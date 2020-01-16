 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

18 Essential Bakeries in San Francisco

16 Reliable Places to Eat Around Union Square

14 Buzzy Coffee Cocktails Around San Francisco and the East Bay

More in San Francisco See more maps
Trick Dog

11 Bars and Restaurants With Impressively Strong Nonalcoholic Cocktail Menus in San Francisco

For when you want something more interesting than an Arnold Palmer

by Paolo Bicchieri and Camper English Updated
View as Map
by Paolo Bicchieri and Camper English Updated
Trick Dog

Increasingly, diners seem to want to leave alcohol on the side — or wherever they left the Atkins diet and anything resembling gluten. According to NielsenIQ, nonalcoholic beverage sales grew by 116 percent in 2022, while alcohol sales dropped by 1 percent. In San Francisco, and the Bay Area broadly, that trend is certainly on full display. From three Michelin-star restaurants offering luxurious booze-free beverage pairings to Boisson, the city’s first nonalcoholic-dedicated bottle shop. These 12 restaurants and bars further prove that one doesn’t need booze to have a good time in San Francisco.

Read More

Bar Iris

Copy Link

Ilya Romanov, Bar Iris founder, had a great smile and, somehow, an even better eye for crafting primo cocktails and mocktails. These days the delightful and vibey Polk Street destination continues his legacy and boasts excellent, seasonal nonalcoholic riffs on almost all of its drinks, including the Bergamot-forward Pop Quiz and glasses of alcohol-free wine. 

2310 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 827-6898
(415) 827-6898

Also featured in:

The Tailor's Son

Copy Link

Further along Fillmore Street lies the Tailor’s Son, and one of San Francisco’s most slept-on happy hours. If you’re searching for something sans spirits, try the Cucumber Soda or Seamsters Spritz, both of which are sweet, shimmering drinks that won’t cost an arm or a leg.

2049 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 673-7200
(415) 673-7200
Drinks.
Nonalcoholic drinks at the Tailor’s Son.
Paolo Bicchieri

Also featured in:

Kona's Street Market

Copy Link

From the minds of Pacific Cocktail Haven’s Kevin Diedrich and Andrew Chun, this much-acclaimed FiDi bar hosts plenty of nonalcoholic drinks on all of its rotating menus. Focusing on seasonality, the talented bartenders here will custom-make you a drink sans booze if none of the current items suit your fancy.

32 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103
A purple cocktail in a short glass topped with cream. Allison Webber

Also featured in:

Nari

Copy Link

An ambitious project from the Kin Khao team set inside Japantown’s Hotel Kabuki, Nari offers a sizable cocktail menu at both the bar and lounge. There are plenty of nonalcoholic cocktails on the list like the Unakarn made with Seedlip garden, lemongrass, juniper, and tonic.

1625 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 868-6274
(415) 868-6274
A drink. Paolo Bicchieri

Also featured in:

Copra

Copy Link

This much-hyped new restaurant on Fillmore Street boasts a ton of seating, premiere decor, and, relevantly, a stellar nonalcoholic drink menu. The Tiger’s Eye is a medley of spices — including cinnamon and star anise — stirred with lemon, Wilderton lustre, and bittersweet aperitivo.

1700 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 873-0795
(415) 873-0795
A drink. Paolo Bicchieri

Also featured in:

Arbor

Copy Link

Beyond the expansive and secluded outdoor patio, this Hayes Valley restaurant and bar has a few booze-free beverages on the menu that are worth a visit all on their own. The “Last of Us” is a purple, corn-based drink — the flavor profile invokes Peruvian chica morada — with a pleasant lemon spritz shining through. Thankfully, no cordyceps.

384 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 626-1211
(415) 626-1211
A drink.
The Last of Us.
Paolo Bicchieri

Also featured in:

Horsefeather

Copy Link

While this Divisadero bar only has one or two nonalcoholic cocktails on the menu at a time — like the $14 Spruced Up made with foraged spruce tip tea cordial, white aperitif, and bay laurel — the snappy bartenders here are always happy to take a custom order and whip up something on the fly, without the booze.

528 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 817-1939
(415) 817-1939
Horsefeather warm wooden back bar full of bottles of liquor Patricia Chang

Also featured in:

Cole Valley Tavern

Copy Link

The corner of Cole and Carl streets has a big, raucous place to get fried fish and nonalcoholic drinks. The menu has five nonalcoholic beverages, none of which is better than the Grapefruit Serrano. Muddling mint, grapefruit, and serrano pepper, this drink is spicy, juicy, lush, and only $8.

900 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 681-7678
(415) 681-7678
A drink.
The Grapefruit Serrano.
Paolo Bicchieri

Also featured in:

Fiorella Sunset

Copy Link

While there are technically nonalcoholic options at each of this Italian restaurant’s locations in the city, the 9th Avenue outpost is the only sporting three high-caliber zero-proof beverages. The Nogroni  — you guessed it, a boozeless negroni — is a wonderful recreation of the timeless cocktail’s sweet and bitter flavor profile.

1240 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 404-6997
(415) 404-6997

Also featured in:

Trick Dog

Copy Link

While Trick Dog, now in its 10th year, is world famous for its creative cocktail menus that launch about every six months, this bar deserves a huge amount of credit for how gosh-darn good the staff are at offering nonalcoholic cocktails — as well as great allergy labeling, but that’s a different story. Always on offer are two nonalcoholic beers, and both a still and sparkling nonalcoholic wine.

