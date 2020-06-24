21 Amazing Mexican Restaurants in San Francisco

The city might be best known as the birthplace of the Mission burrito, but it’s also home to delicious pozole, mole, and handmade tortillas

San Francisco is home to altars to high-end Mexican cuisine, including Californios in SOMA and Luce, now under the direction of chef Rogelio Garcia, who just inked a deal for a book about modern Mexican cooking in Northern California. And the Mission District can never be given enough love; outside of white tablecloth establishments, the neighborhood is always ready to whip up a much-adored Mission-style burrito and offers a plethora of places to get cheap and world-class cuisine. It all makes a lot of sense, given that this area used to belong to Mexico. These 22 restaurants showcase that, whether fine dining or casual comfort food, the gold of Mexican culture still runs through these hills.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.