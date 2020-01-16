Increasingly, diners seem to want to leave alcohol on the side — or wherever they left the Atkins diet and anything resembling gluten. According to NielsenIQ, nonalcoholic beverage sales grew by 116 percent in 2022, while alcohol sales dropped by 1 percent. In San Francisco, and the Bay Area broadly, that trend is certainly on full display. From three Michelin-star restaurants offering luxurious booze-free beverage pairings to Boisson, the city’s first nonalcoholic-dedicated bottle shop. These 12 restaurants and bars further prove that one doesn’t need booze to have a good time in San Francisco.Read More
11 Bars and Restaurants With Impressively Strong Nonalcoholic Cocktail Menus in San Francisco
For when you want something more interesting than an Arnold Palmer
Bar Iris
Ilya Romanov, Bar Iris founder, had a great smile and, somehow, an even better eye for crafting primo cocktails and mocktails. These days the delightful and vibey Polk Street destination continues his legacy and boasts excellent, seasonal nonalcoholic riffs on almost all of its drinks, including the Bergamot-forward Pop Quiz and glasses of alcohol-free wine.
The Tailor's Son
Further along Fillmore Street lies the Tailor’s Son, and one of San Francisco’s most slept-on happy hours. If you’re searching for something sans spirits, try the Cucumber Soda or Seamsters Spritz, both of which are sweet, shimmering drinks that won’t cost an arm or a leg.
Kona's Street Market
From the minds of Pacific Cocktail Haven’s Kevin Diedrich and Andrew Chun, this much-acclaimed FiDi bar hosts plenty of nonalcoholic drinks on all of its rotating menus. Focusing on seasonality, the talented bartenders here will custom-make you a drink sans booze if none of the current items suit your fancy.
Nari
An ambitious project from the Kin Khao team set inside Japantown’s Hotel Kabuki, Nari offers a sizable cocktail menu at both the bar and lounge. There are plenty of nonalcoholic cocktails on the list like the Unakarn made with Seedlip garden, lemongrass, juniper, and tonic.
Copra
This much-hyped new restaurant on Fillmore Street boasts a ton of seating, premiere decor, and, relevantly, a stellar nonalcoholic drink menu. The Tiger’s Eye is a medley of spices — including cinnamon and star anise — stirred with lemon, Wilderton lustre, and bittersweet aperitivo.
Arbor
Beyond the expansive and secluded outdoor patio, this Hayes Valley restaurant and bar has a few booze-free beverages on the menu that are worth a visit all on their own. The “Last of Us” is a purple, corn-based drink — the flavor profile invokes Peruvian chica morada — with a pleasant lemon spritz shining through. Thankfully, no cordyceps.
Horsefeather
While this Divisadero bar only has one or two nonalcoholic cocktails on the menu at a time — like the $14 Spruced Up made with foraged spruce tip tea cordial, white aperitif, and bay laurel — the snappy bartenders here are always happy to take a custom order and whip up something on the fly, without the booze.
Cole Valley Tavern
The corner of Cole and Carl streets has a big, raucous place to get fried fish and nonalcoholic drinks. The menu has five nonalcoholic beverages, none of which is better than the Grapefruit Serrano. Muddling mint, grapefruit, and serrano pepper, this drink is spicy, juicy, lush, and only $8.
Fiorella Sunset
While there are technically nonalcoholic options at each of this Italian restaurant’s locations in the city, the 9th Avenue outpost is the only sporting three high-caliber zero-proof beverages. The Nogroni — you guessed it, a boozeless negroni — is a wonderful recreation of the timeless cocktail’s sweet and bitter flavor profile.
Trick Dog
While Trick Dog, now in its 10th year, is world famous for its creative cocktail menus that launch about every six months, this bar deserves a huge amount of credit for how gosh-darn good the staff are at offering nonalcoholic cocktails — as well as great allergy labeling, but that’s a different story. Always on offer are two nonalcoholic beers, and both a still and sparkling nonalcoholic wine.
Laszlo
This darkly-lit, sexy Foreign Cinema accompaniment has a rotating menu that, currently, has four nonalcoholic cocktails. One option is the Closer to the Sun, made of Lyre’s boozeless spirits, Italian cranberry cordial, lemon and grape juices, and a handful of other decadent ingredients. The mellow bar turns up here and there with its stocked calendar of weekly events; drop by on a Tuesday for vinyl listening or Wednesday for trivia.
