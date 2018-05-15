 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
SFChronicleNews Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

The Essential Guide to Eating and Drinking in Alameda

From tea rooms to taquerias, coffee to beers this island has it all

by Meleyna Nomura, Clara Hogan, and Janelle Bitker Updated
by Meleyna Nomura, Clara Hogan, and Janelle Bitker Updated
Yalonda M. James/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images

Only a quick drive from the East Bay or a 22-minute ferry ride from San Francisco (on which, mind you, there’s booze), this island community has long offered a slower pace of life than its rambunctious neighbors of Oakland and San Francisco. However, the tiny town of Alameda has seen an explosion of activity in recent years that’s turned it into a Bay Area dining and drinking destination in its own right.

The sunny island offers a surprisingly diverse range of cuisine for a land mass measuring only six-by-one square miles, from Hong Kong-style dim sum to Japanese classics to some of the best German food in the Bay. Pair that with an ever-growing number of distilleries, breweries, and wineries of Spirits Alley and it’s no wonder people have caught on to what was once known as the Bay Area’s best-kept secret.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.
If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission.

Spirits Alley

Much of Alameda’s modern history lies in the now-defunct Naval base on the west end of the island. It’s slowly being brought back for a second life, thanks to Spirits Alley. Home to breweries like Faction Brewing and Almanac Beer Co., craft distilleries, and a wine tasting room, there’s something for everyone. Hop on the ferry and catch the free weekend trolley for a five-minute ride from the ferry terminal to your destination.

2501 Monarch St, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 523-2739
(510) 523-2739
A Faction Brewing pilsner, show here with the brewery’s view of the Alameda waterfront Faction Brewing/Facebook

It says something that this huge, 360-seat Chinese restaurant often has hour-long waits. People flock to this family-run, longtime Alameda staple for its quality Cantonese dishes. Another huge draw: the Hong-Kong style dim sum served at lunch, where diners can choose from about 75 items pushed through the dining room on carts. At dinner, selections range from roasted Peking duck to barbecue pork or a large seafood selection including rock cod, sturgeon, lobster, and Dungeness crab.

1713 Webster St, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 865-3381
(510) 865-3381
East Ocean Seafood Restaurant

SIGNAL Coffee Roasters

After a decades-long love affair with coffee, Brendan Doherty started roasting beans at home. He started with local delivery, and eventually opened up shop on Webster Street. Signal roasts single-origin blends and even custom white-label roasting. Take your drink to-go, or walk through Signal’s bright white interior to the cozy back patio if you’re looking to linger. For those visiting with an appetite, Signal Coffee also carries Model Bakery English muffin sandwiches and the wildly popular Boichik Bagels, a business that also got its start in an Alameda home kitchen.

1536 Webster St, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 217-8739
(510) 217-8739

Bhan Mae Vane

Bhan Mae Vane’s casual dining room is a lively place to enjoy familiar favorites like pineapple fried rice and pad thai, but don’t miss the Lao specialties. Sakoo, dumpling-like tapioca skins filled with pork, shallots, and peanuts are a house favorite not found on many menus. Nam khao, a rice salad, is chock full of Lao sausage, and is bright with herbs, fish sauce, and lime.

1511 Webster St, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 227-5197
(510) 227-5197

Domenico's Italian Deli

Step back in time through the doors of Domenico’s, a 50+ year-old institution passed down generations after two Italian immigrants founded the deli in 1966 on Park Street (today’s location opened in 1982). This Alameda stronghold has a loyal customer base; regulars line up daily for their sandwich fix. Order by either building your own sandwich or choosing one of the options on the extensive menu. Pick your fixins’, make sure to put it on Dutch crunch bread, grab a bag of chips along the wall, and enjoy.

1407 Webster St, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 865-5558
(510) 865-5558
Domenico’s

Malaya Tea Room

Malaysian-born Leena Lim opened Malay Tea Room as a “tribute to the British Malay era.” Tea service includes a loose leaf pot and sweet and savory bites featuring both British and Malay flavors. Scones come with house clotted cream and calamansi lime curd, tea sandwiches are filled with butter and marmalade or kaya jam, herbs, and cucumber or meat floss (yuk sung). Celebrate with a group, indulge in a little personal treat in the tea room’s tropical grandma chic tea room, or order a to-go tea box to take down the street to the beach.

920 Central Ave, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 263-8208
(510) 263-8208

Crispian Bakery

The goods at this bakery are distinctly European influenced, and distinctly delicious. Crusty loaves and croissants are expected at any bakery, but Crispian’s lighter-than-air pastries set them above all the rest. Find classics like pain au chocolat or pain au raisin, but also savories like bechamel and tomato sariette, plus a spinach and feta version. Seasonal fruit pies and tarts, cookies, cakes of many sizes, as well as special orders are all worth investigating.

1700 Park St #120, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 239-4751
(510) 239-4751
Meleyna Nomura

Alameda Marketplace

Home to a specialty butcher, bakery, wine and cheese shop, and natural foods grocery, Alameda Marketplace also houses several food counters perfect for a grab and go lunch. Coffee and sandwiches at the Beanery, a roll or two at Sushi King, falafel at Tahina, or the Greens and Grains salad bar are all excellent choices.

1650 Park St, Alameda, CA 94501

East End

East End’s wood-fired oven produces some stellar pizzas, but the pastas also deserve a shoutout, along with seasonal vegetable sides like minty snap peas and poached egg-topped brothy beans with mushrooms. The signature charred escarole salad and creamy garlic dressing is an excellent start to any meal, and the craft cocktails are some of the best you’ll find around town. Check ahead for indoor dining hours, or pick up food for takeout.

