 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

16 Strong Cocktail Bars in the East Bay

15 Coastal Restaurants and Bars in Marin and Sonoma Counties

The Hottest New Cocktail Bars in San Francisco

Patricia Chang

12 Bold Korean Restaurants in San Francisco

From fried chicken to crispy rice bowls, satisfy your Korean food craving here

by Lauren Saria
View as Map
by Lauren Saria
Patricia Chang

As is often the case in San Francisco, you can find everything from elegant, upscale restaurants to tiny, mom-and-pop shops dishing up great Korean food in this city. And in the past few years the breadth of what’s on those restaurant menus has only grow, too — resulting in a diverse range of Korean dining options with some specializing in specific dishes and others pushing to bring previously hard-t-find hybrid cuisines to more Bay Area diners. Whatever you’re craving or where you’re going, let this list be a jumping off point of your next Korean restaurant excursion.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Toyose

Copy Link
3814 Noriega St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 731-0232
(415) 731-0232
Visit Website

Yes, it’s housed in a former garage — but don’t let looks fool you. Toyose is a destination for San Franciscans craving something spicy, and even more so if it’s late at night. This hidden-away restaurant has a well-established reputation for excellent kimchi pancakes, generous portions of fried rice, and spicy chicken wings. It’s a first come, first served seating situation, but if you need a fix there’s always the option for takeout, which the restaurant absolutely nails.

Also Featured in:

2. Hotline

Copy Link
3560 Taraval St
San Francisco, CA 94116
(415) 702-6301
(415) 702-6301
Visit Website

Building on the success of their Inner Sunset Korean superette Queens, husband-and-wife team Eddo Kim and Clara Lee set out to bring the Chinese-Korean junghwa food of their youths to the Outer Sunset avenues. Since May the couple has been filling containers with gan jjajang, a heady mix of minced pork and black bean paste, and fiery red mapa dubu. There are even ample vegetarian options including mandoo stuffed with Impossible pork. Everything is takeout friendly and available for delivery through most of the city.

A container of food including rice and prawns. Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

3. Han Il Kwan

Copy Link
1802 Balboa St
San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 752-4447
(415) 752-4447

Widely regarded as one of the city’s best options for Korean barbecue, Han II Wan has been doing its thing in the Richmond District for years. It’s a causal, low-key place to get either an affordable lunch or a family-size dinner complete with soup, meat, seafood, noodles, and more.

Caleb Pershan

4. Manna

Copy Link
845 Irving St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 665-5969
(415) 665-5969

Inner Sunset residents turn to this Irving Street corner restaurant for its solid and extensive selection of Korean food — everything from spicy seafood stew to kimchi pancakes. You’ll likely see lots of diners digging into some variety of bibimbap, with the crispy rice buried under beef, vegetables, seafood or a combo of all three.

Also Featured in:

5. um.ma

Copy Link
1220 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 566-5777
(415) 566-5777
Visit Website

Los Angeles-based chef and restaurateur Chris Oh’s Inner Sunset restaurant remains closed for indoor dining, but you can still get some of San Francisco’s most famous fried chicken wings for takeout or to enjoy on the reservations-only back patio. If you dine on-site look forward to Um.ma’s handsome outdoor setup, which allows diners to stretch out under string lights while grilling Kurobuta pork belly and “LA-style galbi” on tabletop barbecues.

Picking up a slice of gojuchang-honey pork belly at Um.ma Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

6. ILCHA

Copy Link
2151 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 613-9288
(415) 613-9288
Visit Website

Almost equal parts Korean dining hotspot and drinking den, this casual Marina-Cow Hollow restaurant begs diners to wash down platters of crispy fried chicken and bubbling hot pots with sweet soju or golden-amber rice wine. The standout dish is a plate of soy-cured shrimp served alongside a bowl of rice topped with a fried egg and curls of dried seaweed.

A tray of fried chicken with pickled vegetable and sauce at Ilcha. Photos by Reuben Kim

Also Featured in:

7. BANSANG

Copy Link
1560 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 697-5879
(415) 697-5879
Visit Website

Bansang may be part of the Daeho empire, but this modern Korean restaurant feels and tastes entirely different. In a high-ceilinged space near Japantown, chefs Jin Lim and Ethan Mi offer diners a parade of small plates — each clearly rooted in Korean cuisine but transformed with a combo of attention to detail and luxe ingredients like uni and caviar. For example, take the restaurant’s galbi: a thick double-cut short rib so tender the meat nearly falls off the bone, served over a swipe of pine nut sauce.

