24 Great Places to Eat and Drink Outside in San Francisco

San Francisco may be known for its chilly weather, but outdoor dining is still the safer way to actually sit down at a restaurant these days. Restaurants across the city have embraced the challenge, and decked out their outdoor spaces during the pandemic. Check out two dozen of the city's best outdoor respites, from those who were already graced with rooftops and patios, to others who got creative with parking lots and parklets. (And fear not: If the temperature drops and Karl the Fog blows in off the bay, most restaurants come prepared with heat lamps, awnings, and even blankets.)

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Palette Tea House & Dim Sum 彩籠

900 North Point St Ste B201
San Francisco, CA 94109
(415) 347-8888
(415) 347-8888
From the same legendary dumpling team as Koi Palace and Dragon Beaux, Palette has the good fortune to inhabit historic Ghirardelli Square. Take a seat outside on the plaza for colorful soup dumplings, scallop siu mai, and salted egg lava bao.

The outdoor dining space at Palette Tea House &amp; Dim Sum 彩籠 Palette Tea House & Dim Sum 彩籠

2. Sessions at the Presidio

1 Letterman Dr
San Francisco, CA 94129
(415) 655-9413
(415) 655-9413
Never forget that San Francisco has a national park within the seven by seven, and several lovely restaurants within that beautiful natural setting. Sessions is a gastropub with generous indoor and outdoor space, so guests can sip craft beer, dig into cheese dumplings, and breathe in the eucalyptus trees.

Sessions

3. Wildseed

2000 Union St
San Francisco, CA 94123
(415) 872-7350
(415) 872-7350
Adriano Paganini’s Cow Hollow restaurant is more than just a hip spot for a pseudo-healthy cocktail made with tea or aloe. Wildseed’s plant-based pizzas, topped with Beyond sausage and cashew mozzarella, and Impossible burger are enjoyable even for omnivores. While the dining room is chic and full of plant life, the clean white parklet is perhaps the best seat in the house — and often bustling.

The clean white, wooden parklets at Wildseed Patricia Chang

4. Cotogna

490 Pacific Ave
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 775-8508
(415) 775-8508
Is there anything better than enjoying a plate of fresh pasta or spit-roasted meat al fresco? Well, ok, maybe. But in any case, if you’re craving California Italian cuisine, Michael and Lindsay Tusk’s more casual restaurant (that’s compared to the Michelin-starred Quince) is an essential option. The parklet is one of the best in town, wrapped in warm woods and draped with lush greenery. Just remember: never skip dessert.  

The parklet at Cotogna, one of the best in San Francisco Patricia Chang

5. Cholita Linda

1 Ferry Building Suite 44
San Francisco, CA 94111
Oakland-based fish taco star Cholita Linda slid into the former Mijita spot at the Ferry Building bringing with it a menu of tacos, sandwiches, and larger plates. Step outside, grab a table wrapped in bright floral oilcloth and dine under the glow of the Bay Bridge at night. Just don’t forget to order a cold cerveza to toast to the city’s twinkling lights.

Fish tacos from Cholita Linda Jenya Chernoff Photography

6. The Vault Garden

555 California St
San Francisco, CA 94104
(415) 508-4675
(415) 508-4675
The Vault, like many businesses, transformed during the pandemic, going from a clubby underground lair to bursting above ground as one of the biggest outdoor dining spaces in the city — and completely taking over the plaza at the base of the Bank of America building. Cocktails, bites, and full plates are as polished as ever, thanks to the team from Hi Neighbor Hospitality Group (Trestle, Corridor), and there are fun outdoor events, like drag brunches.

Outdoor dining at the Vault Patricia Chang

7. Red's Java House

Pier 30
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 777-5626
(415) 777-5626
Classic San Francisco is alive and well and eating a cheeseburger served on a roll at Red’s Java House. The waterfront business has operated since the 1930s, under the name Red’s since 1955. There’s nothing fancy about the food — fish and chips are a popular order — and not much fuss about the patio, where old tables have a prime view onto the water and the Bay Bridge.

Scott Beale/Flickr

8. Fiorella

2339 Clement St
San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 340-3049
(415) 340-3049
Fiorella’s dining rooms, with Instagrammable wallpaper featuring images of Bay Area landmarks and icons, has gotten all the love, but the restaurant’s locations on Clement and the newly opened Inner Sunset outpost offer great outdoor options too. In the Richmond, the backyard garden patio is an inviting option while the Inner Sunset spot has a rooftop deck dressed up with string lights.

The rooftop deck at Fiorella Sunset dressed up with string lights and a retractable awning Hardy Wilson/Fiorella

9. Charmaine's

1100 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(628) 895-2055
(628) 895-2055
This rooftop bar above the mid-Market Proper Hotel boasts quality drinks from the Bon Vivants of Trick Dog fame, food from resident chef Jason Fox, and stellar views courtesy of the San Francisco skyline. Pre-pandemic, it was crowded and scene-y, but now, one can actually reserve.

Yad L./Yelp

10. 4505 Burgers & BBQ

705 Divisadero St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 231-6993
(415) 231-6993
Patio seating comprises most of the seating at Ryan Farr's popular Divis 'cue palace, where diners can enjoy their brisket and pulled pork al fresco. The full patio and outdoor dining (housed in a shipping container) offers buckets of ice cold beer. And, if the lines are thick, bring a picnic blanket and tote your provisions to the Panhandle.