1650 Park St UNIT A, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 263-9630
(510) 263-9630

Speisekammer

This warm and festive restaurant is arguably one of the best spots serving German fare in the Bay Area. On a sunny day, the outdoor patio — lined with long wood tables — is usually packed with people enjoying a cold beer and traditional dishes like potato pancakes, brats, sausages, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, wiener schnitzel, and apple strudel. Prost!

2424 Lincoln Ave, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-1300
(510) 522-1300
Speisekammer

Town Tavern

Despite Alameda’s growing reputation as a booze destination, the main downtown strip has lacked a top-notch cocktail bar. That changed with the opening of Town Tavern, which offers an unusually ambitious cocktail list in addition to a lineup of internationally-influenced bites.

1437 Park St, Alameda, CA 94501
Janelle Bitker/Eater SF

Karibu is home to Wachira Wines, named for Kenyan-born CEO Dr. Chris Wachira. Her deep interest in the science of winemaking and desire for wines that paired with food from her home drove her to create her own label. Her love for community can be felt through the service and welcoming feel of the tasting room. In addition to their own label, Karibu stocks bottles from a variety of underserved wineries. 

1419 Park St, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 479-4920
(510) 479-4920

Utzutzu

Chikara Ono, the owner of Dela Curo and Sundo in Oakland, expanded his reach across the East Bay with this tiny, seven-seat, okimari (prix-fixe) sushi bar in Alameda. At Utzutzu, you get a mix of exquisite nigiri along with salads, hot dishes, and dessert — just the sort of meal you expect to find in San Francisco but you pay a bit less for here.

1428 Park St, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 263-8122
(510) 263-8122

Casa Revolución Taqueria

Alameda has no shortage of Mexican food, but this newer kid on the crowded block has impressed locals. Combo plates, tacos, super burritos, plus a good chunk of the menu devoted to seafood, Casa Revolucion delivers classic flavors really well.

2522 Santa Clara Ave, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 217-8959
(510) 217-8959

alley & vine

Named for the charming outdoor dining room in the vine-covered alleyway, Alley and Vine offers up a tight but varied menu. Caviar specials, fish specials, and comforting pastas accompanied by rotating seasonal sides, the menu is luxe but still familiar. The drink list is thoughtful, from the wines by the glass to the carefully crafted cocktails and zero proof options. It’s decidedly special occasion, but the confidence behind the menu and service make the whole experience comfortable.

1332 Park St Unit D, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 227-5006
(510) 227-5006
Alley and Vine

True to its name, Sidestreet Pho serves up steamy bowls of pho in its casually comfortable dining room a few steps off of the main drag. Choose from classic options or build your own bowl. Sidestreet also features many other Vietnamese classics like bun bo hue, an absolutely stuffed banh mi, and a ginger-heavy congee that will clear any cold you’ve got.

2304 Encinal Ave, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 808-5298
(510) 808-5298
Meleyna Nomura

Scolari's Good Eats

Get your fast-food fix without the guilt at Scolari’s, which serves up classic American staples like hot dogs, burgers, and fried chicken using only organic and seasonal ingredients; the meatless Impossible Burger is available here, too. This original location on Park Street is itsy-bitsy, with only a couple of tables outside and bar stools inside, so if you can’t snag a seat, take the food over the bar next door, Lucky 13. A second Scolari’s is located at Rock Wall Wine Company.

1303 Park St, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 521-2400
(510) 521-2400
Scolari’s

Wild Ginger

Xian-style food makes this tiny Chinese spot stand out, with hand-pulled noodles and meaty sandwiches sharing the menu with Sichuan street-style hotpot, malatang. It’s hard to go wrong with any of the noodle dishes or dumplings, and the hot sauce here is no joke.

1239 Park St, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 263-8128
(510) 263-8128
Wild Ginger/Facebook

Julie's Coffee & Tea Garden

This welcoming neighborhood cafe has been widely popular since it debuted in 2005. The owner was inspired to open the shop after growing aromatic and tonic herbs during her upbringing in Sonoma. Julie’s offers an extensive selection of hot and cold coffees, tea, and kombucha, as well as simple, fresh breakfast and lunch options like quiche and almond-coconut granola.

1223 Park St, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 865-2385
(510) 865-2385
Julie’s Coffee & Tea

Spinning Bones

San Francisco restaurateurs Mike Yakura and Danny Sterling branched out to Alameda in 2019 with Spinning Bones, making a splash (and gaining the Michelin Guide’s Bib Gourmand designation). The Japanese touches at this self-proclaimed Californian rotisserie make it a standout, from meats marinated in shio koji and brushed with tare to sides like furikake rice and Japanese potato salad.

1205 Park St, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 263-9290
(510) 263-9290

Trabocco Kitchen and Cocktails

Fresh regional Italian cooking shines at this restaurant run by husband-and-wife duo Giuseppe and Christine Naccarelli. Its waterfront location paired with a clean, airy design creates a picturesque place to feast on thin-crust pizzas, homemade pastas, and a variety of seafood dishes. Giuseppe, who grew up in the Italian mountain village of Palombaroy and cooked his way through restaurants in his home country before moving to California in the ‘90s, instills his roots into each dish. The substantial cocktail menu features many local Alameda distilleries.

2213 S Shore Center, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 521-1152
(510) 521-1152
Paul Dyer

