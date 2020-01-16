10 Must-Try Bars and Restaurants for Non-Alcoholic Cocktails in San Francisco

For when you want something more interesting than a generic Arnold Palmer

It may be somewhere between an annoying stereotype and a proud banner, but it’s true that San Franciscans do love innovation. The creative minds in the city’s service industry have wandered into the nonalcoholic cocktails and boozeless beverages realm, and to great success. Fans of a buzz-less night out can find goods throughout the city from the newly opened Boisson in Civic Center to a nanobar vending machine on Valencia Street. These 10 bars and restaurants have outstanding nonalcoholic drinks. And, worry not, all of them have drinks for those in pursuit of a stiff one, too.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.