11 Places to Slurp Delicious Oysters Around the Bay Area

Traditionally, oyster season has been designated to “r” times — as in, months that contain an “r” in their names. But San Francisco is a town whose love of oysters know no bounds. Not only are we spoiled by year-round, locally grown varieties, but we’re also neighbors to states and areas more than willing to share their bounties. So what does that mean for locals and visitors? Diners can enjoy oysters at various price points, ranging from the happiest of happy hour specials to the finest oyster and seafood purveyors can offer, with price tags to match.

This list focuses on the Bay Area spots that offer at least three or more varieties, in raw, sauced, or grilled preparations. For the oyster fiends who know their kumamotos from their edgewaters — rest assured, there’s plenty to enjoy. There are raw oysters, barbecued oysters, and more found everywhere from a local bar with a fantastic oyster program to the start of the Great Pacific Oyster Trail to a dedicated crudo restaurant with a love for bivalves. Slurp away.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.