Where to Eat and Drink in South Lake Tahoe

Key to South Lake Tahoe’s quirky, disjointed personality is the California-Nevada state line that splits this community in half. The casinos on the Nevada side dominate the town’s skyline and attract the bulk of the tourist crowds. But locals know the real heart of South Lake Tahoe — and also where most of the best restaurants are located — is near Ski Run Boulevard and in the skipped-over strip malls that line South Lake Tahoe’s California stretch of Highway 50. South Lake Tahoe has so much more to offer besides the casinos. This list of curated restaurants — from the casual to the upscale — is a good place to start.

