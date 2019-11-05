30 Excellent Restaurants and Bars in the Mission District

 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Dives, dumplings, and donuts with an A-plus rating

by Paolo Bicchieri and Eater Staff Updated
Lazy Bear

Celebrating the Mission can be as complicated as the neighborhood’s rich history, and as more people move into the neighborhood, complex issues tend to crop up more and more. Even food and drink in the historically Latin American neighborhood can be divisive, but this map aims to offer something for every kind of diner.

This list encompasses places to grab a stiff cocktail, get caffeinated, or find a bite to eat, hitting everything from a Cuban and Puerto Rican fusion icon to a coffee-movie hybrid — and just about everything in between. As ever, the Mission District contains vast arrays of possibilities. Here are 30 great options.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Rintaro

82 14th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 589-7022
Drawing on chef Sylvan Mishima Brackett’s early days as a bona fide bento box artiste, this Mission District izakaya continues to offer one of the best Japanese dining experiences in a city that’s crowded with them. Expect an ever-changing lineup of fresh fish and skewers hot off the restaurant’s charcoal binchoyaki grill. But don’t overlook the incredibly creamy housemade tofu either.

Katsu curry bento from Rintaro Patricia Chang

2. Dancing Yak Restaurant & Bar

280 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 525-4857
Nepalese food was hard to come by before Suraksha Basnet showed up on Valencia and threw everyone a bone. She’s gone on to open Base Camp, also in the Mission, and her commitment to flavor and craft is obvious at both spots. The saag curry is a homerun. 

3. Kilowatt Bar

3160 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 861-2595
This bar is the spot to throw on whatever annoying 80s song you are into this week and shoot darts while three gin and tonics deep. Opened in 1994, the location is sublime; Pakwan and Happy Lantern are next door, and the bus stop is just outside, making your late night trek home all the simpler. 

4. Elixir

3200 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 552-1633
This classy yet casual bar serves as both a proper first stop on any Mission bar crawl, or as a stand alone haunt for the night. Order an old fashioned and sit a while, then go join your friends at the Roxie Theater, Dolores Park, or that next watering hole.

5. Pancho Villa Taqueria

3071 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 864-8840
The white-tiled, cafeteria ambiance of Pancho Villa on 16th is actually a majorly charming aspect of the taqueria’s service. Maybe a little buzzed, or maybe just to get lunch, one slides down the row of refried beans and carnitas, snagging items along the way. Sauces are preloaded in ramekins, alongside peppers; dining takes place on Clifford red trays. 

Al pastor tacos from Pancho Villa.
Al pastor tacos from Pancho Villa.
Andrew Dalton

6. Panchita's Pupusería & Restaurant

3091 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 431-4232
Pupusas deserve more than this brief aside considering the Mission hosts a lot of great Salvadoran food. But it would also be a great disservice to leave off Panchita’s, the business so popular it has two outlets within a half block of each other.

Panchita’s #2

7. Dalva

3121 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
After a stylish makeover, this bar looks a little bit like the Overlook Hotel — and that is no reason not to go. The speakeasy in back is still being redone, but one can still stop by and grab a beer at this storied neighborhood favorite. There’s a new cocktail menu starring dozen cocktails and a few high balls, including the Friend of the Devil, a clarified milk punch laced with rye, chocolate stout, and cherry, served over an engraved ice cube.

Patricia Chang

8. Indochine Vegan

508 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 701-0700
Feeling terrified of California’s pyrocene era? This quiet Valencia spot is just right, putting your fears aside while you get familiar with the outrageous eggplant tofu. Vietnamese coffee, done plant-based with soy milk, is a treat, as is the Thai ice tea.

9. Bao

590 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 658-7453
In the former Piri Pica corner spot on 17th and Valencia, this dumpling den doles out the deals. The soup dumplings, pork buns, and fried rice are all attention getters. The strawberry sake is worth a taste, too.

10. Abanico Coffee Roasters

2121 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 896-4678
Abanico is a tiny little cafe perfect for making friends. Owner Ana Valle is always opening doors, this time literally at her shop in the Mission, and her space is dialed in for a good meetcute – Jason Jägel’s mural serves as a colorful, eclectic conversation starter. Order the cubano. 

Anna Valle of Abanico Coffee Roasters Rocio Russo Pearce

11. Taqueria El Buen Sabor

699 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 552-8816
Now across the street from Oakland-favorite Vegan Mob’s food truck, this taco shop fights for the title of best burrito in the Mission. The chile relleno burrito is cracking with, well, good flavor. Breakfast burritos are a head above the competition, too.

12. Fayes

3614 18th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 522-0434
Known as the espresso bar, the video store, or simply Faye’s, this shop stands defiant across from the always-swamped Tartine Bakery with it’s $1 “tiny” coffee. Who doesn’t want to pick up a bag of coffee when they rent a DVD of 13 Going on 30?

Fayes, Video and Espresso Bar.
Fayes, Video and Espresso Bar.
Photo: eviloars/Eater SF Flickr Pool

13. Tartine Bakery

600 Guerrero St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 487-2600
Tartine has gone through a number of openings, closings, and changes across the board in the last few years. But through it all, the original bakery on 18th and Guerrero is still, thankfully, a treat, and now the staff are members of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union (ILWU) so those morning buns are in support of workers and your Instagram feed.

Tartine gingerbread cookie

14. The Korner Store

736 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 525-3959
The Korner Store is nothing short of an absolute gift of an addition to the Valencia corridor. The soju slushies are as good as they sound, and the octopus seaweed salads are excellent. Boiler Room DJ sets blare throughout the tiny, open-air shop, and a raucous crowd will no doubt form every weekend night.

