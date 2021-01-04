 clock menu more-arrow no yes
An overhead view of a pan of paella topped with smoked trout roe and clams. La Marcha Tapas Bar

24 Destination-Worthy Restaurants in Berkeley

These days, the East Bay city is known for a lot more than just “California cuisine”

by Luke Tsai and Eater Staff Updated
La Marcha Tapas Bar

It used to be that if you talked about Berkeley’s dining scene, the conversation would begin and end with a long list of purveyors of so-called California cuisine — the seasonal, local dining aesthetic pioneered by Alice Waters and her peers so many years ago. That style of cooking and eating is alive and well, but the truth is, Berkeley has always been about more than just Chez Panisse and its various descendants. The city is home to one of the Bay Area’s most eclectic and internationally diverse collections of restaurants — with excellent pork schnitzel, Peking duck, New York–style bagels to be found on any given street corner.

Here, then, are 24 of Berkeley’s top dining destinations — all open now and dishing out some of the region’s tastiest takeout.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; the latest data about the delta variant indicates that it may pose a low-to-moderate risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial transmission. The latest CDC guidance is here; find a COVID-19 vaccination site here.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Sichuan Style Restaurant

1699 Solano Ave
Berkeley, CA 94707
In the East Bay, Sichuan Style sets the standard for classic, tongue-numbingly spicy Sichuan fare. Standard orders include the fragrant, chile-topped fish fillet soup; the wok-charred cabbage; and the water-boiled fish, which comes swimming in a pool of spicy bright red sauce. Whatever you do, make sure you order one of the big, puffy rounds of sesame bread and plenty of white rice.

A spread of dishes from Sichuan Style Luke Tsai

2. Saul's Restaurant & Delicatessen

1475 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
During the pandemic, Saul’s established itself as even more of community staple than ever, serving updated Jewish deli classics — think pastrami sandwiches, latkes, and matzo ball soup — for takeout and, when it was allowed, out on an expansive parklet. Most significantly, the restaurant seriously upped its bagel game, boiling and baking its own well-blistered, crunchy-exteriored beauties in-house.

four bagels on a wooden pizza board Luke Tsai

3. FAVA

2114 Vine St
Berkeley, CA 94709
A pair of Chez Panisse alums opened a tiny lunch counter spot just around the corner from the mothership in Berkeley. Yes, the aesthetic is there; but so is the flavor. Dine on flatbread sandwiches filled with spicy chicken, herbs, cabbage, yogurt, and harissa; pints of soup; and beautiful salads made with the Bay Area’s best produce, perfectly arranged. There’s nowhere to sit, really, so this is best eaten as a picnic in a Berkeley park.

Salad at Fava in Berkeley Fava

Copy Link
1512 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
Worker-owned Cheese Board Pizza is one of those only-in-Berkeley institutions everyone in the East Bay needs to experience at least once. There’s only one pizza option each day, and it’s always vegetarian. Often drizzled with garlic-infused olive oil, these pies feature an idiosyncratic thin, sourdough-based crust. In addition offering whole and half pies, Cheese Board is also selling par-baked pizzas all day at its bakery next door.

5. Chez Panisse

1517 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94709
Open for more than 50 years, Chez Panisse is the progenitor of the whole dang California cuisine movement, and remains the Bay Area’s most prominent avatar of unfussy, local, hyper-seasonal cooking. The fine-dining institution has been a shadow of itself during the pandemic, but the kitchen is turning out some lovely takeout: perfect wood-fire pizzas and fresh pasta meal kits, as well as a handful of more substantive entrées like cioppino. As of now, owner Alice Waters plans to reopen the dining room in January 2022.

Chez Panisse/Facebook

6. Funky Elephant

1313 Ninth St
Berkeley, CA 94710
This “new generation Thai” restaurant from former Hawker Fare chef Supasit Puttikaew has become a neighborhood comfort food staple in the Gilman Street corridor, serving up excellent (and quite spicy) pad Thai; “Thai-spicy” party wings; a legit version of khao mun gai (Thai-style poached chicken and rice); and, trust us, some of the tastiest fried Brussels sprouts in town.

Janelle Bitker

7. Lulu

1019 Camelia St
Berkeley, CA 94710
This sunny brunch and lunch spot stars an array of freshly baked breads ranging from za’atar sticks to fluffy manousheh. The weekday menu spans bowls crowned with jammy eggs, salads, and sandwiches, while weekends mean diners can crowd over vibrant mezze platters loaded with dips, pickled vegetables, and fresh cut fruit.

A platter of food including hummus, baba ganoush, pickled vegetables, fruit salad, and fresh breads. Lauren Saria/Eater SF

8. Bartavelle Cafe

1609 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Since 2012, this pint-sized cafe and wine bar has served some of Berkeley’s best daytime dishes: flawless and bountiful avocado toast, deeply comforting savory porridge, and jammy eggs topped with good olive oil and Marash pepper. The current takeout iteration has some lovely little baguette sandwiches on the menu too, though you’ll have to show up early to snag one.

Bartavelle A.K. Carroll

9. The Butcher’s Son

1954 University Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
As one the East Bay’s premier practitioners of the art of plant-based faux meat, the Butcher’s Son has built up a huge following for its lineup of “meaty” sandwiches — takes on everything from a classic all-American cheesesteak to a Reuben to chicken parm, all made with faux meat products developed and produced in-house. Expect the longest lines during weekend brunch, when the restaurant serves such specialties as hemp milk pancakes (with or without a vegan doughnut stuffed inside) and a tofu scramble breakfast sandwich that’s been dubbed the #Thisismyaddiction.

