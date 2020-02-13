18 Primo Italian Restaurants in San Francisco

Try these restaurants for Roman pasta, Neapolitan pizza, wood-fired fish, and so much more

There’s a long and wonderful tradition of Italian food in San Francisco. Immigrants flooded the Bay during the Gold Rush, and while southerners stayed in New York, simmering hearty red sauces, northerners landed in San Francisco, bringing a taste for fresh fish, green olives, and bright citrus. North Beach is the historic neighborhood, and it’s predictably filled with tourist traps, as well as old standbys, many ladling out cioppino, our iconic fisherman’s stew. But these days, Italian restaurants are all over the city, serving Roman classics like cacio e pepe and spicy Amatriciana, bold and modern updates on fresh and filled pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas out of blistering hot ovens, and garlicky fish and steak kissed by wood-fire grills. Here are 18 of the most seasoned Italian restaurants in San Francisco.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.