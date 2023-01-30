11 Essential Ramen Shops in the South Bay

There are few things in life more satisfying than slurping down a piping hot bowl of ramen on a chilly evening. Known as Japanese soul food, a bowl of ramen embodies a balanced trifecta of soup, noodles, and toppings. You can find many various iterations in the South Bay Area including rich, silky tonkotsu; simple but flavorful tsukeman dipping noodles; ultra umami miso; or hearty vegan options. Many shops also whip up renditions that riff off of the classic elements with additions of black garlic oil, fresh crab meat, and even a whole katsu cutlet.

At many of these spots, the savory broth is simmered for hours on end, oftentimes served with noodles crafted in-house. Ramen is comfort food at its finest, and here are the South Bay’s finest spots to find it.