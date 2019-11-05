30 Excellent Restaurants and Bars in the Mission District

Celebrating the Mission can be as complicated as the neighborhood’s rich history, and as more people move into the neighborhood, complex issues tend to crop up more and more. Even food and drink in the historically Latin American neighborhood can be divisive, but this map aims to offer something for every kind of diner.

This list encompasses places to grab a stiff cocktail, get caffeinated, or find a bite to eat, hitting everything from a Cuban and Puerto Rican fusion icon to a coffee-movie hybrid — and just about everything in between. As ever, the Mission District contains vast arrays of possibilities. Here are 30 great options.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.