 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

10 Iconic Places to Eat in North Lake Tahoe That Live Up to Their World-Class Views

Here Are the Must-Try Places to Eat and Drink in Palo Alto

17 Destination-Worthy Restaurants in Berkeley

More in San Francisco See more maps
Sierra Drought Worries Return Following Dry Winter Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Where to Eat and Drink in South Lake Tahoe

The best restaurants and bars in the land of beaches, mountains, and casinos

by Julie Brown and Daisy Barringer Updated
View as Map
by Julie Brown and Daisy Barringer Updated
Photo by George Rose/Getty Images

Key to South Lake Tahoe’s quirky, disjointed personality is the California-Nevada state line that splits this community in half. The casinos on the Nevada side dominate the town’s skyline and attract the bulk of the tourist crowds. But locals know the real heart of South Lake Tahoe — and also where most of the best restaurants are located — is near Ski Run Boulevard and in the skipped-over strip malls that line South Lake Tahoe’s California stretch of Highway 50. South Lake Tahoe has so much more to offer besides the casinos. This list of curated restaurants — from the casual to the upscale — is a good place to start.

Check out North Lake’s best eating and drinking options here.

Read More

The Divided Sky

Copy Link

The Divided Sky is possibly the best-kept secret for live music in all of Lake Tahoe, plus it’s also a great local bar with good eats. Located in Meyers, just outside of South Lake Tahoe, it’s a bit off the beaten path and removed from the overly touristy scene down by the casinos — that’s also why it’s so beloved by locals. The menu serves standard bar food fare, with salads and sandwiches on the healthier side. The Divided Sky sources organic ingredients and makes a lot of its meals from scratch. They have great veggie options, such as the Pollard with grilled eggplant and the Edinburgh with portobello mushrooms. Keep an eye on the events calendar to catch bluegrass bands and DJ parties for a good time without the cloud of cigarette smoke on the casino strip.

El Dorado Fwy, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 577-0775
(530) 577-0775

Burger Lounge

Copy Link

There’s no missing the Burger Lounge. It’s the roadside stop on Highway 89 with the giant mug of frothy beer and the picture of the burger out front. Burger Lounge is well-known to be one of the best spots in all of Lake Tahoe for huge, juicy burgers. There are 16 to choose from (plus six veggie burger options), but the classic Cheese Deluxe never disappoints. Depending on your hunger level, you can opt for a 1/2 lb. or 1/4 lb. patty. The menu also has chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and salads. Add a side of cheesy fries and a shake; there are over 40 flavors, including litchi, Nerds (yes, the candy), and cheesecake, but when it comes to eating a burger, sometimes a classic vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry shake is the best pairing.

717 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 542-2010
(530) 542-2010

Bert's Café

Copy Link

Established in 1966, Bert’s Cafe has a following that’s generations old. Located near South Lake Tahoe’s “Wye” — the intersection of Highway 89 and U.S. Highway 50 on the west end of town — Bert’s Cafe is a classic old-school diner with green leather booth seating and an extensive menu of breakfast and lunch dishes. The hash browns are crispy. The eggs are cooked to order. The whipped cream towers on the hot chocolate are dotted with sprinkles. It’s hard to go wrong at Bert’s, which is why this little diner lives up to its reputation as one of the best brunch spots in South Lake Tahoe. But if the wait is too long, there’s always Ernie’s, another coffee house and diner, right across the street.

1146 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 544-3434
(530) 544-3434
Bert’s Café

My Thai Cuisine

Copy Link

For something affordable that’s not pub food, My Thai Cuisine is a popular, cozy spot located on South Lake Tahoe’s main drag. Service is quick, which is a good thing because My Thai’s tables fill up quickly. The menu features all the essential Thai dishes — and their curries, the hangover noodles, Tom Kha soup, and papaya salad are all stand-out favorites.

2108 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 544-3232
(530) 544-3232

The Hangar - Taproom & Bottle Shop

Copy Link

The Hangar is a place to hang out for a while, sip a beer underneath the trees, and celebrate a great day spent outdoors with friends, family, and, often, live music. After the sun sets, patio lights buzz through the trees. The Hangar curates a draft list of 30 craft beers, with many sourced from indie breweries across Northern California and Northern Nevada. Local food trucks parked onsite provide the grub.

2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd suite b, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 578-0089
(530) 578-0089
The Hangar

Cold Water Brewery and Grill

Copy Link

Located on South Lake Tahoe’s main drag, the Cold Water Brewery & Grill is a warm and friendly restaurant, often packed with crowds and good vibes from long days hiking or skiing in the woods. The burgers are made with a short rib blend beef patty and go well with the brewery’s selection of craft beers. Try the BBQ Bacon Burger with the hoppy Tahoe Cross IPA, or the BBQ Pulled Pork sandwich with Mr. Toad’s Wild Rye, named after the iconic mountain bike trail in South Lake Tahoe.

