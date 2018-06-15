 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

17 Excellent East Bay Brunch Spots

38 Essential Restaurants in the East Bay

10 Must-Try Bars and Restaurants for Non-Alcoholic Cocktails in San Francisco

More in San Francisco See more maps
Laura Borrman

19 Essential Restaurants in Santa Rosa

Where to eat and drink in this urban wine country town

by Laura Smith Borrman, Gretchen Giles, and Eater Staff Updated
2 comments / new
View as Map
by Laura Smith Borrman, Gretchen Giles, and Eater Staff Updated
2 comments / new
Laura Borrman

The quintessential big-town-capital-of-a-small-town-region, Santa Rosa has served as the set for countless movies over the years. From Alfred Hitchcock’s noir thriller Shadow of a Doubt and the nineties campy slasher Scream to Francis Ford Coppola’s Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) and the 2004 coming-of-age ode to wine country Sideways, the town makes the perfect backdrop for both charming and chilling stories told on screen. Also a haven for cyclists, Santa Rosa is not only at the heart of a major wine region but an epicenter of beer as well. Arguably its most famous brewery, Russian River Brewing Company, put the town on the map with its legendary double IPA Pliny the Elder.

For all of its quirky appeal, Santa Rosa’s restaurant scene still feels somewhat underrated. The city’s eateries are as diverse and delicious as anywhere in the Bay Area. While the pandemic and extreme fire seasons have led to some closures, many of Santa Rosa’s stalwarts remain, some have risen from literal ashes in new locations, and brand-new spots continue to pop up. Here are some of the essential restaurants that define the town.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

John Ash & Co.

Copy Link

John Ash’s defining legacy of wine country dining lives on at the Vintner’s Inn, where ingredients are drawn largely from the lodge’s own gardens and relationships with some 30 local farmers. Meant for expense accounts and special events, the entrees are expensive and tend to the aerie of foie gras, short ribs, and veal, but are executed with care. Locals know that the excellent and inexpensive happy hour staged daily in the Front Room bar area is a wonderful way to unwind and enjoy some of the same views and quality care that the expense account seats get.

4330 Barnes Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
(707) 527-7687
(707) 527-7687

The Bird

Copy Link

Formally Santa Rosa Avenue landmark Willie Bird’s, the Bird is its similarly old-fashioned reincarnation, located across town on Sonoma Highway. Willie Bird’s was known for offering Thanksgiving dinner all year round, and it’s still all turkey, all the time here, just with additional sandwiches, entrees, appetizers, and barbecue on the menu, as well as a full bar. The Bird hosts live music regularly.

4776 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
The Bird

Betty's Fish N' Chips

Copy Link

Every town needs a place like Betty’s — a little seafood diner that’s family-owned, has a secret batter recipe, and is going strong after 56 years. Consistently friendly service keeps Santa Rosans returning for lunch (12 to 2 p.m.) and early dinner (4 to 7:30 p.m.) near daily (closed Sundays and Mondays). Icelandic cod has been the fish of choice here for the duration and is offered in various portion sizes, from one piece to five, the latter dubbed “the Colossal.” Prawns, scallops, and calamari are also available, as are a number of cold and hot sandwiches — fish tacos fall in the second category. Just about everything comes with homemade coleslaw, and a solid selection of bottled beer and local Kendall-Jackson wines are on offer. Of critical importance is the dessert course: Betty’s makes its own pies, rotating the featured seasonal fruit. The ethereal Lemon Cloud is always there and always a necessity. 

4046 Sonoma Hwy #4128, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-0899
(707) 539-0899
Laura Borrman

SEA Thai Bistro

Copy Link

This successful local chain with the hidden acronym in its name (SEA stands for South East Asian) reinvented Thai food for North Bay eaters with an emphasis on fresh, seasonal, organic ingredients, particularly salads and noodles. Understanding local palates, chef Tony Ounpamornchai has his kitchen adjust the heat without complaint. Now located in Montgomery Village with a huge bar weighting the center of the room, the glass sculptures hanging down from the ceiling suggest both Dale Chihuly and Jules Verne.

