Where to Feast on Dungeness Crab in the Bay Area

18 Great Places to Eat in the Marina

The Hottest New Restaurants in the East Bay, December 2021

Deck the Halls Bar

The Most Decked-Out Holiday Bars and Restaurants in the Bay Area

From full-blown pop-up bars to extravagant gingerbread displays

View as Map
by Lauren Saria Updated
Deck the Halls Bar

The halls have been decked at bars and restaurants across the Bay Area, which means it’s time to put on your ugliest sweater and raise a glass of spiked eggnog with a group of friends. There’s no shortage of places to order a holiday-themed cocktail this time of year, as the ever-popular annual pop-ups Miracle and Sippin’ Santa continue to take over a handful of venues around the region — but there are some homegrown favorites worth checking out too, including the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house (it’s so big you can dine inside it) and a Parkside bar that’s spewing fake snow. Whether you’re a Grinch, an elf, or a cotton-headed ninny muggins, here are 16 places to get in the holiday spirit in San Francisco and around the Bay Area.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Miracle at Brewsters

229 Water St North
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 981-8330
(707) 981-8330
Visit Website

Brewsters brings the Miracle Christmas bar pop-up to the North Bay. Expect a ceiling strung up with dangling Santa Clauses, an overabundance of tinsel, and gift wrapped everything. The menu of holiday-themed drinks ranges from Jolly Koala (bourbon, cacao nib aperitif, mulled wine reduction, and mole bitters) to the Grinch’s Grog (rum, peppermint, hot chocolate).

2. Miracle on Telegraph at The Double Standard

2424 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 879-7601
(510) 879-7601
Visit Website

Gather ’round a barrel and raise a toast to the season at this no-frills East Bay bar. The back patio is always a stunner with its old-growth Redwood canopy, but for the special season there are also twinkling multi-colored lights, glittering icicles, and a glowing Santa in his sleigh perched on the roof.

546 Broadway
San Francisco, CA 94133
Visit Website

North Beach’s Hungry 1 has transformed into Deck the Halls Bar, a holiday pop-up that runs through Christmas Day. There are wrapping paper-covered walls, lots of lights, and multiple Christmas trees to gawk at — plus Krumpus shots, which combine stout, egg, sherry, rum, agave, and the ever-important festive ingredient: fire.

A row of four shot glasses on fire. Deck the Halls Bar

4. Boulevard

1 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 543-6084
(415) 543-6084
Visit Website

Thanks to that swanky refresh courtesy of acclaimed designer Ken Fulk, Boulevard is more glamorous than ever in its post-pandemic return. But Nancy Oakes and the team have gone all out for the the holidays draping strings of lights and evergreen boughs throughout the dining room and dangling shiny stars from the ceiling.

Holiday decor at Boulevard Boulevard

5. Tinsel Time at Trade Routes

1750 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
Visit Website

It’s Tinsel Time at Trade Routes, a new-ish bar on Polk, which means that now through January 9 you can swing through for holiday-themed drinks, holiday music, and lots and lots of lights. The special menu includes cocktails like the Cheeky Cheer (vodka, chartreuse, and lemon) or shareable punch bowls for four festive drinkers.

6. Fairmont San Francisco

950 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 772-5000
(415) 772-5000
Visit Website

The historic Fairmont Hotel always does it big for the holidays — and we mean that literally. The hotel has a 22-foot-high, 23-foot-wide two-story Victorian gingerbread house on display made from “thousands of bricks, a ton of royal icing, and candy décor,” according to the hotel’s website. It’s on show though the holiday season and if you want to really soak it all in, you can even book a reservation to dine inside.

A two-story gingerbread house with candy decorations. Fairmont San Francisco

7. Winter Wonderland at the Vault Garden

555 California St
San Francisco, CA 94104
(415) 508-4675
(415) 508-4675
Visit Website

Bask in the glow of the enormous 80-foot Christmas tree at 555 California while enjoying an al fresco meal at the Vault Garden this holiday season. With help from Radeff Design Studios the expansive outdoor dining space has been transformed into a celebratory venue with greenery, lights, and even a new bar. Seasonal cocktails include the Twelve Grapes of Christmas (bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino, and lemon) and the It’s a Wonderful Flip (rum, coquito eggnog, and all spice).

