14 Underrated Neighborhood Gems in San Francisco

San Francisco is one of the culinary capitals of the world, but while there are plenty of flashy and well funded restaurants here, it’s the small neighborhood restaurants that feed the vitality of our city and contribute to its charm. Tech entrepreneurs can’t be the only entrepreneurs running SF, and this guide aims to be a celebration of the mom-and-pop and family-run shops that keep our city satisfied, from square-cut udon to squid ink tamales to extra crispy fried chicken with red velvet waffles. These low-key and underrated neighborhood gems are sure to brighten up your day, whether with quality food or friendly service.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.