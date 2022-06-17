12 Bold Korean Restaurants in San Francisco

As is often the case in San Francisco, you can find everything from elegant, upscale restaurants to tiny, mom-and-pop shops dishing up great Korean food in this city. And in the past few years the breadth of what’s on those restaurant menus has only grow, too — resulting in a diverse range of Korean dining options with some specializing in specific dishes and others pushing to bring previously hard-t-find hybrid cuisines to more Bay Area diners. Whatever you’re craving or where you’re going, let this list be a jumping off point of your next Korean restaurant excursion.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.