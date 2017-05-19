 clock menu more-arrow no yes
16 Oakland Patios Perfect for Dining and Drinking

Where to eat and drink outside in the East Bay

Oakland is all but immune to the advance of Karl the Fog, making it the best place to soak up the sun with a beer in hand. Head to one of these beer gardens, restaurants, and bars for a day or night of outdoor fun. Many of these locations are cool with both kids and dogs — meaning the more, the merrier. Check out these 16 spots for a weekend (or weekday, if you’re lucky) of fun in the sun.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Oeste

730 Clay St
Oakland, CA 94607
Above an inviting cafe serving a mix of Latin and Southern food (tacos AND shrimp and grits are on the menu) is Oeste’s rooftop and bar, where drink specials start at 11 a.m. It’s a sunny option in Old Oakland, where cozy lounge furniture and plants create an ideal environment for cocktails and snacks.

Courtesy of Oeste

2. Stay Gold Delicatessen

2635 San Pablo Ave
Oakland, CA
This patio has everything: picnic tables and umbrellas, mannequin body parts painted gold, vinyl records as decoration, a fountain, and a foosball table. Most important, it’s a great place to kick back with a deli sandwich, plate of barbecue, or local beer and listen to the sound of water trickling nearby.

Stay Gold Deli
Stay Gold Deli/Facebook

3. Farmhouse Kitchen Thai Cuisine

336 Water St
Oakland, CA 94607
Farmhouse Thai has an expansive waterfront patio in the heart of Jack London Square. Like its other locations, the restaurant and its patio are an explosion of tropical touches and bright colors. This is an ideal place to sip on a fruity cocktail and dig into a spicy Thai dish (add more bird’s eye chili for a kick).

4. The Trappist

460 8th St
Oakland, CA
Just another seriously stocked craft beer bar in downtown Oakland, complete with patio. Order a board of meat and cheese to accompany local and European beers, and get in where you fit in. Dog friendly, no kids.

Saachi G./Yelp

5. Telegraph Bar and Beer Garden

2318 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA
Known for its clever Beeryland sign, Telegraph has a full bar, a big list of beers, and slushies. Chill at picnic tables with your pals, surrounded by the work of local graffiti artists and beer lovers, and consume a burger that’s half beef, half bacon. Many other such delights fill the menu, which is perfect for drinking.

6. The Double Standard

2424 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA
Craft cocktails in a super no-frills environment is the name of the game here. A roomy back patio with a friendly redwood tree and potted plants beckon drinkers at all hours of the evening. No food here, and it’s 21 and up.

The Double Standard

7. Arthur Mac's Tap & Snack

4006 Martin Luther King Jr Way
Oakland, CA
Located steps from MacArthur BART station, Arthur Mac’s is a counter-service spot featuring pizzas, wings, and no-frills salads. The glorious patio is the place to be, with one of the restaurant’s excellent beer selections that are also available by the pitcher. Plus, it’s very dog and kid-friendly.

The beer garden at Arthur Mac’s Arthur’s Tap and Snack/Facebook

8. NIDO's Backyard

104 Oak St
Oakland, CA 94607
Lawn games, tables galore, and finally, something to drink outside beyond beer: Those are the draws at the “margarita garden” from the team behind popular Mexican spot Nido’s. The “backyard,” a collection of more than a dozen shipping containers, with plenty of space to enjoy your food and drinks.

The lawn game corn hole in Nido’s Backyard Patricia Chang

9. Friends & Family

468 25th St
Oakland, CA 94612
If the fact that Friends & Family is nominated for a James Beard Award for Outstanding Bar Program isn’t enough for you, there’s plenty of other reasons to recommend this Oakland spot. There’s the drinks and abbreviated food menu (don’t skip mom’s carrot cake!), fun vibes, and also a concrete patio complete with mural and plants to give it a cozy backyard energy.

10. Drake's Dealership

2325 Broadway Auto Row
Oakland, CA
All of the Drake’s beers are on tap, plus pizzas, pretzels with beer cheese fondue, and more drinking snacks. The service is iffy, but who cares as long as you’re sitting by a fire pit enjoying Oakland’s superior weather. Dog and kid friendly, as well.

Drakes Drakes

11. Mad Oak Bar

135 12th St
Oakland, CA
A two-level patio and rooftop garden, plus more than 40 beers on tap and rotating kitchen pop-ups make this a real destination in downtown Oakland. No kids allowed here, which may make it more for a day or night date. 

Mad Oak

12. Temescal Brewing

4115 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA
Always sunny, and always lively, the Temescal Brewing patio is a haven for dogs, kids, people who love beer, and food trucks. Try one of Temescal’s constantly changing beers, and pair it with one of the constantly rotating food trucks that supply the snacks.

Temescal Brewing Patricia Chang

13. North Light

4915 Telegraph Ave
Oakland, CA 94609
Sure, it’s easy to get distracted by the book section or the bar seating next to the record player spinning Shannon and the Clams, or whatever they happen to be playing that night. But if you venture past the teal-tiled bar, you’ll find the door to a cute, covered patio, perfect for small groups. Order one of the bar’s latest drink concoctions or order a small snack. Reservations for the patio are available to guarantee a seat.

North Light

14. Portal

1611 2nd Ave
Oakland, CA 94606
Simple gastropub fare — plus beer, wine, and cocktails — and brunch are on offer in Portal’s spacious patio six days a week. The wood benches and umbrella setup is pretty typical, but the view of Lake Merritt and downtown from the eastern side makes it special. Kids are welcome, but not dogs.

Portal/Facebook

15. Brotzeit Lokal

1000 Embarcadero
Oakland, CA 94606
It’s tough to beat Brotzeit Lokal’s waterfront beer garden, set right along the Oakland-Alameda Estuary. The star of the menu is a selection of sausages, but there are other German classics, plus 20 beers on draft and dozens more in bottles. Bonus: It’s kid and dog friendly.

Tony G./Yelp

16. Ghost Town Brewing

3506 MacArthur Blvd
Oakland, CA 94619
West Oakland’s metal-themed brewery has expanded to the Laurel District neighborhood with a massive patio, 32 taps, and a full kitchen in what was the former location of 4505 BBQ’s first East Bay location (a casualty of the pandemic). Now the crew at Ghost Town has painted over the flying pig mural in favor of a much more metal scene. The kitchen is turning out fried chicken sandwiches, burgers, and small plates like the Heaven and Hell Hummus (jalapeño black bean hummus and citrus white bean hummus with fresh vegetables and pita).

The new mural at Ghost Town Brewing
Ghost Town Brewing