2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
(707) 528-8333
(707) 528-8333
SEA Thai Bistro

Bird & The Bottle

Copy Link

A junior member of the Stark restaurant miniempire, the Bird and the Bottle follows in the footsteps of Mark and Terri Stark’s original restaurant Willi’s Wine Bar with small plates and international wines by the glass, split, and full bottle. Willi’s has served the Santa Rosa community for two decades, and its younger sibling distinguishes itself with a youthful American bistro vibe and the addition of excellent cocktails, including some large format options; a few full entrees; fanciful tacos, including a rendition with housemade pastrami; and jarred desserts. There are Eastern European, Latin American, and Asian influences woven throughout the menu. For example, pimento cheese pull-aparts riff on both the Parker House roll and a Southern biscuit and are spiced with a Korean chili sauce.

1055 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 568-4000
(707) 568-4000
Laura Borrman

Also featured in:

Tony's Galley

Copy Link

Brought to Santa Rosa by chef Tony Ounpamornchai of SEA Thai Bistro, Tony’s Galley opened in 2021 and presents a fortunate conundrum: do you want classic seafood or Thai food? No fear, you can have both. Fresh lobster is flown in from Maine for a taste of the East Coast via a lobster roll two ways — Connecticut style, with drawn butter and chives, or Maine style, chilled in a mayo salad. Steamed mussels show Thai roots in their silky Panang curry broth. And a side of green beans may be the best mashup, sweet and salty at once, dotted with crunchy chopped peanuts. (The actual fries, in the shape of muted crescent moons and dusted with just the right amount of salt, are absolutely worth it, too.) Elegant cocktails like the popular Empress, with gin, elderflower, lemon, and sparkling wine, shine among perennial classics and are perfect with lunch or dollar oyster happy hour.

722 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
(707) 303-7007
(707) 303-7007
Laura Borrman

Cascabel

Copy Link

Cascabel Santa Rosa is worth the slight hunt it requires to find. Deceptively large, with a covered side patio and a deep interior dining room, this informal Mexican-style house offers freshly fried chips and three types of salsa as a welcoming gesture, assuring guests that they’re in good hands from the start. Specializing in tequila and mezcal, Cascabel has a lively bar, but it’s the fresh food that makes it a hit.

909 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
(707) 521-9444
(707) 521-9444
Cascabel

Also featured in:

Rosso Pizzeria & Wine Bar

Copy Link

Futbol is king at Rosso’s, and so is pizza crust, made via a reverse osmosis process that puts air into dough as vigorously as an Italian puts fut to bol. Woodfired pizza is the main, but making a meal of such starters as beef and veal meatballs or house-made burrata offers reliable excellence. The menu changes with the seasons and the bar at Rosso is an exciting place to be when the first tomatoes are picked for caprese or the blood oranges have ripened for spritz. In other words: Go often.

53 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 544-3221
(707) 544-3221
Rosso/Facebook

Osake

Copy Link

Gary Chu gave up his eponymous Chinese place in 2017 to focus exclusively on sushi at his small fish house and sake bar. Featuring robato open-grill cooking as well as numerous rolls, sashimi, and nigiri, Osake is a beloved favorite, as admired for the freshness of the food as for Chu’s friendly presence at the counter. The sake menu is divided into four categories, ranging from “Deep & Earthy” to “Clean & Elegant” and is available in single and double pours as well as by the bottle.

2446 Patio Ct, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
(707) 542-8282
(707) 542-8282
Osake/Facebook

Ca'Bianca

Copy Link

Occupying the historic 19th century “White House” in the downtown residential district, Ca’ Bianca exudes a date night charm that beguiles even the food, about which there is nothing particularly notable or poor to report. The white tablecloth service, handsome wooden bar, and rose-heavy gardens add enchantment to the expected array of pastas and meat dishes sourced from all corners of Italy.

835 2nd St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 542-5800
(707) 542-5800
Samantha Scott/Ca’Bianca

Mac's Deli and Cafe

Copy Link

Reminiscent of LA’s famed Canter’s, this traditional Jewish deli has had everything crave-able, from lean brisket to matzo ball soup to fresh rye bread, available since 1952. The menu numbers well over 100 items, including a pastrami sandwich with a side salad and a glass of beer. So very civilized. Breakfast and lunch only.