15. Lazy Bear

3416 19th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 874-9921
An underground dinner party pop-up turned permanent (two-Michelin-star) restaurant, Lazy Bear typically leaves diners/guests raving about the talents of host/chef David Barzelay. Prior to the pandemic, each group would start by mingling upstairs over snacks like crispy, tempura-battered maitake mushrooms, then descend to large communal tables downstairs for a full tasting menu. During the pandemic, the team got playful with a “Lazy Bear Camp Commissary,” takeout menu, but now with reopening, it’s swinging back to the full experience with seated dinners.

Lazy Bear
Lazy Bear
Patricia Chang

16. The Phoenix Irish Bar & Restaurant

811 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 695-1811
A longtime favorite on the Valencia corridor, the vibes are almost diametric to the Korner Store just up the block. The fries are a salty tonic to the inevitable shots of Jameson, and the costs are an economic counterbalance to the pricer cocktails at Beehive across the way.

17. Teeth

2323 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 285-2380
This bar earns itself the title of playing host to one of the all-time weirdest floor plans, one of the best outdoor spaces, and some of the best sweet potato tater tots in the Mission. Teeth is an important destination for any self-respecting Mission bar crawl.

18. Trick Dog

3010 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 471-2999
Clever cocktail menu themes that change every six months keep crowds coming back to Trick Dog. Owners Josh Harris and Morgan Schick always have something up their sleeves, and are known for strange ingredients — Ritz crackers have made an appearance in drinks — but deliciousness is typically the guiding principle. During the pandemic, the theme flipped to “Quik Dog,” selling hot dogs and cocktails out to the sidewalk, which you can still order for delivery or pick-up.

Trick Dog
Trick Dog

19. Udupi Palace

1007 Valencia St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 970-8000
This vegetarian Indian restaurant has scores of food for reasonable costs – and may be the only of its kind in the Mission, and the city at large. Any uthappam and dosa combo, with pakora vegetables and samosa to start, is as delectable a feast as one can enjoy.

20. El Techo

2516 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 550-6970
When the sun is shining and the sangria is flowing, there are no greater roofs the El Techo to be on in the whole city. That’s just a certifiable fact. From the elevator ride to the top to the unstoppable camarones a la diabla, El Techo is a slam dunk.

El Techo
El Techo
El Techo

21. Laszlo

2526 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 648-7600
Looking down on Mission Street from the second floor of Lazlo is an undeniably luxurious experience. Attached to Foreign Cinema, the bar did experience push-back from the neighborhood before its debut. But the cocktails are exquisite, and the vibe does have one feeling as fancy as top shelf liquor should.

Laszlo

22. Foreign Cinema

2534 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 648-7600
John Clark and Gayle Pirie’s landmark Mission restaurant, which is still enchanting after more than two decades, continues to delight diners with oysters, pâtés, and Madras curry sesame fried chicken while projected films light up the striking patio. Brunch is a particular favorite for for dishes like Champagne omelets and house-made pop tarts.

Foreign Cinema Foreign Cinema

23. Bear Vs. Bull

2550 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Also a subject of much discussion, this in-house bar is a true find. The lighting feels a bit sinister; the eponymous statues menace anyone brave enough to find a seat. Grab a themed cocktail the next time one rolls around. 

Bear Vs Bull

24. Boogaloos

3296 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 896-4611
Please eat breakfast at Boogaloo’s, as that seems to be the only way to get the point across: whether it’s the Temple o’ Spuds or the tofu fajitas, Boogaloo’s is San Francisco breakfast royalty. And the restaurant’s footprint has grown now that it has added two enormous outdoor parklets.

Boogaloo’s Patricia Chang

25. Latin American Club

3286 22nd St
San Francisco, CA 94110

Here’s a bold claim worth testing out this Friday night: the Latin American Club’s margaritas are the strongest, saltiest in the city. They’re so deadly that the bar even offers a half marg to try and keep people on their feet. 

26. Grand Coffee

2663 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
Nabeel Slimi grew up between the Bay Area and Palestine and, after the Great Recession, found a way to create a space for all of that richness, and everyone else out there with a similar complexity. The coffee is tasty, the familiar milk chocolate notes of a solid light roast anyone on Mission Street would be delighted to find.

27. Dynamo Donut & Coffee

2760 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 920-1978
Since 2008 this kiosk has given fancy donuts a home in the city. Sara Spearin, a San Francisco pastry chef who cut her teeth at Foreign Cinema and other top spots, delights regulars with passionfruit milk chocolate donuts and visitors with rotating specials like orange saffron. Dynamo survived the worst of the pandemic, and are still doing the damn thing.

28. Pop's Bar

2800 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 872-5160
A DJ set at Pop’s, after a long night of rambling through the plethora of Mission District bars, is the perfect nightcap. Check yourself before coming through, though – like any good neighborhood enclave, if you’re coming for the first time with outrageous energy, prepare to be checked.

29. El Nuevo Frutilandia

3077 24th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 648-2958
Walking onto Calle 24, or Veinticuatro, is a beautiful sensation. The Latino Cultural District hosts more devastatingly delicious restaurants than can be listed here, but of note is Puerto Rican and Cuban joint Fruitlandia. The tiny 55-year-old business deserves all the acclaim – just try the sweet plantains.

30. Mi Yucatan

2845 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 285-4455
A sleeper hit, though not to its loyal fans, Mi Yucatan provides classics like chilaquiles alongside lighter fare like a banana nut pancake. While avoiding a cliche, one should bring an appetite when descending upon this Mission Street spot. Come with an empty stomach before ordering the mondongo soup, as the serving is tremendous.

