From tea rooms to taquerias, coffee to beers this island has it all

Only a quick drive from the East Bay or a 22-minute ferry ride from San Francisco (on which, mind you, there’s booze), this island community has long offered a slower pace of life than its rambunctious neighbors of Oakland and San Francisco. However, the tiny town of Alameda has seen an explosion of activity in recent years that’s turned it into a Bay Area dining and drinking destination in its own right.

The sunny island offers a surprisingly diverse range of cuisine for a land mass measuring only six-by-one square miles, from Hong Kong-style dim sum to Japanese classics to some of the best German food in the Bay. Pair that with an ever-growing number of distilleries, breweries, and wineries of Spirits Alley and it’s no wonder people have caught on to what was once known as the Bay Area’s best-kept secret.