630 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 545-3785
(707) 545-3785
Mac’s/Facebook

Perch + Plow

Copy Link

Overlooking Courthouse Square in the former Christy’s on the Square, this is a solid date spot for its sunset views, good drinks, fresh seafood, and parallel play side-by-side window seating. Bright, creative preparations of fish and vegetables, show-stopping cocktails, and a strong weekend happy hour have made it a Santa Rosa go-to since it opened in 2018.

90 Old Courthouse Sq, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 541-6896
(707) 541-6896
Perch + Plow

Stark's Steak & Seafood

Copy Link

Happy Hour, oysters, and steaks are the defining nouns for this retro meat palace, part of the Stark family’s Sonoma County dynasty of dining. Dark and masculine, the moody bar hosts weekday happy hour with martini specials and a range of reliably fried and doused snacks. The dining program centers around different a la carte meat cuts with sauces, veggies, and sides available on a per-dish basis. With banquets and plenty of dark reds, the restaurant has an up-do, date-night feel to it.

521 Adams St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
(707) 546-5100
(707) 546-5100
Stark’s/Facebook

Jackson's Bar and Oven

Copy Link

Chef-owner Josh Silvers named this place for his son and it does his boy good stead, offering consistent American food ranging from salads to burgers to wood-fired pizzas. The full bar area, set in dormer windows at the restaurant’s front and the lively crowd there make this a good first date meeting place. Plus: beignets and Nutella pizza for dessert, including a gluten-free version.

135 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
(707) 545-6900
(707) 545-6900
Jackson’s/Facebook

La Gare

Copy Link

French old school pleasures define this long-standing Santa Rosa institution. Gen X-ers remember prom dinners there; Boomers, their first taste of beef Wellington. From veal dijonnaise to frog’s legs to coq au vin, La Gare has maintained its menu (and client base) for more than 30 years by keeping a romantic menu heavy on shared meals that are irresistible and still excellent, even after all these years. Come hungry: all entrees include soup and salad. Vegetarian and gluten-free items available.

208 Wilson St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
(707) 528-4355
(707) 528-4355
La Gare/Facebook

More in Maps

Wooden Petal - Baked Goods With A Twist

Copy Link

There’s no front counter or splashy signage here. Only a lone baker wearing a baker’s hat and apron will signal the treasures within the tiny commercial kitchen adjacent to Dierk’s Parkside. Clare Elaine is the pretzel savant, “baker, owner, CEO, and lead pot scrubber” of Wooden Petal. She’s taken her bar and cafe experience from San Francisco to open her own jewel box of a business, where she, as the sole employee, does it all. Pretzels must be ordered ahead for pickup and come in groups of 8, 15, or party platters, as well as in either savory (sea salt, cheese, herb parmesan, or everything spice) or sweet (cinnamon-sugar dusted) or a combo of the two. Seasonal pretzels — pumpkin spice, for instance – make regular debuts, and all pretzels come with cheese dips: cream cheese icing with the sweet ones, and either spicy mustard, jalapeno queso, or cheese and onion for the savory sort. 

404 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(415) 420-7042
(415) 420-7042
Laura Borrman

Dierk's Parkside Cafe

Copy Link

Its counters crowded with plates of freshly frosted cinnamon buns, Dierk’s is a place to indulge. Make certain to include the Country Benedict, which builds upon a thick baguette slice and flows into mushrooms, bacon pieces, roasted tomatoes, and sautéed spinach all napped with a fresh hot hollandaise and nestled next to crispy home fries. Breakfast and lunch only, but look for the occasional special dinner event.

404 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 573-5955
(707) 573-5955
Dierk’s Parkside Cafe/Facebook

The Spinster Sisters

Copy Link

Spinster Sisters, open for dinner inside and in the garden weather permitting, helped revive the South A Street neighborhood and Santa Rosans longing for interesting choices. Chef-owner Liza Hinman works with the seasons and her own award-winning palate to keep veggie-rich menu regulars as well as hamburgers, an extensive seafood menu, and cheeses. There are always great wines on tap, a comfortable wooden bar wraps the room, and winemakers come to hang out every few weeks.

