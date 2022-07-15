Share All sharing options for: 14 Outstanding Ice Cream Shops in the South Bay

Where to find the best frozen treats to keep you cool this summer

Share All sharing options for: 14 Outstanding Ice Cream Shops in the South Bay

What’s summer without ice cream? As the temperature in the South Bay climbs, there’s no better way to celebrate warmer days than with an icy, decadent sweet treat.

Though a scoop of vanilla ice cream may be a tried and true option, shops in the South Bay have gone beyond the basics and embraced new renditions of frozen desserts that range from soft serve, froyo, gelato, rolled spirals, and even ice cream tacos, with flavors that incorporate unlikely mix-ins or a variety of cultural ingredients.

So, for all the local ice cream lovers, here are the spots with the most splendid scoops in the South Bay.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.