2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 544-4677
(530) 544-4677

Taqueria Jalisco

Copy Link

Taqueria Jalisco is located in one of South Lake Tahoe’s many mid-century strip malls, but don’t dismiss this gem based on the hole-in-the-wall location. The Mexican food restaurant is quick, authentic, and affordable, complete with a salsa bar, as well as friendly service. The three taco combo with beans and rice is especially satisfying after working up an appetite during a long day on the mountain.

972 Tallac Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 541-6516
(530) 541-6516

Sprouts Cafe

Copy Link

This counter-service café is the best place to go in South Lake when you’re craving something healthy and satisfying. The sandwiches are filling (get the Vegetable Crunch or the Real Tahoe Turkey), as are all of the bowls. This is also the place to get fresh-squeezed juices, like a Kale Refresher or a Tahoe Turmeric. Order it to stay and enjoy your food at a table (indoors or out) or, weather permitting, get it to go and have a picnic on the nearby beach.

3123 Harrison Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA
(530) 541-6969
(530) 541-6969

Also featured in:

Freshies Ohana Restaurant & Bar

Copy Link

The locals love this restaurant that specializes in innovative vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free food, as well as a great selection of craft beer (including Pliny the Elder). The servings are huge, the service is super friendly, and even better: weather permitting, there’s a second-story deck with lake views.

3330 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA
(530) 542-3630
(530) 542-3630

Boathouse on the Pier

Copy Link

The key to maximizing your enjoyment at the Boathouse on the Pier in the summer is to get there for the afternoon happy hour (daily, from 3 to 6 p.m.). Then you can sip discounted drinks on a picnic table on the longest pier in Tahoe while watching people boat, kayak, and paddle board around the lake. If you go for dinner, be sure to arrive well before the sun goes down and grab a seat on the top deck for maximum romance (or by a window during cold weather). Like almost every restaurant with a view in Tahoe, the prices aren’t cheap, but the fish tacos are reasonable, though it’s worth it to shell out a little more for the Cajun shrimp boil pasta, “a Tahoe twist on the Southern classic.”

3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Riva Grill On the Lake

Copy Link

Riva Grill, sister restaurant to Gar Woods in North Lake Tahoe, is an ode to Lake Tahoe’s wooden boat history and culture, named after the Riva runabout, a wooden boat company originally from Italy. The two-story restaurant is a great place to enjoy lake views year-round, but the outdoor patio situated on the marina is the spot to be in the summer. You can watch boats pulling in and out of the lake as you eat a Dungeness crab sandwich and sip on boozy cocktails, like the signature (and more than slightly dangerous) Wet Woody.

900 Ski Run Blvd Ste 3, South Lake Tahoe, CA
(530) 542-2600
(530) 542-2600
Riva Grill On the Lake

Artemis Lakefront Cafe

Copy Link

The Artemis Lakefront Cafe has an ideal location at the Ski Run Marina, where you can sit outside with your dog friend, while eating tasty Greek and Mediterranean food and taking in the views of Lake Tahoe and the snow-capped Sierra. Everything is good, but you can’t go wrong with the falafel or veggie pita, both of which are fresh and filling.

Ski Run Marina, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Base Camp Pizza Co.

Copy Link

Located at the base of Heavenly Ski Resort (hence the name), this family-friendly spot with indoor and outdoor dining serves up tasty pies and craft beer to hungry tourists and locals, but … mostly tourists. Expect long waits during the high season (summer and winter).

1001 Heavenly Village Way #25a, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 544-2273
(530) 544-2273

Edgewood Restaurant

Copy Link

Floor-to-ceiling windows show off stunning views of the lake and mountains, and the meat-centric entrees, as well as the wine selection, are fantastic. Be sure to book your reservation with the timing of the sunset in mind; it will help take the sting out of your bill.

180 Lake Pkwy, Stateline, NV 89449
(855) 681-0119
(855) 681-0119
Edgewood Restaurant

Zephyr Cove Resort

Copy Link

This year-round resort has snowmobiling, horseback riding, a beach and a marina, and two solid dining options. From late spring to early fall, the spot to be at is the very popular Sunset Beach Bar & Grille. Because it faces west, Zephyr Cove might just be one of the best spots in Lake Tahoe to watch the sunset behind the mountains. Just find a home base under one of the umbrellas, and your server will bring you whatever your heart desires (as long as that is a frozen drink and pub fare). There is also a deck with umbrellas that feels like a 24/7 beach party. If you need a break from the sun, but still want the fun, the Zephyr Cove Restaurant (open year-round) still has lake views, but in a quaint space with Old Tahoe vibes, including a stone fireplace, a full bar, and a menu of casual American classics.

