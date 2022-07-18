 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Broiled oysters from Anchovy Bar Patricia Chang

11 Places to Slurp Delicious Oysters Around the Bay Area

From raw offerings to barbecued oysters, and more.

by Dianne de Guzman
Patricia Chang

Traditionally, oyster season has been designated to “r” times — as in, months that contain an “r” in their names. But San Francisco is a town whose love of oysters know no bounds. Not only are we spoiled by year-round, locally grown varieties, but we’re also neighbors to states and areas more than willing to share their bounties. So what does that mean for locals and visitors? Diners can enjoy oysters at various price points, ranging from the happiest of happy hour specials to the finest oyster and seafood purveyors can offer, with price tags to match.

This list focuses on the Bay Area spots that offer at least three or more varieties, in raw, sauced, or grilled preparations. For the oyster fiends who know their kumamotos from their edgewaters — rest assured, there’s plenty to enjoy. There are raw oysters, barbecued oysters, and more found everywhere from a local bar with a fantastic oyster program to the start of the Great Pacific Oyster Trail to a dedicated crudo restaurant with a love for bivalves. Slurp away.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
Rocker Oysterfeller's

The name of this Sonoma County restaurant is a play on words befitting its laid-back take on oysters — meaning sure, you can get a plate of raw oysters no problem, but there are other versions to try as well. There’s the team’s riff on classic oysters Rockfeller, a version with arugula, bacon, cream cheese, and a cornbread crust, and a Louisiana oyster with hot sauce and garlic butter.

14415 CA-1, Valley Ford, CA 94972
(707) 876-1983
(707) 876-1983

The Marshall Store

There are plenty of promising oyster spots in West Marin — heck, there’s a whole map for that, if you’re in the mood for oyster-hopping — but it’s worth highlighting a few favorites here. Marshall Store is one of those favorites, serving a selection of oysters from its farm, Tomales Bay Oyster Company. But rather than just saddle everyone with raw oysters, Marshall Store also does a barbecue sauced version, as well as Rockefeller oysters filled with bubbling garlic butter, cheese, and breadcrumbs; a Kilpatrick oyster with Worcestershire sauce and bacon; and a smoked version, all set to a beautiful outdoor dining patio.

19225 CA-1, Marshall, CA 94940
(415) 663-1339
(415) 663-1339

Rocky Island Oyster Co

Rocky Island Oyster Co. is one of the newer options on this list, opening October 2021 in the Crane Pavilion in Richmond. The restaurant is meant to be a “casual, family-friendly spot” reminiscent of the East Coast, as KQED reports, and features a rotating mix of oysters and specials alongside a unique view for those who rarely venture out to this side of the Bay.

1414 Harbour Way S, Richmond, CA 94804
(510) 215-6025
(510) 215-6025

Perle Wine Bar

Perle is an Oakland wine bar, yes, but with an extensive French menu attached. Still, the “pearl” portion of the menu is worthy of a pairing with the spot’s many wines; there are the half-dozen raw oysters; the oysters supreme with uni, two types of caviar, and ponzu; oyster shooters; and fried oyster deviled eggs, with roe, Calabrian pepper, and caper relish to amuse your bouche.

2058 Mountain Blvd, Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 808-7767
(510) 808-7767
Perle/Facebook

Hog Island Oyster Co.

Hog Island Oyster Co. has expanded quite a bit in the Bay Area thanks to its successes in oyster farming. There are locations in Larkspur, Napa, and Marshall, but it’s still worth mentioning the Ferry Building outpost for those in the back who’ve never been. It’s one of the best oyster spots in town with great views, despite the wait at peak times. The raw oysters are always excellent and often combine options from Hog Island as well as other purveyors. If you’re looking for something different, the chipotle bourbon grilled oyster is worth the extra splurge if you can swing it.

One, Ferry Building, #11, San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 391-7117
(415) 391-7117
Sweetwater oysters at Hog Island Oyster Co.&nbsp; Hog Island Oyster Co.

Leo's Oyster Bar

There are plenty of reasons to head to Leo Oyster Bar: the Instagram-worthy decor (if that’s your thing), the well-mixed cocktails, and a wine list perfectly made for pairing to seafood or snacks. And then there is the raw bar, with different varieties of oysters spanning West and East coasts, as well as a tempting — if not pricy — seafood tower of sorts. The “plateaus” are showstoppers, and come with requisite oysters and other seafood items, such as picked blue crab, and shrimp cocktail, while the pricier “Grand Plateau” also comes with oysters topped with caviar, as well as crudo.

568 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA 94111
(209) 459-8335
(209) 459-8335
Leo's Oyster Bar
Leo’s Oyster Bar
Patricia Chang

The Anchovy Bar

While Anchovy Bar is dedicated to its namesake fish, another side to the menu is its oyster selection which — like its anchovies — skews both local and imported (and seasonal), with the best of each. If you want your oysters with a bit of culinary intervention, there’s the Western Addition oyster, which is broiled with a sambal barbecue sauce and bacon.

1740 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 796-2710
(415) 796-2710
Oysters from Anchovy Bar Patricia Chang

Bar Crudo

Bar Crudo has been around since 2005 and has become the neighborhood spot for enjoying, yes, crudo but also a mix of oysters — offered for an affordable $2 a piece during the restaurant’s popular happy hour. A pandemic menu update brought the addition of tacos into the mix and admittedly doesn’t feel truly crudo-esque, but who can hate on a taco — especially one with fried cod on it?

1501, 655 Divisadero St, San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 409-0679
(415) 409-0679
Yelp/Laura C.

Anchor Oyster Bar

Anchor Oyster Bar is another of San Francisco’s oyster titans. The oyster options at this long-standing restaurant rotate and aren’t as extensive as other part of the menu — though there are two styles of oyster shooters — the rest of the seafood menu is more than willing to make up for it, including the restaurant’s cioppino, which received a glowing write-up in the New York Times earlier this year. The restaurant’s website indicates Anchor is temporarily closed until July 21, so check ahead.

579 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 431-3990
(415) 431-3990

Billingsgate

Billingsgate is both a seafood market and cafe from Four Star Seafood and Provisions, meaning there are plenty of fresh offerings to partake in, both for bringing home and dining on-site. There’s the raw bar, of course, with a selection of oysters to choose from, as well as a nice selection of companion dishes, such as seafood salads, a build-your-own poke bowl, and cioppino.

3859 24th St, San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 590-3001
(415) 590-3001
Shellfish platter from Billingsgate Billingsgate

Forthright Oyster Bar & Kitchen

Forthright is an all-day restaurant that caters much past the oysters codified in its name. The restaurant serves a trio of raw oysters, including a grilled version with butter and cheese, as well as an oyster pan roast with bacon on a slice of toast over a cream base, a New Orleans dish which most Bay Area restaurants have yet to venture into.

1700 W Campbell Ave, Campbell, CA 95008
(408) 628-0683
(408) 628-0683

