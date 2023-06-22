10 Iconic Places to Eat in North Lake Tahoe That Live Up to Their World-Class Views

Take a map of Lake Tahoe and draw a horseshoe-shaped line around the top half. That’s a good idea of the boundaries of North Lake Tahoe, the string of neighborhoods and communities lining the lake from Tahoma and Homewood in the west to Incline Village in the east, with Tahoe City and Kings Beach between. Compared to its counterpart in South Lake Tahoe, where most of the casinos are located, North Lake Tahoe is generally a bit quieter and slower paced with easy access to trails and public beaches.

North Lake Tahoe has no shortage of restaurants along this side of the lake, and they all offer views that’ll make you want to stop and stay awhile. But not every restaurant lives up to the view, so this list was curated to steer you away from the tourist traps, so you can sip a cocktail or a beer, or order a coffee or sandwich to go, and savor both the meal and all those Tahoe blues.