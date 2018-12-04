 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Vault Garden

All of the Most Decked-Out Holiday Bars and Restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area

Tis the season for Christmas bar pop-ups and eggnog cocktails

The halls have been decked at bars and restaurants across the Bay Area, which means it’s time to put on your ugliest sweater and raise a glass of spiked eggnog with a group of friends. There’s no shortage of places to order a holiday-themed cocktail this time of year, as the ever-popular annual pop-ups Miracle and Sippin’ Santa continue to take over a handful of venues around the region — but there are some homegrown favorites worth checking out too, including the Fairmont’s two-story gingerbread house so big you can dine inside it. Whether you’re a Grinch, an elf, or a cotton-headed ninny muggins, here are 16 places to get in the holiday spirit in San Francisco and around the Bay Area.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Miracle at the Holbrooke

Iron Door Speakeasy at the Holbrooke Hotel flips into the Miracle pop-up on November 21 and stays that way through the end of the year. The historic Gold Country hotel — and former speakeasy — is bringing in festive decor, special cocktails, and the option to book private Christmas-themed parties. There’s also plenty of programming on the calendar including ugly sweater happy hours, Christmas karaoke, and more. Reservations can be made on the Iron Door Speakeasy website via Resy

212 W Main St, Grass Valley, CA 95945
(530) 460-4078
(530) 460-4078

Miracle on J Street

Miracle arrives at Sacramento’s Red Rabbit Kitchen + Bar on November 23 and runs until December 30. Reservations can be made on the bar’s website via OpenTable for anyone interested in boozy eggnog cocktails or a Santa’s Little Helper made with gin, spiced caraway syrup, eucalyptus, and sage. 

2718 J St, Sacramento, CA 95816
(916) 706-2275
(916) 706-2275

Sippin’ Santa at Lazeaway Club at the Flamingo Resort

Sippin’ Santa, the tropical spin-off of holiday cocktail pop-up Miracle, is headed to Sonoma County.  Beginning Thursday, November 17 through the end of December head to the Santa Rosa hotel for festive drinks like the Kris Kringle Colada and Undertow Toddy, a hot cocktail made with cognac, Chartreuse, curaçao, and chocolate hazelnut syrup. Chef Chris Ricketts also has a food menu to pair with the drinks including options such as “Christmas Ham,” or slow-cooked char siu pork belly, grilled pineapple, cherry, and cloves, and “Mele Kalikimaka,” or Hawaiian sweet bread stuffing croquettes with cranberry sauce. 

2777 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
(707) 545-8530
(707) 545-8530

Miracle at Napa Yard 

Head to Napa Yard for a dose of Christmas cheer in wine country. The pop-up starts November 25 and goes until December 31, bringing festive decor and Christmas-y cocktails to the spacious outdoor drinking and dining destination nestled down by the Napa River. Reservations are available online via OpenTable

585 1st St, Napa, CA 94559
(707) 815-0398
(707) 815-0398

Miracle on Telegraph at The Double Standard

Gather ’round a barrel and raise a toast to the season at this no-frills East Bay bar. The holidays land early in Oakland: Miracle on Telegraph kicks off on November 21 at the Double Standard, that solid cocktail destination with a killer back patio. If the decor is anything like last year expect a heck of a lot of string lights. 

2424 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 879-7601
(510) 879-7601

Fairmont San Francisco

The historic Fairmont Hotel always does it big for the holidays — and we mean that literally. The hotel has a 22-foot-high, 23-foot-wide two-story Victorian gingerbread house on display made from “thousands of bricks, a ton of royal icing, and candy décor,” according to the hotel’s website. It’s on show through the holiday season and if you want to really soak it all in, you can even book a reservation to dine inside.

950 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 772-5000
(415) 772-5000
A two-story gingerbread house with candy decorations. Fairmont San Francisco

Winter Wonderland at the Vault Garden

Friday, November 25 through the new year, the Vault Garden transforms into a winter wonderland strung with garland and dripping in ribbon and wreaths. Best of all, it’s a fully tented space so you can enjoy the decor and views of the absolutely enormous tree at 555 California Street without having to brave any weather. There’s also a special cocktail menu on tap including warm concoctions such as the Polar Express made with mezcal and house-made hot chocolate.

555 California St, San Francisco, CA 94104
(415) 508-4675
(415) 508-4675

Miracle at Pacific Cocktail Haven

Starting Friday, November 25 New York City–born holiday pop-up Miracle returns to Pacific Cocktail Haven once again — though take note that the bar has relocated to its new home just up the street. Expect over-the-top holiday decor and cocktails served in Santa head-shaped mugs. It’s on a first-come, first-served basis only, and there’s a $10 cover at the door.

550 Sutter St, San Francisco, CA 94108

Sippin’ Santa at Kona's Street Market

Kona’s Street Market feels pretty festival all year ’round thanks to its glowing marquee and strings of lights. But through the holiday season, it’s taking things up a notch with the tropical-themed Sippin’ Santa pop-up starting Friday, November 25, and running through New Year's Eve. Extra lights and tons of tinsel add to the cheer, plus there’s an annual menu of rum-filled festive cocktails. There’s a $10 cover (cash only) and it’s walk-ins only.

32 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103

Tinseltown at Trademark Bar 

From the folks who installed a Peter Pan-themed bar in the same space earlier this year comes Tinseltown, an over-the-top Christmas pop-up that starts on November 30. The halls will be decked out to the max with baubles, bows, hanging trees, and wreaths but this is a reservations-required situation, not a casual spot to pop in. Tickets cost $22 and include a 90-minute stay inside the bar plus one drink upon arrival. 

1123 Folsom St, San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 738-8838
(415) 738-8838

Après Village at Four Seasons Hotel Silicon Valley at East Palo Alto

Enjoy all the glorious warmth of an aprés ski village without having to endure any frigid temps at the Four Seasons Hotel in Silicon Valley. They’ve once again transformed the Quattro Terrace and other outdoor locations at the hotel with mini-chalets, lights, cozy fires, and a life-size snow globe that’s just perfect for photo opps. The menu is meant to stick-to-your ribs with options like fondue, French onion soup, and poutine — plus, signature s’mores and hot beverages.

2050 University Ave, East Palo Alto, CA 94303
(650) 566-1200
(650) 566-1200
Marianna Jamadi

Miracle at Miniboss

Downtown San Jose arcade bar Miniboss is going all-in on the holiday theme this year hosting the Mircale pop-up from November 23 through the end of the year. 

52 E Santa Clara St, San Jose, CA 95113
(408) 520-4909
(408) 520-4909

Miracle on 1st at Paper Plane

Paper Plane bar in downtown San Jose is also participating in the Miracle bar pop-up this year. As of November 23 come through for festival cocktails and a whole heck of a lot of tinsel. The pop-up runs through the end of the year.

72 S 1st St, San Jose, CA 95113
(408) 713-2625
(408) 713-2625

Sippin’ Santa on 1st St at 55 South

It’s a very tiki Christmas at San Jose’s 55 South, complete with Santa in sunglasses and festive cocktails served with the requisite tiny umbrella.

55 S First St, San Jose, CA 95113
(408) 288-6000
(408) 288-6000

Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar

Modernist cocktail bar in Fresno will host the Miracle Christmas pop-up from November 23 through Christmas week. From Tuesday, November 30 through Sunday, December 20 the bar will accept a limited number of reservations on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Sundays. Thanksgiving and Christmas weeks will be first come, first served. For more details about reservations or to make one, message the Miracle at Modernist Instagram account

719 Fulton St, Fresno, CA 93721
(559) 492-3585
(559) 492-3585

