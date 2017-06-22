 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

Here Are the Hottest New Restaurants in the East Bay, March 2023

These Are the Hottest New Restaurants in San Francisco, March 2023

13 Gloriously Golden Doughnut Shops in San Francisco

More in San Francisco See more maps

9 Destination-Worthy Hotel Restaurants in San Francisco

Check in here, even if it’s just for dinner

by Lauren Saria Updated
View as Map
by Lauren Saria Updated

All too often, hotel restaurants count on a somewhat captive audience of weary travelers to fill their dining rooms. But don’t let that fact deter you from any of these dining spots. In fact, some of San Francisco’s most beloved Thai food can be found on the ground floor of a skyscraping hotel, and one of the city’s most exciting French dining options also hides inside a hotel just off Market Street. If you’re looking for the best of the best of the city’s hotel bars, we’ve got a list for that, too — which includes legendary spots like Tonga Room, Dirty Habit, and Charmaine’s. Here, we present the most reliable hotel restaurants across San Francisco.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Abacá

Copy Link

After popping up across the city, chef Francis Ang landed his modern Filipino restaurant Abaca inside the Kimpton Alton Hotel in Fisherman’s Wharf. The sun-soaked space with yellow accents and plenty of plants makes a fitting backdrop for a menu that takes classic Filipino dishes including lumpia and pancit, and reimagines them through the lens of seasonally driven California cuisine. Don’t skip the sisig fried rice and ever-changing selection of barbecue sticks. Cocktails similarly borrow ingredients from southeast Asia, such as ube, bittermelon, and buko pandan. 

2700 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 486-0788
(415) 486-0788
The sunny dining room at Abacá. Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

Terrene

Copy Link

1 Hotel San Francisco on the Embarcadero offers what it describes as sustainable dining at the property’s signature restaurant Terrene. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with menus that emphasize ingredients sourced from within 100 miles of the restaurant. Perhaps what’s most notable is the restaurant’s spacious outdoor patio and stylish interior, wrapped in warm neutrals and lush plants. 

8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 278-3777
(415) 278-3777
Conor Hagen

Also featured in:

The Garden Court

Copy Link

The glamorous Garden Court inside the Palace Hotel is more than just an eye-catching space — it’s a San Francisco landmark. The move is to head here for afternoon tea service when you’ll have ample time to take in the marble pillars and Austrian chandeliers while snacking on pastries, tiny sandwiches, and, of course, tea. There’s also a three-course prix-fixe lunch starring light fare such as salad, soup, and lobster ravioli. Reservations are available via OpenTable.

2 New Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 546-5089
(415) 546-5089
The Garden Court
The Garden Court
Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

La Société Bar & Café

Copy Link

This modern French restaurant comes from TableOne Hospitality, the spinoff restaurant group led by Patric Yumul, Mina Group co-founder and former president. Tucked inside the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown Soma, the restaurant takes familiar French fare including moules-frites and French onion soup, and gives them the NorCal treatment — think fat Saltspring mussels served with duck fat fries and soup infused with roasted bone marrow and capped with melted Comté cheese. Executive chef Alexandre Viriot comes to the kitchen after cooking at high-end restaurants all over the world, so there are nontraditional and seasonal influences throughout the menu, too.  

50 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 974-6400
(415) 974-6400
A photo of food. La Societe

Also featured in:

Kin Khao

Copy Link

You’ll barely even register that this restaurant is in the Parc 55, until you have to go down the winding hallway to find the bathroom. Get a creative cocktail at the bar, or sit down for a dinner of very excellent Thai food. Expect creative, off-the-beaten-path offerings here; whatever you do, don’t miss the “pretty hot wings” that are tangy, sour, and spicy, and come with a hot towel for swabbing down the mess.

55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA
(415) 362-7456
(415) 362-7456
Kin Khao interior Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

The Cavalier

Copy Link

From the party-makers behind Leo’s Oyster Bar, the Cavalier gives Hotel Zetta a slightly British vibe. A clubby, pubby interior with black and white tile is a great place to grab a craft cocktail, or order fish and chips, lobster bisque, or a ribeye steak tartare. Duck into Marianne’s for a more intimate, and cool, cocktail experience.

360 Jessie St, San Francisco, CA
(415) 321-6000
(415) 321-6000
Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

Tenderheart

Copy Link

The trendy Line Hotel landed in mid-Market in late 2022, bringing with it a number of food and beverage options including Tenderheart, the hotel’s casual all-day restaurant. Chef Joe Hou previously cooked at Angler and Le Fantastique and draws inspiration from his Chinese American upbringing for the menu, which offers plates including salt and pepper cauliflower, sweet and sour quail, and roasted duck with duck fat fried rice. 

970 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 523-9797
(415) 523-9797
A white plate with fried quail over thin slices of fermented pineapple. Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

La Bande

Copy Link

Spanish tapas and fizzy aperitifs are the name of the game at this groundfloor restaurant at the Hotel Proper on Market Street. So while you’d want to hit Villon, the stunning jewel box of a restaurant for seafood towers and dry-aged New York strip steaks from chef Jason Fox, La Bande lets diners build their own spread from a selection of small plates including spiced olives, crispy potatoes, and garlic shrimp. 

1100 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(628) 895-2039
(628) 895-2039
Tinned fish at La Bande La Bande

KAIYO ROOFTOP

Copy Link

This tropical rooftop oasis comes to SoMa from the team behind Cow Hollow’s Kaiyo. As at its sister spot, the rooftop restaurant and bar specializes in Nikkei cuisine, which blends Japanese and Peruvian flavors and techniques into plates where creamy Japanese scallops swim in a sweet-sour passion fruit leche de tigre, and a surf-and-turf sushi roll is made with crunchy shrimp tempura and a layer of torched and thinly sliced beef. Cocktails almost lean into tiki territory with a list favoring tropical ingredients and dark spirits.

