Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Picturesque Poolside Dining Across the Bay Area

Summer’s just beginning around here. Celebrate the season with a poolside lunch at these destinations

Share All sharing options for: Where to Find Picturesque Poolside Dining Across the Bay Area

True summer weather hits the Bay Area when most people in other parts of the country are thinking about back-to-school shopping and the return of pumpkin spice lattes. As August wanes and kids head back to the classroom, maximizing the fleeting fun of the season and its signature heat feels best achieved poolside. Strawberries, avocados, fresh fish, and the requisite burger make regular appearances on the region’s best pool menus. (Also, lots of labneh.) But nothing is regular about this roundup of the Bay Area’s best poolside food, conceived of, prepared, and served by the staff at luxury estates, boutique hotels, and historic properties.

Indulge in these experiences as a staycation hotel guest or with a day pass, available at a few spots. And if any area community pools offer excellent food, please let us know.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.