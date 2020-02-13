 clock menu more-arrow no yes
13 Romantic Restaurants for a Night Out in San Francisco

9 Flavorful Indian Restaurants Around the South Bay

23 Affordable Dining Options in San Francisco

Patricia Chang

18 Primo Italian Restaurants in San Francisco

Try these restaurants for Roman pasta, Neapolitan pizza, wood-fired fish, and so much more

by Becky Duffett and Lauren Saria Updated
by Becky Duffett and Lauren Saria Updated
Patricia Chang

There’s a long and wonderful tradition of Italian food in San Francisco. Immigrants flooded the Bay during the Gold Rush, and while southerners stayed in New York, simmering hearty red sauces, northerners landed in San Francisco, bringing a taste for fresh fish, green olives, and bright citrus. North Beach is the historic neighborhood, and it’s predictably filled with tourist traps, as well as old standbys, many ladling out cioppino, our iconic fisherman’s stew. But these days, Italian restaurants are all over the city, serving Roman classics like cacio e pepe and spicy Amatriciana, bold and modern updates on fresh and filled pastas, Neapolitan-style pizzas out of blistering hot ovens, and garlicky fish and steak kissed by wood-fire grills. Here are 18 of the most seasoned Italian restaurants in San Francisco.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Original Joe's

601 Union St
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 775-4877
(415) 775-4877
Where else can you get steak with a side of ravioli and creamed spinach? This Italian-American institution is filled with red booths, white tablecloths, and bustling waiters. The restaurant is 80 years old, and while the original location burned in 2007, it now has a prime spot on Washington Square Park in the heart of North Beach. The Westlake location also has its own following among locals.

Original Joe’s, Friday 6pm

2. Norcina

3251 Pierce St
San Francisco, CA 94123

Norcina popped open in the Marina in late summer 2021, throwing down fresh pasta and pizza, as well as spritz flights and torch-it-yourself s’mores. Chef Kaitlynn Bauman (Cotogna, Presidio Social Club, Greens) previously owned a breakfast and brunch spot under the same name, but the new Norcina is her first full-service, sit-down restaurant, with just the right amount of big pig swagger.

Patricia Chang

3. A16

2355 Chestnut St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 771-2216
(415) 771-2216
Cozy at the end of Chestnut Street since 2004, A16 has earned a reputation for Southern Italian antipasti, salumi, pizza, and meat, intersecting with a deep wine list helmed by award-winning wine expert Shelley Lindgren. The space winds back past the open kitchen and gaping oven to a pretty green patio.

Pasta at A16 A16

4. Baonecci Restaurant

516 Green St
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 989-1806
(415) 989-1806
Baonecci is hidden away on one of the narrow off-streets in North Beach. Longtime owner Stefania Gambaccini is originally from Lucca in Tuscany, and she’s known for comforting lasagna, bolognese, and crunchy thin-crust pizza.

Baonecci

5. Seven Hills

1896 Hyde St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 775-1550
(415) 775-1550
Seven Hills has been a jewel box in Russian Hill for nearly a decade, and the restaurant just jumped a few blocks over into a bigger space in fall 2019, bringing all the fresh pasta along with it. The neighborhood would have revolted if the chef took the freshly extruded maccheroncelli and house ricotta off the menu, but he plans to add a whole-animal program. 

Pasta at Seven Hills Seven Hills

6. Cotogna

490 Pacific Ave
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 775-8508
(415) 775-8508
Just where North Beach starts to dip down into charming Jackson Square, Cotogna has a warm and welcoming open hearth and rustic wooden tables. It’s owned by Michael Tusk, who’s also behind Quince, the fine dining star, but Cotogna is much more relaxed. The raviolo is an experience, a single large filled pasta, which when cut with a fork, breaks into fresh ricotta and golden egg yolk. But you can’t go wrong with any of the fresh pasta, fish from the grill, and meat from the spit.

Bill Addison

7. The Italian Homemade Company

1919 Union St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 655-9325
(415) 655-9325
Italian Homemade serves up big slabs of lasagna, as well as hearty ravioli and gnocchi, either to go or for delivery. Locations are now around town, with the original in North Beach, as well as outposts in Cow Hollow and Hayes, covering carb needs all across town.

Lasagna from Italian Homemade The Italian Homemade Company

8. Perbacco

230 California St
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 955-0663
(415) 955-0663
At the base of the California trolley car, Perbacco has pulled in finance crowds for several decades. It’s known for exceptional salumi, as well as risotto, pappardelle, and wine-braised short ribs. But if the big booths and white table cloths feel a tad stuffy, you can always slide over to the more casual Barbacco next door.

