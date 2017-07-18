24 Great Places to Eat and Drink Outside in San Francisco

San Francisco may be known for its chilly weather, but outdoor dining is still the safer way to actually sit down at a restaurant these days. Restaurants across the city have embraced the challenge, and decked out their outdoor spaces during the pandemic. Check out two dozen of the city's best outdoor respites, from those who were already graced with rooftops and patios, to others who got creative with parking lots and parklets. (And fear not: If the temperature drops and Karl the Fog blows in off the bay, most restaurants come prepared with heat lamps, awnings, and even blankets.)

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.