401 S A St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
(707) 528-7100
(707) 528-7100
The Spinster Sisters

Also featured in:

Sazón | Peruvian Cuisine

Copy Link

Peruvian cuisine — as interpreted through Sazón’s kitchen — appeals to all tastes with six types of ceviche and main dishes heavy with plantain, cassava, and sweet potato. Native Peruvian aji amarillo sauce touches many dishes brightly. Don’t miss a chance to have a purple corn drink. Meanwhile, the Deli by Sazón, adjacent to the dining room, offers traditional deli sandwiches as well as some more Peruvian-inflected to-go fare.

1129 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407
(707) 523-4346
(707) 523-4346
Sazon/Facebook

Also featured in:

More in Maps

Loading comments...

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

John Ash & Co.

4330 Barnes Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403

John Ash’s defining legacy of wine country dining lives on at the Vintner’s Inn, where ingredients are drawn largely from the lodge’s own gardens and relationships with some 30 local farmers. Meant for expense accounts and special events, the entrees are expensive and tend to the aerie of foie gras, short ribs, and veal, but are executed with care. Locals know that the excellent and inexpensive happy hour staged daily in the Front Room bar area is a wonderful way to unwind and enjoy some of the same views and quality care that the expense account seats get.

4330 Barnes Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95403
(707) 527-7687
(707) 527-7687

The Bird

4776 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Formally Santa Rosa Avenue landmark Willie Bird’s, the Bird is its similarly old-fashioned reincarnation, located across town on Sonoma Highway. Willie Bird’s was known for offering Thanksgiving dinner all year round, and it’s still all turkey, all the time here, just with additional sandwiches, entrees, appetizers, and barbecue on the menu, as well as a full bar. The Bird hosts live music regularly.

4776 Sonoma Hwy, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
The Bird

Betty's Fish N' Chips

4046 Sonoma Hwy #4128, Santa Rosa, CA 95409

Every town needs a place like Betty’s — a little seafood diner that’s family-owned, has a secret batter recipe, and is going strong after 56 years. Consistently friendly service keeps Santa Rosans returning for lunch (12 to 2 p.m.) and early dinner (4 to 7:30 p.m.) near daily (closed Sundays and Mondays). Icelandic cod has been the fish of choice here for the duration and is offered in various portion sizes, from one piece to five, the latter dubbed “the Colossal.” Prawns, scallops, and calamari are also available, as are a number of cold and hot sandwiches — fish tacos fall in the second category. Just about everything comes with homemade coleslaw, and a solid selection of bottled beer and local Kendall-Jackson wines are on offer. Of critical importance is the dessert course: Betty’s makes its own pies, rotating the featured seasonal fruit. The ethereal Lemon Cloud is always there and always a necessity. 

4046 Sonoma Hwy #4128, Santa Rosa, CA 95409
(707) 539-0899
(707) 539-0899
Laura Borrman

SEA Thai Bistro

2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

This successful local chain with the hidden acronym in its name (SEA stands for South East Asian) reinvented Thai food for North Bay eaters with an emphasis on fresh, seasonal, organic ingredients, particularly salads and noodles. Understanding local palates, chef Tony Ounpamornchai has his kitchen adjust the heat without complaint. Now located in Montgomery Village with a huge bar weighting the center of the room, the glass sculptures hanging down from the ceiling suggest both Dale Chihuly and Jules Verne.

2350 Midway Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
(707) 528-8333
(707) 528-8333
SEA Thai Bistro

Bird & The Bottle

1055 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

A junior member of the Stark restaurant miniempire, the Bird and the Bottle follows in the footsteps of Mark and Terri Stark’s original restaurant Willi’s Wine Bar with small plates and international wines by the glass, split, and full bottle. Willi’s has served the Santa Rosa community for two decades, and its younger sibling distinguishes itself with a youthful American bistro vibe and the addition of excellent cocktails, including some large format options; a few full entrees; fanciful tacos, including a rendition with housemade pastrami; and jarred desserts. There are Eastern European, Latin American, and Asian influences woven throughout the menu. For example, pimento cheese pull-aparts riff on both the Parker House roll and a Southern biscuit and are spiced with a Korean chili sauce.