The decorated outdoor dining space at the Vault Garden. The Vault Garden

8. Waterbar Restaurant

399 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 284-9922
(415) 284-9922
Visit Website

Feast on Dungeness crab at the bay-view seafood restaurant, and also visit Jack Skellington at Waterbar’s somewhat dark, twisted, and non-traditional gingerbread house display, which draws inspiration from Nightmare Before Christmas.

9. Miracle at Pacific Cocktail Haven

550 Sutter St
San Francisco, CA 94108
Visit Website

New York City–born holiday pop-up Miracle returns to Pacific Cocktail Haven once again — though take note that the bar has relocated to its new home just up the street. Expect over-the-top holiday decor and cocktails served in Santa head-shaped mugs. It’s a first-come, first-served basis only.

10. Sippin’ Santa at Kona's Street Market

32 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Visit Website

Kona’s Street Market feels pretty festival all year ’round thanks to its glowing marquee and strings of lights. But through the holiday season, it’s taking things up a notch with the tropical-themed Sippin’ Santa pop-up. Extra lights and tons of tinsel add to the cheer, plus there’s annual menu of rum-filled festive cocktails. There’s a $10 cover (cash only) and it’s walk-ins only.

11. Holiday Habit at Dirty Habit

12 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 348-1555
(415) 348-1555
Visit Website

Dirty Habit, the cool rooftop bar inside Hotel Zelos, has a private dining experience up its sleeve this year. Called Holiday Habit, the experience involves a four-course dinner enjoyed with up to six guests in a converted fifth-floor guest room that’ll be gussied up with holiday décor. The menu includes a sturgeon caviar bao bun and entree options including sweet potato gnocchi, roasted Liberty duck, and dry-aged ribeye.

12. Villain Village at the Fortuna Lounge

504 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 706-6568
(415) 706-6568
Visit Website

If you’re lean more Grinch than Cindy Lou Who then perhaps the Villain Village at Fortuna Lounge, the bar on the second floor of massive new arcade bar Thriller Social Club, is more your holiday speed. The “bad Christmas” decor includes homages to the notorious Wet Bandits of Home Alone fame and Jack Skellington from the Nightmare Before Christmas.

A room decked out in lights and Grinch-themed decor. Thriller Social Club

13. Lost and Found Cocktail Bar

1439 Taraval St
San Francisco, CA 94116
(415) 662-3636
(415) 662-3636
Visit Website

You could justly call this Parkside cocktail spot a hidden gem but during the holidays it’ll be hard to miss the glow of the Christmas lights. There’s even a flying Santa and a “snow” machine that throws foam into the air to fulfill all your white Christmas dreams. The bar recently launched a new cocktail menu, plus there are food options including birria tacos on fresh tortillas, a mushroom risotto, and burgers made with wagyu that’s ground on-site.

Edward Dang

14. Après Village at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto

2050 University Ave
East Palo Alto, CA 94303
(650) 566-1200
(650) 566-1200
Visit Website

Enjoy all the glorious warmth of an aprés ski village without having to endure any frigid temps at the Four Seasons Hotel in Silicon Valley. They’ve once again transformed the Quattro Terrace and other outdoor locations at the hotel with mini-chalets, lights, cozy fires, and a life-size snow globe that’s just perfect for photo opps. The menu is meant to stick-to-your ribs with options like fondue, French onion soup, and poutine — plus, signature s’mores and hot beverages.

Marianna Jamadi

15. Miracle on 1st at Paper Plane

72 S 1st St
San Jose, CA 95113
(408) 713-2625
(408) 713-2625
Visit Website

Christmas-themed pop-up bar Miracle has hit San Jose’s Paper Planes bringing cocktails like Christmas Carol Barrel (tequila, coffee liqueur, curacao, and spiced chocolate) and Jingle Balls Nog to the South Bay.

16. Sippin’ Santa on 1st St at 55 South

55 S First St
San Jose, CA 95113
(408) 288-6000
(408) 288-6000
Visit Website

It’s a very tiki Christmas at San Jose’s 55 South, complete with Santa in sunglasses and festive cocktails served with the requisite tiny umbrella.