Toast topped with scallops, uni, and ikura. Lauren Saria

Also Featured in:

8. Daeho Kalbijim & Beef Soup

Copy Link
1620 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 563-1388
(415) 563-1388

If you’re at Daeho you’re probably ordering the kalbijim, a locally-famous behemoth comprised of rice cakes smothered in a sweet-spicy red sauce and buried under thick layers of beef short ribs so tender they fall away from the bone on their own accord — plus a fistful of cheese that’s blow torched tableside. Not excited about that prospect? There’s a whole slew of other meaty options including kalbitang (or beef rib soup) and beef bibimbap. Wait times can be long, so plan ahead of try to mini-outpost inside H Mart.

Braised short rib stew at Daeho Luke Tsai

Also Featured in:

9. The Lucky Pig

Copy Link
791 O'Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 999-2628
(415) 999-2628
Visit Website

This Tenderloin Korean restaurant is a verified neighborhood gem, serving some of the city’s crispiest Korean fried chicken plus standards like tteokbokki rice cakes and budae-jjigae.

Korean stew from Lucky Pig Rob Aiavao

Also Featured in:

10. Surisan

Copy Link
505 Beach St
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 771-8449
(415) 771-8449
Visit Website

From the owners of Kitchen Story and Sweet Maple, this Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant won’t win points for keeping things traditional but serves a blend of Korean and American plates for breakfast and brunch. Start your day with either eggs and bacon or something less common like braised short rib benedict.

Spicy seafood soup at Surisan Surisan/Facebook

Also Featured in:

11. Namu Stonepot

Copy Link
Read Review |
59 9th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Visit Website

Whether you get your fix at the Ferry Building farmers market or at the mid-Market storefront, Namu Stonepot promises a modern take on a Korean classic: rice bowls. The signature Namu Stonepot comes loaded with a rainbow of pickled vegetables, tofu, and kimchi over koshihikari rice. If you want something a hearty try the gluten-free Mochiko Fried Chicken followed by a colorful boba tea.

Stonepot from Namu Stonepot Namu Stonepot

12. SAN HO WON

Copy Link
2170 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 868-4479
(415) 868-4479
Visit Website

Chef Corey Lee (Benu) and Jeong-In Hwang lift the Korean barbecue experience to new heights at this wildly popular modern, minimalist restaurant in the Mission. At the center of the menu lies a selection of meats — everything from galbi to center cut beef tongue — all of which get charred on the restaurant’s custom grill fueled by lychee wood. Just make sure to save room for the excellent options from the other sections of the menu including various styles of kimchi, buttery sweet corn on the cob, and stew laden with silky tofu.

Chef Jeong-In Hwang at the grill at San Ho Won Eric Wolfinger

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Toyose

3814 Noriega St, San Francisco, CA 94122

Yes, it’s housed in a former garage — but don’t let looks fool you. Toyose is a destination for San Franciscans craving something spicy, and even more so if it’s late at night. This hidden-away restaurant has a well-established reputation for excellent kimchi pancakes, generous portions of fried rice, and spicy chicken wings. It’s a first come, first served seating situation, but if you need a fix there’s always the option for takeout, which the restaurant absolutely nails.

3814 Noriega St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 731-0232
Visit Website

2. Hotline

3560 Taraval St, San Francisco, CA 94116
A container of food including rice and prawns. Patricia Chang

Building on the success of their Inner Sunset Korean superette Queens, husband-and-wife team Eddo Kim and Clara Lee set out to bring the Chinese-Korean junghwa food of their youths to the Outer Sunset avenues. Since May the couple has been filling containers with gan jjajang, a heady mix of minced pork and black bean paste, and fiery red mapa dubu. There are even ample vegetarian options including mandoo stuffed with Impossible pork. Everything is takeout friendly and available for delivery through most of the city.

3560 Taraval St
San Francisco, CA 94116
(415) 702-6301
Visit Website

3. Han Il Kwan

1802 Balboa St, San Francisco, CA 94121
Caleb Pershan

Widely regarded as one of the city’s best options for Korean barbecue, Han II Wan has been doing its thing in the Richmond District for years. It’s a causal, low-key place to get either an affordable lunch or a family-size dinner complete with soup, meat, seafood, noodles, and more.

1802 Balboa St
San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 752-4447

4. Manna

845 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122

Inner Sunset residents turn to this Irving Street corner restaurant for its solid and extensive selection of Korean food — everything from spicy seafood stew to kimchi pancakes. You’ll likely see lots of diners digging into some variety of bibimbap, with the crispy rice buried under beef, vegetables, seafood or a combo of all three.