Pasta at Barbacco Barbacco

9. Sorella

1760 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 359-1212
(415) 359-1212
It’s name might mean “sister,” but don’t get it twisted: Sorella, the second spot from the team behind Michelin-praised Acquerello, is a star in its own right. Taking over a lively corner space on Polk, Sorella serves an approachable Italian menu of antipasti, pasta, meaty secondi – think lamb osso bucco and pork chop with big butter beans – but for the ultimate chill night out grab a stool at the bar for cocktails and cicchetti, or Venetian small snacks like crisp potato chips dusted with “cacio e pepe” seasoning and a single showstopping sausage stuffed chicken wing. 

“Fancy lasagna” at Sorella Hardy Wilson

10. Acquerello

1722 Sacramento Street NEAR VAN NESS &, Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 567-5432
(415) 567-5432
More than 30 years in, Acquellero is a fine dining institution still shining bright with two Michelin stars. Suzette Gresham serves luxurious tasting menus, ranging from three courses for $115 to nine courses for $225. Even the floral arrangements are high drama.

Octopus from Acquerello Acquerello

11. SPQR

1911 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 771-7779
(415) 771-7779
SPQR took its name from the Roman empire, but the pasta is far from classic. It was originally an offshoot of A16, but wine director Shelley Lindgren officially stepped out in 2019, leaving chef-owner Matt Accarino to run the show, where he twirls squid ink pasta, chicken liver mousse, and wagyu carne cruda.

12. Fiorella Clement

2339 Clement St
San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 340-3049
(415) 340-3049
Fiorella was the darling pizza spot of the Outer Richmond, before demands inspired a second location on Russian Hill and a third in Inner Sunset. It’s known for fun wallpaper and pillowy pizza, with toppings that range from creamy burrata to spicy chiles, as well as cacio e pepe and grandpa-style meatballs. 

A bubby crusted Fiorella pizza topped with basil and cheese. Fiorella/Facebook

13. Che Fico

838 Divisadero St
San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 416-6959
(415) 416-6959
Che Fico is a couple years in and yet never lost its cool. It’s got a lot of levels: The full restaurant upstairs, with that pineapple pizza with fermented chiles, as well as the Alimentari downstairs, which has the feel of a casual bottle shop, but still exceptional cacio e pepe. Save room for dessert — award-winning pastry chef Angela Pinkerton has serious tiramisu.

Pineapple pizza at Che Fico Patricia Chang

14. Delfina Restaurant

3621 18th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 437-6800
(415) 437-6800
Delfina has been the Cal-Italian neighborhood favorite of Mission Dolores for more than 20 years, serving perfect roast chicken, spaghetti, and polenta. The original Delfina Restaurant and heart of the group was closed temporarily for a good stretch of the pandemic, but these days it is open for outdoor dining on 18th, serving a combined pasta-and-pizza menu with Pizzeria Delfina immediately next door.

15. Penny Roma

3000 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 826-7004
(415) 826-7004
While Flour + Water undergoes a grand reimagining, fans of chef duo Thomas McNaughton and Ryan Pollnow can still find excellent and extremely satisfying Italian fare at Penny Roma, the group’s newest offering. The restaurant unfurled the former Central Kitchen space last fall, with a cozy courtyard at its heart and a dining room swathed in cool blues and lush plants. The menu leans more classic than you might expect from the team with cool crudos and hearty ribeye doing little to draw attention from the crowd favorite: tonnarelli cacio e pepe.  

Filled pasta with sage Patricia Chang

16. Itria

3266 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 874-9821
(415) 874-9821
Itria backed into its original plan and first opened for pizza delivery in May 2021, but finally opened for indoor dining in August 2021, debuting a totally fresh menu of pasta and crudo. Lots of restaurants throw one crudo on the menu, but chef Daniel Evers (Al’s Place, Cotogna) digs into the category with half a dozen different varieties, as well as handmade pasta, in an array of extruded and filled shapes. 

Pizza slices from Itria Patricia Chang

17. The Gold Mirror Italian Restaurant

800 Taraval St
San Francisco, CA 94116
(415) 564-0401
(415) 564-0401
Tucked away in Inner Parkside, Gold Mirror is a neighborhood gem. Chef Giuseppe di Grande is originally from Sicily, and he started rolling the cannelloni in 1969. Fifty years later, the sons are in the kitchen, still sending out classics like veal parm to a dining room filled with faux castle walls and medieval decor.

Dining room at the Gold Mirror Facebook/Gold Mirror

18. La Ciccia

291 30th St
San Francisco, CA 94131
(415) 550-8114
(415) 550-8114
At the quiet end of Noe Valley, sitting on 30th Street with a view up Church, La Ciccia is a rare find. It’s possibly the only Sardinian restaurant in San Francisco, serving baby octopus, spaghetti dusted with bottarga, and minerally island wines.

Plate of pasta at La Ciccia La Ciccia

