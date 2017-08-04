The Hottest New Cocktail Bars in San Francisco and Oakland, November 2021

Welcome back to the cocktail heatmap, where drinkers can expect inventive takes on classic cocktails, unique spirits, garden-inspired ingredients, and all the latest in beverage trends. The pandemic interrupted and complicated many new openings, but bars are finally back, and if there’s one thing San Franciscans require after this past year and a half, it’s a damn good drink.

Some of these spots are also restaurants, but if they have a roomy bar and cocktails of high caliber, they can make the cut. If you’re looking for something a little more established, check out this list of the city’s essential cocktail bars, to which these places might someday graduate. Want to know the city’s hottest restaurants? Head to the aptly named restaurant heatmap.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.