3010 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 471-2999
(415) 471-2999

Also featured in:

Laszlo

Copy Link

This darkly-lit, sexy Foreign Cinema accompaniment has a rotating menu that, currently, has four nonalcoholic cocktails. One option is the Closer to the Sun, made of Lyre’s boozeless spirits, Italian cranberry cordial, lemon and grape juices, and a handful of other decadent ingredients. The mellow bar turns up here and there with its stocked calendar of weekly events; drop by on a Tuesday for vinyl listening or Wednesday for trivia.

2526 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 648-7600
(415) 648-7600
A glass with two bottles.
One of Laszlo’s sober October beverages on deck.
Laszlo

Also featured in:

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Bar Iris

2310 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109

Ilya Romanov, Bar Iris founder, had a great smile and, somehow, an even better eye for crafting primo cocktails and mocktails. These days the delightful and vibey Polk Street destination continues his legacy and boasts excellent, seasonal nonalcoholic riffs on almost all of its drinks, including the Bergamot-forward Pop Quiz and glasses of alcohol-free wine. 

2310 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 827-6898
(415) 827-6898

The Tailor's Son

2049 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115

Further along Fillmore Street lies the Tailor’s Son, and one of San Francisco’s most slept-on happy hours. If you’re searching for something sans spirits, try the Cucumber Soda or Seamsters Spritz, both of which are sweet, shimmering drinks that won’t cost an arm or a leg.

2049 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 673-7200
(415) 673-7200
Drinks.
Nonalcoholic drinks at the Tailor’s Son.
Paolo Bicchieri

Kona's Street Market

32 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103

From the minds of Pacific Cocktail Haven’s Kevin Diedrich and Andrew Chun, this much-acclaimed FiDi bar hosts plenty of nonalcoholic drinks on all of its rotating menus. Focusing on seasonality, the talented bartenders here will custom-make you a drink sans booze if none of the current items suit your fancy.

32 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94103
A purple cocktail in a short glass topped with cream. Allison Webber

Nari

1625 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115

An ambitious project from the Kin Khao team set inside Japantown’s Hotel Kabuki, Nari offers a sizable cocktail menu at both the bar and lounge. There are plenty of nonalcoholic cocktails on the list like the Unakarn made with Seedlip garden, lemongrass, juniper, and tonic.

1625 Post St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 868-6274
(415) 868-6274
A drink. Paolo Bicchieri

Copra

1700 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115

This much-hyped new restaurant on Fillmore Street boasts a ton of seating, premiere decor, and, relevantly, a stellar nonalcoholic drink menu. The Tiger’s Eye is a medley of spices — including cinnamon and star anise — stirred with lemon, Wilderton lustre, and bittersweet aperitivo.

1700 Fillmore St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 873-0795
(415) 873-0795
A drink. Paolo Bicchieri

Arbor

384 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102

Beyond the expansive and secluded outdoor patio, this Hayes Valley restaurant and bar has a few booze-free beverages on the menu that are worth a visit all on their own. The “Last of Us” is a purple, corn-based drink — the flavor profile invokes Peruvian chica morada — with a pleasant lemon spritz shining through. Thankfully, no cordyceps.

384 Hayes St, San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 626-1211
(415) 626-1211
A drink.
The Last of Us.
Paolo Bicchieri

Horsefeather

528 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117

While this Divisadero bar only has one or two nonalcoholic cocktails on the menu at a time — like the $14 Spruced Up made with foraged spruce tip tea cordial, white aperitif, and bay laurel — the snappy bartenders here are always happy to take a custom order and whip up something on the fly, without the booze.

528 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 817-1939
(415) 817-1939
Horsefeather warm wooden back bar full of bottles of liquor Patricia Chang

Cole Valley Tavern

900 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117

The corner of Cole and Carl streets has a big, raucous place to get fried fish and nonalcoholic drinks. The menu has five nonalcoholic beverages, none of which is better than the Grapefruit Serrano. Muddling mint, grapefruit, and serrano pepper, this drink is spicy, juicy, lush, and only $8.

900 Cole St, San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 681-7678
(415) 681-7678
A drink.
The Grapefruit Serrano.
Paolo Bicchieri

Fiorella Sunset

1240 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122

While there are technically nonalcoholic options at each of this Italian restaurant’s locations in the city, the 9th Avenue outpost is the only sporting three high-caliber zero-proof beverages. The Nogroni  — you guessed it, a boozeless negroni — is a wonderful recreation of the timeless cocktail’s sweet and bitter flavor profile.

1240 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 404-6997
(415) 404-6997

Trick Dog

3010 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

While Trick Dog, now in its 10th year, is world famous for its creative cocktail menus that launch about every six months, this bar deserves a huge amount of credit for how gosh-darn good the staff are at offering nonalcoholic cocktails — as well as great allergy labeling, but that’s a different story. Always on offer are two nonalcoholic beers, and both a still and sparkling nonalcoholic wine.

3010 20th St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 471-2999
(415) 471-2999

Laszlo

2526 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110

This darkly-lit, sexy Foreign Cinema accompaniment has a rotating menu that, currently, has four nonalcoholic cocktails. One option is the Closer to the Sun, made of Lyre’s boozeless spirits, Italian cranberry cordial, lemon and grape juices, and a handful of other decadent ingredients. The mellow bar turns up here and there with its stocked calendar of weekly events; drop by on a Tuesday for vinyl listening or Wednesday for trivia.

2526 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 648-7600
(415) 648-7600
A glass with two bottles.
One of Laszlo’s sober October beverages on deck.
Laszlo

Related Maps