1055 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 568-4000
(707) 568-4000
Laura Borrman

Tony's Galley

722 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Brought to Santa Rosa by chef Tony Ounpamornchai of SEA Thai Bistro, Tony’s Galley opened in 2021 and presents a fortunate conundrum: do you want classic seafood or Thai food? No fear, you can have both. Fresh lobster is flown in from Maine for a taste of the East Coast via a lobster roll two ways — Connecticut style, with drawn butter and chives, or Maine style, chilled in a mayo salad. Steamed mussels show Thai roots in their silky Panang curry broth. And a side of green beans may be the best mashup, sweet and salty at once, dotted with crunchy chopped peanuts. (The actual fries, in the shape of muted crescent moons and dusted with just the right amount of salt, are absolutely worth it, too.) Elegant cocktails like the popular Empress, with gin, elderflower, lemon, and sparkling wine, shine among perennial classics and are perfect with lunch or dollar oyster happy hour.

722 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
(707) 303-7007
(707) 303-7007
Laura Borrman

Cascabel

909 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Cascabel Santa Rosa is worth the slight hunt it requires to find. Deceptively large, with a covered side patio and a deep interior dining room, this informal Mexican-style house offers freshly fried chips and three types of salsa as a welcoming gesture, assuring guests that they’re in good hands from the start. Specializing in tequila and mezcal, Cascabel has a lively bar, but it’s the fresh food that makes it a hit.

909 Village Ct, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
(707) 521-9444
(707) 521-9444
Cascabel

Rosso Pizzeria & Wine Bar

53 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Futbol is king at Rosso’s, and so is pizza crust, made via a reverse osmosis process that puts air into dough as vigorously as an Italian puts fut to bol. Woodfired pizza is the main, but making a meal of such starters as beef and veal meatballs or house-made burrata offers reliable excellence. The menu changes with the seasons and the bar at Rosso is an exciting place to be when the first tomatoes are picked for caprese or the blood oranges have ripened for spritz. In other words: Go often.

53 Montgomery Dr, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 544-3221
(707) 544-3221
Rosso/Facebook

Osake

2446 Patio Ct, Santa Rosa, CA 95405

Gary Chu gave up his eponymous Chinese place in 2017 to focus exclusively on sushi at his small fish house and sake bar. Featuring robato open-grill cooking as well as numerous rolls, sashimi, and nigiri, Osake is a beloved favorite, as admired for the freshness of the food as for Chu’s friendly presence at the counter. The sake menu is divided into four categories, ranging from “Deep & Earthy” to “Clean & Elegant” and is available in single and double pours as well as by the bottle.

2446 Patio Ct, Santa Rosa, CA 95405
(707) 542-8282
(707) 542-8282
Osake/Facebook

Ca'Bianca

835 2nd St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Occupying the historic 19th century “White House” in the downtown residential district, Ca’ Bianca exudes a date night charm that beguiles even the food, about which there is nothing particularly notable or poor to report. The white tablecloth service, handsome wooden bar, and rose-heavy gardens add enchantment to the expected array of pastas and meat dishes sourced from all corners of Italy.

835 2nd St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 542-5800
(707) 542-5800
Samantha Scott/Ca’Bianca

Mac's Deli and Cafe

630 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Reminiscent of LA’s famed Canter’s, this traditional Jewish deli has had everything crave-able, from lean brisket to matzo ball soup to fresh rye bread, available since 1952. The menu numbers well over 100 items, including a pastrami sandwich with a side salad and a glass of beer. So very civilized. Breakfast and lunch only.

630 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 545-3785
(707) 545-3785
Mac’s/Facebook

Perch + Plow

90 Old Courthouse Sq, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Overlooking Courthouse Square in the former Christy’s on the Square, this is a solid date spot for its sunset views, good drinks, fresh seafood, and parallel play side-by-side window seating. Bright, creative preparations of fish and vegetables, show-stopping cocktails, and a strong weekend happy hour have made it a Santa Rosa go-to since it opened in 2018.

90 Old Courthouse Sq, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 541-6896
(707) 541-6896
Perch + Plow

Stark's Steak & Seafood

521 Adams St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Happy Hour, oysters, and steaks are the defining nouns for this retro meat palace, part of the Stark family’s Sonoma County dynasty of dining. Dark and masculine, the moody bar hosts weekday happy hour with martini specials and a range of reliably fried and doused snacks. The dining program centers around different a la carte meat cuts with sauces, veggies, and sides available on a per-dish basis. With banquets and plenty of dark reds, the restaurant has an up-do, date-night feel to it.

