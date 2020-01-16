11 Bars and Restaurants With Impressively Strong Nonalcoholic Cocktail Menus in San Francisco

Increasingly, diners seem to want to leave alcohol on the side — or wherever they left the Atkins diet and anything resembling gluten. According to NielsenIQ, nonalcoholic beverage sales grew by 116 percent in 2022, while alcohol sales dropped by 1 percent. In San Francisco, and the Bay Area broadly, that trend is certainly on full display. From three Michelin-star restaurants offering luxurious booze-free beverage pairings to Boisson, the city’s first nonalcoholic-dedicated bottle shop. These 12 restaurants and bars further prove that one doesn’t need booze to have a good time in San Francisco.