760 US Highway 50, Zephyr Cove, NV
Zephyr Cove Resort

More in Maps

© 2023 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

The Divided Sky

El Dorado Fwy, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

The Divided Sky is possibly the best-kept secret for live music in all of Lake Tahoe, plus it’s also a great local bar with good eats. Located in Meyers, just outside of South Lake Tahoe, it’s a bit off the beaten path and removed from the overly touristy scene down by the casinos — that’s also why it’s so beloved by locals. The menu serves standard bar food fare, with salads and sandwiches on the healthier side. The Divided Sky sources organic ingredients and makes a lot of its meals from scratch. They have great veggie options, such as the Pollard with grilled eggplant and the Edinburgh with portobello mushrooms. Keep an eye on the events calendar to catch bluegrass bands and DJ parties for a good time without the cloud of cigarette smoke on the casino strip.

El Dorado Fwy, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 577-0775
(530) 577-0775

Burger Lounge

717 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

There’s no missing the Burger Lounge. It’s the roadside stop on Highway 89 with the giant mug of frothy beer and the picture of the burger out front. Burger Lounge is well-known to be one of the best spots in all of Lake Tahoe for huge, juicy burgers. There are 16 to choose from (plus six veggie burger options), but the classic Cheese Deluxe never disappoints. Depending on your hunger level, you can opt for a 1/2 lb. or 1/4 lb. patty. The menu also has chicken sandwiches, hot dogs, and salads. Add a side of cheesy fries and a shake; there are over 40 flavors, including litchi, Nerds (yes, the candy), and cheesecake, but when it comes to eating a burger, sometimes a classic vanilla, chocolate, or strawberry shake is the best pairing.

717 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 542-2010
(530) 542-2010

Bert's Café

1146 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Established in 1966, Bert’s Cafe has a following that’s generations old. Located near South Lake Tahoe’s “Wye” — the intersection of Highway 89 and U.S. Highway 50 on the west end of town — Bert’s Cafe is a classic old-school diner with green leather booth seating and an extensive menu of breakfast and lunch dishes. The hash browns are crispy. The eggs are cooked to order. The whipped cream towers on the hot chocolate are dotted with sprinkles. It’s hard to go wrong at Bert’s, which is why this little diner lives up to its reputation as one of the best brunch spots in South Lake Tahoe. But if the wait is too long, there’s always Ernie’s, another coffee house and diner, right across the street.

1146 Emerald Bay Rd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 544-3434
(530) 544-3434
Bert’s Café

My Thai Cuisine

2108 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

For something affordable that’s not pub food, My Thai Cuisine is a popular, cozy spot located on South Lake Tahoe’s main drag. Service is quick, which is a good thing because My Thai’s tables fill up quickly. The menu features all the essential Thai dishes — and their curries, the hangover noodles, Tom Kha soup, and papaya salad are all stand-out favorites.

2108 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 544-3232
(530) 544-3232

The Hangar - Taproom & Bottle Shop

2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd suite b, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

The Hangar is a place to hang out for a while, sip a beer underneath the trees, and celebrate a great day spent outdoors with friends, family, and, often, live music. After the sun sets, patio lights buzz through the trees. The Hangar curates a draft list of 30 craft beers, with many sourced from indie breweries across Northern California and Northern Nevada. Local food trucks parked onsite provide the grub.

2401 Lake Tahoe Blvd suite b, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 578-0089
(530) 578-0089
The Hangar

Cold Water Brewery and Grill

2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Located on South Lake Tahoe’s main drag, the Cold Water Brewery & Grill is a warm and friendly restaurant, often packed with crowds and good vibes from long days hiking or skiing in the woods. The burgers are made with a short rib blend beef patty and go well with the brewery’s selection of craft beers. Try the BBQ Bacon Burger with the hoppy Tahoe Cross IPA, or the BBQ Pulled Pork sandwich with Mr. Toad’s Wild Rye, named after the iconic mountain bike trail in South Lake Tahoe.

2544 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 544-4677
(530) 544-4677

Taqueria Jalisco

972 Tallac Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Taqueria Jalisco is located in one of South Lake Tahoe’s many mid-century strip malls, but don’t dismiss this gem based on the hole-in-the-wall location. The Mexican food restaurant is quick, authentic, and affordable, complete with a salsa bar, as well as friendly service. The three taco combo with beans and rice is especially satisfying after working up an appetite during a long day on the mountain.