521 Adams St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
(707) 546-5100
(707) 546-5100
Stark’s/Facebook

Jackson's Bar and Oven

135 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Chef-owner Josh Silvers named this place for his son and it does his boy good stead, offering consistent American food ranging from salads to burgers to wood-fired pizzas. The full bar area, set in dormer windows at the restaurant’s front and the lively crowd there make this a good first date meeting place. Plus: beignets and Nutella pizza for dessert, including a gluten-free version.

135 4th St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
(707) 545-6900
(707) 545-6900
Jackson’s/Facebook

La Gare

208 Wilson St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

French old school pleasures define this long-standing Santa Rosa institution. Gen X-ers remember prom dinners there; Boomers, their first taste of beef Wellington. From veal dijonnaise to frog’s legs to coq au vin, La Gare has maintained its menu (and client base) for more than 30 years by keeping a romantic menu heavy on shared meals that are irresistible and still excellent, even after all these years. Come hungry: all entrees include soup and salad. Vegetarian and gluten-free items available.

208 Wilson St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
(707) 528-4355
(707) 528-4355
La Gare/Facebook

Related Maps

Wooden Petal - Baked Goods With A Twist

404 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

There’s no front counter or splashy signage here. Only a lone baker wearing a baker’s hat and apron will signal the treasures within the tiny commercial kitchen adjacent to Dierk’s Parkside. Clare Elaine is the pretzel savant, “baker, owner, CEO, and lead pot scrubber” of Wooden Petal. She’s taken her bar and cafe experience from San Francisco to open her own jewel box of a business, where she, as the sole employee, does it all. Pretzels must be ordered ahead for pickup and come in groups of 8, 15, or party platters, as well as in either savory (sea salt, cheese, herb parmesan, or everything spice) or sweet (cinnamon-sugar dusted) or a combo of the two. Seasonal pretzels — pumpkin spice, for instance – make regular debuts, and all pretzels come with cheese dips: cream cheese icing with the sweet ones, and either spicy mustard, jalapeno queso, or cheese and onion for the savory sort. 

404 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(415) 420-7042
(415) 420-7042
Laura Borrman

Dierk's Parkside Cafe

404 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404

Its counters crowded with plates of freshly frosted cinnamon buns, Dierk’s is a place to indulge. Make certain to include the Country Benedict, which builds upon a thick baguette slice and flows into mushrooms, bacon pieces, roasted tomatoes, and sautéed spinach all napped with a fresh hot hollandaise and nestled next to crispy home fries. Breakfast and lunch only, but look for the occasional special dinner event.

404 Santa Rosa Ave, Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 573-5955
(707) 573-5955
Dierk’s Parkside Cafe/Facebook

The Spinster Sisters

401 S A St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401

Spinster Sisters, open for dinner inside and in the garden weather permitting, helped revive the South A Street neighborhood and Santa Rosans longing for interesting choices. Chef-owner Liza Hinman works with the seasons and her own award-winning palate to keep veggie-rich menu regulars as well as hamburgers, an extensive seafood menu, and cheeses. There are always great wines on tap, a comfortable wooden bar wraps the room, and winemakers come to hang out every few weeks.

401 S A St, Santa Rosa, CA 95401
(707) 528-7100
(707) 528-7100
The Spinster Sisters

Sazón | Peruvian Cuisine

1129 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407

Peruvian cuisine — as interpreted through Sazón’s kitchen — appeals to all tastes with six types of ceviche and main dishes heavy with plantain, cassava, and sweet potato. Native Peruvian aji amarillo sauce touches many dishes brightly. Don’t miss a chance to have a purple corn drink. Meanwhile, the Deli by Sazón, adjacent to the dining room, offers traditional deli sandwiches as well as some more Peruvian-inflected to-go fare.

1129 Sebastopol Rd, Santa Rosa, CA 95407
(707) 523-4346
(707) 523-4346
Sazon/Facebook

Related Maps