24 Destination-Worthy Restaurants in Berkeley

These days, the East Bay city is known for a lot more than just “California cuisine”

It used to be that if you talked about Berkeley’s dining scene, the conversation would begin and end with a long list of purveyors of so-called California cuisine — the seasonal, local dining aesthetic pioneered by Alice Waters and her peers so many years ago. That style of cooking and eating is alive and well, but the truth is, Berkeley has always been about more than just Chez Panisse and its various descendants. The city is home to one of the Bay Area’s most eclectic and internationally diverse collections of restaurants — with excellent pork schnitzel, Peking duck, New York–style bagels to be found on any given street corner.

Here, then, are 24 of Berkeley’s top dining destinations — all open now and dishing out some of the region’s tastiest takeout.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.