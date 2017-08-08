17 Saucy Pizzerias to Love in the East Bay

The East Bay isn’t known for a certain style of pizza, per se, but that only gives it a chance to shine at all of them. The East Bay has the talent and space to fire off pizzas of all styles and shapes, including New York-style slices; wood-fired classics; and pan-baked grandma, Sicilian, and Detroit pies. Venturing out into the East Bay won’t be about finding a great pizza — these places are all great — but limiting yourself by figuring out what style of great pizza you want today. In that sense, the East Bay is your pizza box.