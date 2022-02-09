11 Phenomenal Bowls of Pho in the South Bay

Where to find the most slurpable bowls of pho in San Jose, Santa Clara, Sunnyvale, and beyond

The South Bay is home to so many standout Vietnamese eateries, and that should come at no surprise. Today, San Jose has the largest Vietnamese population in any city outside of Vietnam, and this has ushered in seemingly limitless options for Vietnamese cuisine, including both Northern and Southern-style pho, banh mi, spring rolls, vermicelli noodle bowls, and so much more.

But on cold days, almost nothing is as comforting as a warm, hearty bowl of pho — a rather versatile dish with iterations that have transcended beyond its roots. Here are some of our favorite spots that serve the most umami broth, tender meat, and slurpable noodles.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.