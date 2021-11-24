The Best Mall Restaurants in the Bay Area

It’s beginning to look a lot like holiday shopping season, and that means many of us are hitting the mall to gather gifts for friends and family. Fighting your way through bustling parking lots and boxing out other shoppers as you attempt to get your hands on this season’s must-have items can be draining, even considering the joy you’ll feel when you see your loved one’s eyes light up as they open their present. But there’s a simple way to carve out a little bit of “you time” even in the midst of the madness: set aside some time for a mid- or post-shopping meal.

These days, malls offer much more than pallid pizza slices and sticky deep-fried pieces of chicken in a fluorescent-lit food court. Mall food can be anything from Michelin-level soup dumplings to flaky Nutella croissants, so before your head out to the mall check this list of the best restaurants at Bay Area malls.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.