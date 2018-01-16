 clock menu more-arrow no yes
A pizza from All Good Pizza.
Italian sausage pizza from All Good Pizza in the Bayview.
All Good Pizza

12 Destination Restaurants in Bayview and Hunter’s Point

Excellent restaurants, several breweries, and strong community vibes can be found in this SF neighborhood

by Paolo Bicchieri and Eater Staff Updated
Italian sausage pizza from All Good Pizza in the Bayview.
| All Good Pizza
by Paolo Bicchieri and Eater Staff Updated

The Eastside of San Francisco is home to a lot of innovators. It’s where the geniuses at the Vegan Hood Chefs got started, where the Bayview Makers craft chocolate and bottle sake, and where the plant-based empanada magic of Nixta is cast. Pop-ups and coffee shops galore, yes, but the restaurants in Bayview and Hunter’s Point can’t be missed. In the brick and mortars out here, there is that same pioneering spirit mixed with a longstanding tradition of knowing your neighbors. The sense of community in the area is as thick as one of Yvonne Hines’s sweet potato pies.

The innovation in the Eastside, in both restaurateurs and makers, no doubt comes from generations pressed against the wall to make lives for themselves out of difficult, “loathsome” work. The continuous decision to soldier on and make a beautiful home for oneself and their neighborhood is, thankfully, alive and well in Bayview and Hunter’s Point — just look at Olton Rensch’s coffee business. These 12 restaurants are its own testament to perseverance, deliciousness, steadfastness, togetherness, and joy.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. La Laguna

3906 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 401-9420
(415) 401-9420
The Bayview’s taqueria of choice thanks in no small part to the dedication of Renato “Ray” Guerrero, who channels his heart and soul into recipes for carnitas and an enviable horchata.

Evan M./Yelp

2. Sunday Gather

4100 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 206-1771
(415) 206-1771
Formerly known as Huli Huli, this spot originally became a staple in the community thanks to its close work with Project Bayview — many of the employees lived upstairs in the Project’s men’s and women’s homes. Despite rebranding, it’s still got food coma-inducing classic Hawaiian rice plates and SPAM musubi for takeout and delivery. But the menu has added on milk tea buns and mochi muffins, and is currently guest starring bubble tea from Boba Guys.

Mista N./Yelp

3. All Good Pizza

1605 Jerrold Ave
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 933-9384
(415) 933-9384
Centered around a brick pizza oven housed in a shipping container, All Good Pizza is easily one of the best under-the-radar spots for outdoor eating and drinking. The Neapolitan-style pies topped with local vegetables and meats are back open for outdoor dining with picnic tables wide open in their succulent-filled beer garden.

All Good Pizza/Facebook

4. Speakeasy Ales & Lagers

1195 Evans Ave
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 642-3371
(415) 642-3371
Having risen from the figurative ashes, Speakeasy’s reopened brewery was a welcome phoenix in the Bayview beer scene. The tap room is open once more as a haven for sports games and a wide range of draft brew.

Brian Stechschulte

5. Tato

4608 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 948-0974
(415) 948-0974
This hip, comfortable Bayview spot also came from Kristin Houk, a local booster and owner of nearby All Good Pizza. She’s based menu items, like chicken tinga tostadas and mango coconut shrimp ceviche, off recipes she learned from her son’s grandmother, a chef in Mexico City. Tato — a nickname for her son — boasts a full, inviting bar for margaritas and more, and the overall effort is to showcase produce from the neighborhood through vendors like Veritable Vegetable and Evergood Fine Foods meat.

Faaae L./Yelp

6. Radio Africa Kitchen

4800 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 826-9660
(415) 826-9660
The passion project of Ethiopian-born chef Eskender Aseged, Radio Africa seamlessly blends North African, Mediterranean, and Ethiopian flavors on a regularly changing menu that’s become a staple in Bayview’s culinary landscape. Aseged began Radio Africa as a catering operation and pop-up while while working with culinary greats like Joyce Goldstein and Daniel Humm until opening his Bayview brick-and-mortar in 2012.

Radio Africa Kitchen/Facebook

7. Old Skool Cafe & Catering

1429 Mendell St
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 822-8531
(415) 822-8531
This youth-run supper club has won accolades for its efforts in training and employing under-resourced kids in the Bayview-Hunters Point neighborhoods since opening in 2012. The praise is well-deserved, not least because the cafe is home to a menu of truly excellent “global soul food” (think fried chicken and ribs alongside Tongan-style ceviche and peanut butter stew). Live music performances are back, with servers usually weaving among red leather booths in zoot suit-style outfits.

Old Skool Cafe
Old Skool Cafe

8. Yvonne's Southern Sweets

2302, 5128 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 368-7900
(415) 368-7900
What San Francisco legend Yvonne Hines started with pralines now includes cakes, cobblers, and sweets for all occasions. The self-taught baker opened her shop in 2003, and she’s grown popular for confections like cookies, 7-up cake (yup, incorporating the soda), and Southern classics like sweet potato and pecan pie. At the moment, she’s got a curbside pickup, with a changing weekly menu.

Yvonne’s Southern Sweets

9. Frisco Fried

5176 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 822-1517
(415) 822-1517
Frisco Fried may well make the best fried chicken in San Francisco, thanks to a shatter-crisp crust and succulent, juicy meat. But don’t let the chicken prevent you from trying the other goodies at this Bayview staple — fried fish, oysters, and prawns are well worth sampling, as is the chef’s special caramelized garlic butter crab, with a side of collard greens. Call in to pick up, or get delivery through a few different apps.

Tiffany P./Yelp

10. Craftsman and Wolves Den

1598 Yosemite Ave
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 423-3337
(415) 423-3337
Craftsman And Wolves’ Bayview location has all of the magic of the Valencia Street original — innovative pastries, Rebels Within — plus major upgrades in the form of lunch and brunch. There are plenty of options, like the cubano, that are available only at the Bayview location.

11. Smokin' Warehouse Barbecue

1465 Carroll Ave
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 648-8881
(415) 648-8881

The first rule of Smokin’ Warehouse Barbecue is that you don’t talk about Smokin’ Warehouse Barbecue. Okay, that’s an exaggeration, but you do have to play it right to sample Bill Lee’s magnificent barbecue ribs, brisket, and pork, available from a to-go window carved into a, right, warehouse. Rule one: Clear a weekday afternoon; they’re only open Monday to Friday, 11 am to 3 pm, for takeout or delivery. Rule two: Order ahead, because they will run out. Rule three: Always say yes to the jalapeño bacon mac ‘n’ cheese.  Rule four: Make time for a nap. It’s well worth it.

Brisket, hotlinks, pork ribs
Smokin’ Warehouse Barbecue/Yelp

12. Laughing Monk Brewing

1439 Egbert Ave a
San Francisco, CA 94124
(415) 890-5970
(415) 890-5970
This lively brewery and tap room is usually a favorite hangout for chill vibes, memorable events (beer yoga! Drag queen bingo!), and really excellent beer. Laughing Monk features a creative mix of American and Belgian beer styles laced with plenty of California flavors; the Belgian-style Bayview Gold is a golden ale brewed with chamomile from Bayview community gardens. Now featuring a food truck serving lobster rolls, to boot.

Laughing Monk Brewing/Facebook

Related Maps