972 Tallac Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 541-6516
(530) 541-6516

Sprouts Cafe

3123 Harrison Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA

This counter-service café is the best place to go in South Lake when you’re craving something healthy and satisfying. The sandwiches are filling (get the Vegetable Crunch or the Real Tahoe Turkey), as are all of the bowls. This is also the place to get fresh-squeezed juices, like a Kale Refresher or a Tahoe Turmeric. Order it to stay and enjoy your food at a table (indoors or out) or, weather permitting, get it to go and have a picnic on the nearby beach.

3123 Harrison Ave, South Lake Tahoe, CA
(530) 541-6969
(530) 541-6969

Freshies Ohana Restaurant & Bar

3330 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

The locals love this restaurant that specializes in innovative vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free food, as well as a great selection of craft beer (including Pliny the Elder). The servings are huge, the service is super friendly, and even better: weather permitting, there’s a second-story deck with lake views.

3330 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA
(530) 542-3630
(530) 542-3630

Boathouse on the Pier

3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

The key to maximizing your enjoyment at the Boathouse on the Pier in the summer is to get there for the afternoon happy hour (daily, from 3 to 6 p.m.). Then you can sip discounted drinks on a picnic table on the longest pier in Tahoe while watching people boat, kayak, and paddle board around the lake. If you go for dinner, be sure to arrive well before the sun goes down and grab a seat on the top deck for maximum romance (or by a window during cold weather). Like almost every restaurant with a view in Tahoe, the prices aren’t cheap, but the fish tacos are reasonable, though it’s worth it to shell out a little more for the Cajun shrimp boil pasta, “a Tahoe twist on the Southern classic.”

3411 Lake Tahoe Blvd, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Riva Grill On the Lake

900 Ski Run Blvd Ste 3, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Riva Grill, sister restaurant to Gar Woods in North Lake Tahoe, is an ode to Lake Tahoe’s wooden boat history and culture, named after the Riva runabout, a wooden boat company originally from Italy. The two-story restaurant is a great place to enjoy lake views year-round, but the outdoor patio situated on the marina is the spot to be in the summer. You can watch boats pulling in and out of the lake as you eat a Dungeness crab sandwich and sip on boozy cocktails, like the signature (and more than slightly dangerous) Wet Woody.

900 Ski Run Blvd Ste 3, South Lake Tahoe, CA
(530) 542-2600
(530) 542-2600
Riva Grill On the Lake

Artemis Lakefront Cafe

Ski Run Marina, South Lake Tahoe, CA

The Artemis Lakefront Cafe has an ideal location at the Ski Run Marina, where you can sit outside with your dog friend, while eating tasty Greek and Mediterranean food and taking in the views of Lake Tahoe and the snow-capped Sierra. Everything is good, but you can’t go wrong with the falafel or veggie pita, both of which are fresh and filling.

Ski Run Marina, South Lake Tahoe, CA

Base Camp Pizza Co.

1001 Heavenly Village Way #25a, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150

Located at the base of Heavenly Ski Resort (hence the name), this family-friendly spot with indoor and outdoor dining serves up tasty pies and craft beer to hungry tourists and locals, but … mostly tourists. Expect long waits during the high season (summer and winter).

1001 Heavenly Village Way #25a, South Lake Tahoe, CA 96150
(530) 544-2273
(530) 544-2273

Edgewood Restaurant

180 Lake Pkwy, Stateline, NV 89449

Floor-to-ceiling windows show off stunning views of the lake and mountains, and the meat-centric entrees, as well as the wine selection, are fantastic. Be sure to book your reservation with the timing of the sunset in mind; it will help take the sting out of your bill.

180 Lake Pkwy, Stateline, NV 89449
(855) 681-0119
(855) 681-0119
Edgewood Restaurant

Zephyr Cove Resort

760 US Highway 50, Zephyr Cove, NV

This year-round resort has snowmobiling, horseback riding, a beach and a marina, and two solid dining options. From late spring to early fall, the spot to be at is the very popular Sunset Beach Bar & Grille. Because it faces west, Zephyr Cove might just be one of the best spots in Lake Tahoe to watch the sunset behind the mountains. Just find a home base under one of the umbrellas, and your server will bring you whatever your heart desires (as long as that is a frozen drink and pub fare). There is also a deck with umbrellas that feels like a 24/7 beach party. If you need a break from the sun, but still want the fun, the Zephyr Cove Restaurant (open year-round) still has lake views, but in a quaint space with Old Tahoe vibes, including a stone fireplace, a full bar, and a menu of casual American classics.

760 US Highway 50, Zephyr Cove, NV
Zephyr Cove Resort

Related Maps