from Cal, and the front bar is a regular weeknight hangout for East Bay lesbians, gays, and their friends. Note that the pool table up front, which now adjoins a front smoking porch, can get very smoky and is walled off from the rest of the bar.

White Horse Bar/Facebook

