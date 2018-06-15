19 Essential Restaurants in Santa Rosa

The quintessential big-town-capital-of-a-small-town-region, Santa Rosa has served as the set for countless movies over the years. From Alfred Hitchcock’s noir thriller Shadow of a Doubt and the nineties campy slasher Scream to Francis Ford Coppola’s Peggy Sue Got Married (1986) and the 2004 coming-of-age ode to wine country Sideways, the town makes the perfect backdrop for both charming and chilling stories told on screen. Also a haven for cyclists, Santa Rosa is not only at the heart of a major wine region but an epicenter of beer as well. Arguably its most famous brewery, Russian River Brewing Company, put the town on the map with its legendary double IPA Pliny the Elder.

For all of its quirky appeal, Santa Rosa’s restaurant scene still feels somewhat underrated. The city’s eateries are as diverse and delicious as anywhere in the Bay Area. While the pandemic and extreme fire seasons have led to some closures, many of Santa Rosa’s stalwarts remain, some have risen from literal ashes in new locations, and brand-new spots continue to pop up. Here are some of the essential restaurants that define the town.