4505 Burgers and BBQ

11. Biergarten

424 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(628) 276-3203
(628) 276-3203
This entirely outdoor beer garden brings a touch of German charm to the heart of Hayes Valley. Your drink options are simple – there are five kinds of German beer on tap plus a few selections by the bottle and four kinds of wine – and the food similarly keeps things tight with pretzels, brats, and the like. Even the portable tables harken to traditional beer gardens abroad, and yes, there are heaters for those cooler San Francisco nights.

12. The Page

298 Divisadero St
San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 255-6101
(415) 255-6101
With a fireplace and walls hung with an ever-changing selection of art, the Page’s parklet could hardly be any more cozy. There’s live music outside everyday and the team makes it easy to order without having to step foot inside thanks to QR codes at every table.

13. Park Chalet Garden Restaurant

1000 Great Hwy
San Francisco, CA
(415) 386-8439
(415) 386-8439
Grab a pitcher of Riptide Red, snag a sunny spot in the grass and watch the afternoon disappear. This little oasis is a great place to relax after a romp on Ocean Beach or in Golden Gate Park. It's dog- and kid-friendly, too.

14. Rintaro

82 14th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 589-7022
(415) 589-7022
Tucked away on a quiet street on the edge of the Mission, Rintaro serves as a little izakaya oasis in the city and the restaurant’s tree-shaded front courtyard might be the best place to experience the menu of fresh sashimi, silky tofu, and smoky yakitori.

15. um.ma

1220 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 566-5777
(415) 566-5777
This cool Korean barbecue spot in the Sunset not only has a sweet back patio, but it’s actually setting out grills on those picnic tables so diners can get the full Korean barbecue experience with fire and smoke — think short ribs, rib eye, and pork belly, and all of the works.

The back patio at Um.ma set up for outdoor grilling Um.ma

16. Mission Rock Resort

817 Terry a Francois Blvd
San Francisco, CA
(415) 701-7625
(415) 701-7625
Feast on oysters and crab Louie beneath cheerful umbrellas on this waterfront patio in Dogpatch. There’s plenty of room, plus a view of some boats and other waterfront-y stuff that you can’t find inland. It’s best at brunch, when the sun is shining in one of SF’s least foggy neighborhoods.

Mission Rock Resort

17. Zazie

941 Cole St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 564-5332
(415) 564-5332
Zazie is an SF classic for brunch; it’s also a winner for its charming patio, which is desirable day and night. Lush vines climb up the walls, giving brunch a garden party vibe. Don’t worry, there are heat lamps for when the fog inevitably rolls in.

Zazie
Zazie

18. Ernest

1890 Bryant St Suite 100
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 829-2961
(415) 829-2961
If you’re looking to indulge in cheeky plates like beef and bone marrow stuffed dumplings and caviar topped tater tots, then you’ll want to look no further than Ernest and the restaurant’s minimalist patio on the corner of Florida and Mariposa streets. Light spills out of the clean and stylish dining room where chef Brandon Rice harnesses the flavors of local produce and ingredients into a menu that’s both playful and luxurious.

Beef tartare at Ernest Ernest

19. Hook Fish Co

4542 Irving St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 569-4984
(415) 569-4984
The Outer Sunset location of Hook Fish Co. has yet to reopen indoors, which is just as well because the restaurant now has a handsome wooden parklet out front for on-site outdoor dining. Order your responsibly sourced fish tacos and ceviche online or at the door and enjoy your food while you take in the ocean breeze. 

The parklet at Hook Fish Co. will more than double the restaurant’s seating Hook Fish Co.

20. Good Good Culture Club

3560 18th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
As of January 14, the 18th Street space that formerly housed Dear Inga is home to Ravi Kapur’s latest project, Good Good Culture Club. The bright dining room flaunts a colorful mural and neon sign, but ascends to the rooftop for the real gem: a lust deck with turquoise booths and climbing vines. The menu of shareable plates spans halibut crudo, grilled oyster mushrooms, and red curry – or opt for the family-style Ohana Menu for larger groups. 

A different view of the rooftop deck. Patricia Chang

21. Prubechu

2224 Mission St #A
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 853-0671
(415) 853-0671
Prubechu Guamanian restaurant took over the parking lot just alongside its building, moving the Chamorro party outside in the heart of the Mission. It’s a big patio setup, perfect for the occasional pig roast. 

Outdoor seating during Prubechu’s first day of offering dine-in service Prubechu

22. Casements Bar

2351 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 658-7320
(415) 658-7320
You do have to push through the dark interior of this modern Irish bar bar before you’ll land out on the back patio. But it’s worth the extra steps, encased in graffiti and grabby murals and stuffed with barrels spilling over with succulents and other plants. The cocktail menu is built around the idea of sustainability featuring Jin Jiji gin from India, Paranubes rum out of Oaxaca, and the woman-owned and produced Yola Mezcal. 

23. El Techo

2518 Mission St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 550-6970
(415) 550-6970
Ascend to the roof of Lolinda and avoid the hectic streets of the Mission at El Techo. Simultaneously one of the best views and patios in town, this glass-enclosed perch has Mexican small plates and pitchers of refreshing cocktails galore. It's great for catching up over a pitcher or two of sangrias — just watch the stairs on the way down.

El Techno de Lolinda

24. Foreign Cinema

2534 Mission St
San Francisco, CA
(415) 648-7600
(415) 648-7600
An enclosed patio with strung lights and a a movie projected onto one of the walls is hard to resist. This classic SF patio is one of the best around, and its eclectic menu and great cocktail list seal the deal. Check the website for upcoming showings of classic movies.

The outdoor dining space at Foreign Cinema, sandwiched between two buildings Foreign Cinema