845 Irving St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 665-5969

5. um.ma

1220 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
Picking up a slice of gojuchang-honey pork belly at Um.ma Patricia Chang

Los Angeles-based chef and restaurateur Chris Oh’s Inner Sunset restaurant remains closed for indoor dining, but you can still get some of San Francisco’s most famous fried chicken wings for takeout or to enjoy on the reservations-only back patio. If you dine on-site look forward to Um.ma’s handsome outdoor setup, which allows diners to stretch out under string lights while grilling Kurobuta pork belly and “LA-style galbi” on tabletop barbecues.

1220 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 566-5777
Visit Website

6. ILCHA

2151 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA 94123
A tray of fried chicken with pickled vegetable and sauce at Ilcha. Photos by Reuben Kim

Almost equal parts Korean dining hotspot and drinking den, this casual Marina-Cow Hollow restaurant begs diners to wash down platters of crispy fried chicken and bubbling hot pots with sweet soju or golden-amber rice wine. The standout dish is a plate of soy-cured shrimp served alongside a bowl of rice topped with a fried egg and curls of dried seaweed.

2151 Lombard St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 613-9288
Visit Website

7. BANSANG

1560 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Toast topped with scallops, uni, and ikura. Lauren Saria

Bansang may be part of the Daeho empire, but this modern Korean restaurant feels and tastes entirely different. In a high-ceilinged space near Japantown, chefs Jin Lim and Ethan Mi offer diners a parade of small plates — each clearly rooted in Korean cuisine but transformed with a combo of attention to detail and luxe ingredients like uni and caviar. For example, take the restaurant’s galbi: a thick double-cut short rib so tender the meat nearly falls off the bone, served over a swipe of pine nut sauce.

1560 Fillmore St
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 697-5879
Visit Website

8. Daeho Kalbijim & Beef Soup

1620 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Braised short rib stew at Daeho Luke Tsai

If you’re at Daeho you’re probably ordering the kalbijim, a locally-famous behemoth comprised of rice cakes smothered in a sweet-spicy red sauce and buried under thick layers of beef short ribs so tender they fall away from the bone on their own accord — plus a fistful of cheese that’s blow torched tableside. Not excited about that prospect? There’s a whole slew of other meaty options including kalbitang (or beef rib soup) and beef bibimbap. Wait times can be long, so plan ahead of try to mini-outpost inside H Mart.

1620 Post St
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 563-1388

9. The Lucky Pig

791 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94109
Korean stew from Lucky Pig Rob Aiavao

This Tenderloin Korean restaurant is a verified neighborhood gem, serving some of the city’s crispiest Korean fried chicken plus standards like tteokbokki rice cakes and budae-jjigae.

791 O'Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 999-2628
Visit Website

10. Surisan

505 Beach St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Spicy seafood soup at Surisan Surisan/Facebook

From the owners of Kitchen Story and Sweet Maple, this Fisherman’s Wharf restaurant won’t win points for keeping things traditional but serves a blend of Korean and American plates for breakfast and brunch. Start your day with either eggs and bacon or something less common like braised short rib benedict.

505 Beach St
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 771-8449
Visit Website

11. Namu Stonepot

59 9th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Read Review |
Stonepot from Namu Stonepot Namu Stonepot

Whether you get your fix at the Ferry Building farmers market or at the mid-Market storefront, Namu Stonepot promises a modern take on a Korean classic: rice bowls. The signature Namu Stonepot comes loaded with a rainbow of pickled vegetables, tofu, and kimchi over koshihikari rice. If you want something a hearty try the gluten-free Mochiko Fried Chicken followed by a colorful boba tea.

59 9th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
Visit Website

12. SAN HO WON

2170 Bryant St, San Francisco, CA 94110
Chef Jeong-In Hwang at the grill at San Ho Won Eric Wolfinger

Chef Corey Lee (Benu) and Jeong-In Hwang lift the Korean barbecue experience to new heights at this wildly popular modern, minimalist restaurant in the Mission. At the center of the menu lies a selection of meats — everything from galbi to center cut beef tongue — all of which get charred on the restaurant’s custom grill fueled by lychee wood. Just make sure to save room for the excellent options from the other sections of the menu including various styles of kimchi, buttery sweet corn on the cob, and stew laden with silky tofu.

2170 Bryant St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 868-4479
Visit Website

Related Maps