701 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 800-8141
(415) 800-8141
Tuna tiradito in an orange-colored sauce.

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Abacá

2700 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94133

After popping up across the city, chef Francis Ang landed his modern Filipino restaurant Abaca inside the Kimpton Alton Hotel in Fisherman’s Wharf. The sun-soaked space with yellow accents and plenty of plants makes a fitting backdrop for a menu that takes classic Filipino dishes including lumpia and pancit, and reimagines them through the lens of seasonally driven California cuisine. Don’t skip the sisig fried rice and ever-changing selection of barbecue sticks. Cocktails similarly borrow ingredients from southeast Asia, such as ube, bittermelon, and buko pandan. 

2700 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 486-0788
(415) 486-0788
The sunny dining room at Abacá. Patricia Chang

Terrene

8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105

1 Hotel San Francisco on the Embarcadero offers what it describes as sustainable dining at the property’s signature restaurant Terrene. The restaurant serves breakfast, lunch, and dinner with menus that emphasize ingredients sourced from within 100 miles of the restaurant. Perhaps what’s most notable is the restaurant’s spacious outdoor patio and stylish interior, wrapped in warm neutrals and lush plants. 

8 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 278-3777
(415) 278-3777
Conor Hagen

The Garden Court

2 New Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94105

The glamorous Garden Court inside the Palace Hotel is more than just an eye-catching space — it’s a San Francisco landmark. The move is to head here for afternoon tea service when you’ll have ample time to take in the marble pillars and Austrian chandeliers while snacking on pastries, tiny sandwiches, and, of course, tea. There’s also a three-course prix-fixe lunch starring light fare such as salad, soup, and lobster ravioli. Reservations are available via OpenTable.

2 New Montgomery St, San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 546-5089
(415) 546-5089
The Garden Court
The Garden Court
Patricia Chang

La Société Bar & Café

50 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103

This modern French restaurant comes from TableOne Hospitality, the spinoff restaurant group led by Patric Yumul, Mina Group co-founder and former president. Tucked inside the Hyatt Regency San Francisco Downtown Soma, the restaurant takes familiar French fare including moules-frites and French onion soup, and gives them the NorCal treatment — think fat Saltspring mussels served with duck fat fries and soup infused with roasted bone marrow and capped with melted Comté cheese. Executive chef Alexandre Viriot comes to the kitchen after cooking at high-end restaurants all over the world, so there are nontraditional and seasonal influences throughout the menu, too.  

50 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 974-6400
(415) 974-6400
A photo of food. La Societe

Kin Khao

55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA

You’ll barely even register that this restaurant is in the Parc 55, until you have to go down the winding hallway to find the bathroom. Get a creative cocktail at the bar, or sit down for a dinner of very excellent Thai food. Expect creative, off-the-beaten-path offerings here; whatever you do, don’t miss the “pretty hot wings” that are tangy, sour, and spicy, and come with a hot towel for swabbing down the mess.

55 Cyril Magnin St, San Francisco, CA
(415) 362-7456
(415) 362-7456
Kin Khao interior Patricia Chang

The Cavalier

360 Jessie St, San Francisco, CA

From the party-makers behind Leo’s Oyster Bar, the Cavalier gives Hotel Zetta a slightly British vibe. A clubby, pubby interior with black and white tile is a great place to grab a craft cocktail, or order fish and chips, lobster bisque, or a ribeye steak tartare. Duck into Marianne’s for a more intimate, and cool, cocktail experience.

360 Jessie St, San Francisco, CA
(415) 321-6000
(415) 321-6000
Patricia Chang

Tenderheart

970 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102

The trendy Line Hotel landed in mid-Market in late 2022, bringing with it a number of food and beverage options including Tenderheart, the hotel’s casual all-day restaurant. Chef Joe Hou previously cooked at Angler and Le Fantastique and draws inspiration from his Chinese American upbringing for the menu, which offers plates including salt and pepper cauliflower, sweet and sour quail, and roasted duck with duck fat fried rice. 

970 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 523-9797
(415) 523-9797
A white plate with fried quail over thin slices of fermented pineapple. Patricia Chang

La Bande

1100 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Spanish tapas and fizzy aperitifs are the name of the game at this groundfloor restaurant at the Hotel Proper on Market Street. So while you’d want to hit Villon, the stunning jewel box of a restaurant for seafood towers and dry-aged New York strip steaks from chef Jason Fox, La Bande lets diners build their own spread from a selection of small plates including spiced olives, crispy potatoes, and garlic shrimp. 

1100 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(628) 895-2039
(628) 895-2039
Tinned fish at La Bande La Bande

KAIYO ROOFTOP

701 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107

This tropical rooftop oasis comes to SoMa from the team behind Cow Hollow’s Kaiyo. As at its sister spot, the rooftop restaurant and bar specializes in Nikkei cuisine, which blends Japanese and Peruvian flavors and techniques into plates where creamy Japanese scallops swim in a sweet-sour passion fruit leche de tigre, and a surf-and-turf sushi roll is made with crunchy shrimp tempura and a layer of torched and thinly sliced beef. Cocktails almost lean into tiki territory with a list favoring tropical ingredients and dark spirits.

701 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 800-8141
(415) 800-8141
Tuna tiradito in an orange-colored sauce.

Related Maps