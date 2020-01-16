 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
A glass with two bottles.
One of Laszlo’s sober October drinks.
Laszlo

10 Must-Try Bars and Restaurants for Non-Alcoholic Cocktails in San Francisco

For when you want something more interesting than a generic Arnold Palmer

by Paolo Bicchieri and Camper English Updated
One of Laszlo’s sober October drinks.
| Laszlo
by Paolo Bicchieri and Camper English Updated

It may be somewhere between an annoying stereotype and a proud banner, but it’s true that San Franciscans do love innovation. The creative minds in the city’s service industry have wandered into the nonalcoholic cocktails and boozeless beverages realm, and to great success. Fans of a buzz-less night out can find goods throughout the city from the newly opened Boisson in Civic Center to a nanobar vending machine on Valencia Street. These 10 bars and restaurants have outstanding nonalcoholic drinks. And, worry not, all of them have drinks for those in pursuit of a stiff one, too.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

The Interval at Long Now

Nothing about the all-day salon/coffee shop/cocktail bar/museum the Interval at Fort Mason is normal, including the huge drink menu that includes 12 low- and no-ABV cocktails — six of each. While most of the alcohol-free options are approachable mixtures like Orgeat Lemonade and Cherry Soda, you’ll probably want to try the Bitter Orange Old Fashioned made with Chinotto and bitters for a gratifying but not-so-saucy refreshment.

Landmark Building A, 2 Marina Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 496-9187
(415) 496-9187
The Interval at Long Now/Facebook

Nari

An ambitious project from the Kin Khao team set inside Japantown’s Hotel Kabuki, Nari offers a sizable cocktail menu at its bar and lounge that matches the scale of the venue. There are four $15 nonalcoholic cocktails on the menu as of October 2022, like the Mayura of Lyre’s spiced cane, passionfruit, pineapple aperitivo, and lime.

1625 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 868-6274
(415) 868-6274
Upstairs bar at Nari Patricia Chang

Rooh

The mocktail section of South Beach “progressive Indian” restaurant Rooh’s menu lists four different late summer mocktails. For $10 try the Mango Collins, composed of ginger beer, mango, saffron, and lime. (Rooh also has a Palo Alto location, where they’re tossing fruit in the smoker to use in drinks.)

333 Brannan St #150, San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 525-4174
(415) 525-4174
The bar at Rooh SF Patricia Chang

School Night

Chase Center neighbor School Night, located in the event space the Pearl, is open for weeknight cocktailing of the alcoholic variety and non-, with three “Junior Varsity” options on the list. The drinks match the Peruvian-Latin style of the rest of the cocktail menu by Enrique Sanchez. Past drinks have included a raspberry Paloma and a pineapple Pisco Sour minus the pisco.

601 19th St, San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 903-5427
(415) 903-5427
The Pink Slip at School Night School Night

Trick Dog

While Trick Dog is world famous for its creative cocktail menus that launch about every six months, this bar deserves a huge amount of credit for how gosh-darn good the staff are at offering non-alcoholic cocktails (and great allergy labeling but that’s a different story). Always on offer are two non-alcoholic beers, and both a still and sparkling non-alcoholic wine. The new literary-themed menu, which debuted in July, has a number of nonalcoholic options.

3010 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 471-2999
(415) 471-2999

Horsefeather

While this Divisadero bar only has one or two nonalcoholic cocktails on the menu at a time — like the peach, orange, and peppercorn-infused Liar, Lyre for $13 — the snappy bartenders here are always happy to take a custom order and whip up something on the fly, without the booze.

528 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 817-1939
(415) 817-1939
Horsefeather warm wooden back bar full of bottles of liquor Patricia Chang

Laszlo

This darkly-lit, sexy Foreign Cinema accompaniment has a rotating menu which, currently, has four nonalcoholic cocktails. One such drink is the White Ferrari, coming in at a remarkably cheap $10. It’s made of Lyre’s London dry spirit, lime juice, and Aleppo chile nectar. The mellow bar turns up here and there with its stocked calendar of weekly events; drop by on a Tuesday for vinyl listening or Wednesday for trivia.

2526 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 648-7600
(415) 648-7600
A glass with two bottles.
One of Laszlo’s sober October beverages on deck.
Laszlo

Kona's Street Market

From the minds of Pacific Cocktail Haven’s Kevin Diedrich and Andrew Chun, this much-acclaimed FiDi bar hosts plenty of nonalcoholic drinks on all of its rotating menus. Focusing on seasonality — currently, the bar is transformed into a spooky Halloween rendition of its usual haunt, with a Christmas-themed pop-up coming in December — the talented bartenders here will custom make you a drink sans booze if none of the current items suit your fancy.

32 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103
A purple cocktail in a short glass topped with cream. Allison Webber

Bar Iris

Ilya Romanov has a great smile and, somehow, an even better eye for crafting primo cocktails and mocktails. The manager of this delightful and vibey Polk Street destination says he went around San Francisco picking cherry blossoms during the bloom last year for one of the nonacloholic drinks of the season; swing through now for the granny smith-infused Kyoto ($8) or a glass of alcohol-free wine ($18). 

2310 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 827-6898
(415) 827-6898

Chezchez

This ultra-trendy Valencia Street bar and temple to crudo has, as of October 2022, seven non-alcoholic options on the menu. The $14 Martino is made of Amass Riverine, Lyre’s dry, and verjus, while the $14 negroni riff Nah’Liato is a combination of Leitz sparkling rosé, Giffard aperitif, Lyre’s Rosso, and bitter lemon.

584 Valencia St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 237-1834
(415) 237-1834
A photo of a drink.
The Nah’liato at Chezchez.
Chezchez

Related Maps