A table with three plates of sandwiches. The Butcher’s Son

10. Ippuku

2130 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704
One of the most stylish, intimate Japanese restaurants in the Bay Area, Ippuku has not only reopened for indoor dining, but also begun taking reservations by phone. The yakitori specialist, with its (shoes-off) tatami-style tables, is mostly known for serving the East Bay’s most delicious chicken skewers and izakaya-style dishes. As a bonus: The Japanese beer and sake list is one of the best around.

11. 眷湘 Easterly Berkeley

2142 Center St
Berkeley, CA 94704
Nearly everything on the Easterly menu, from the smoky stir-fries to their sticky rice, is deftly executed and oftentimes studded with numbing chiles. If you’re looking to step outside your comfort zone, look to adventurous options like griddled meaty bullfrog, smoked whole bighead carp, and beer-braised duck.

12. Pollara Pizzeria

1788 Fourth St
Berkeley, CA 94710
A relative newcomer in Berkeley’s stylish Fourth Street shopping district, Pollara is the only restaurant in the area specializing in Roman-style pizza al taglio — long trays of crisp-bottomed, rectangular pizza that might come topped with prosciutto, or with ’nduja, onions, and potatoes. During pre-pandemic times, the pizzas would be cut to your preferred size with scissors and sold by the inch. Now, you can pre-order whole or half pizzas online and reheat them in your oven at home.

Noah Cho

13. La Marcha Tapas Bar

2026 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
All of Spain’s classic tapas can be found at this lively restaurant on San Pablo, from patatas bravas to piquillo peppers stuffed with goat cheese. The paellas are the showstoppers, however, particularly the arroz negro that includes squid ink, clams, and fennel sausage, and is topped with uni aioli and smoked trout roe. It now boasts a lovely patio with heaters, too, ideal for sipping Spanish wine on a cool Berkeley evening.

14. Middle East Market

2054 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Tucked in the back of this well-stocked Middle Eastern grocery store is one of Berkeley’s best-kept secrets: a kitchen that turns out perhaps the most delicious Persian food in the East Bay. The menu includes juicy, well-blackened kebabs; tender lamb shanks; and homey stews like the classic, green herb-packed ghormeh sabzi. Regulars know to snag a bag of Persian flatbread before they leave. Online pre-ordering for curbside pickup is available.

15. El Patio

2056 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
This perenially underrated half-Mexican, half-Venezuelan spot is still dishing out what might be the the Bay Area’s best arepas, including the star of the menu, a classic reina pepiada (or “curvy queen”) that comes shockingly overstuffed with shredded chicken tossed in a mashed avocado dressing. On the Mexican side of the menu, there’s shrimp a la diabla over rice — chef Tony Torres’ best and most famous dish — and a full lineup of mezcal cocktails as well.

16. Great China

2190 Bancroft Way
Berkeley, CA 94704
Now housed in a larger space after a 2012 kitchen fire, Great China continues to serve some of the most elegant Northern Chinese food in the Bay. The Peking duck deserves all the praise it gets (and holds up surprisingly well as a takeout item), but the menu is also loaded with outstanding seafood dishes and sublime dumplings, as well as a number of Korean-Chinese specialties, including an intensely satisfying version of jjajangmyun (noodles with black bean sauce). Oenophiles will appreciate the deep, well-priced wine cellar focused on Burgundies, which remain available even though the restaurant has yet to reopen for indoor dining.

Peking duck at Great China Great China/Facebook

17. Gaumenkitzel

2121 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
Chef-owner Anja Voth’s mostly organic, health-conscious, “slow food” approach to German cuisine has earned Gaumenkitzel a devoted following in Berkeley — which isn’t to say that the crowd favorites like the buttery spaetzle and excellent crispy pork schnitzel are light or in any way lacking in flavor. Parents will appreciate the appealing, spaetzle-focused kids’ menu.

Potato pancakes with smoked salmon Gaumenkitzel/Facebook

18. Fish & Bird Sousaku Izakaya

2451 Shattuck Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
Before the pandemic, this downtown Berkeley izakaya made a name for itself for its inventive, forward-thinking small plates: smoked mentaiko potato salad and fried black cod fish cakes that ooze with melted cheese curds. And with the restaurant reopen for indoor dining, you can once again settle into the stylish but modest dining room to enjoy sashimi, curry, and more.

Fish &amp; Bird’s pork nabe is now available as a to-go kit for customers to assemble at home Fish & Bird/Facebook

19. Kiraku

2566 Telegraph Ave
Berkeley, CA 94704
The East Bay has many izakaya-style Japanese restaurants, but none that are as much rollicking fun as Kiraku, nor any that serve food that’s as consistently delightful and well executed. Must-order dishes include the corn tempura with green tea salt, the grilled whole squid, and the mini kaisen don or one of the other rice bowls to end the meal in the traditional Japanese way.

To-go wagyu steak meal at Kiraku Kiraku/Facebook

20. Viks Chaat

2390 Fourth St
Berkeley, CA 94710
On weekend mornings, in particular, Vik’s is an occasion unto itself: A bustling, cafeteria-like gathering place for loud, boisterous extended families and groups of friends. Almost every customer gets an order of cholle bhature (“the big puffy thing,” as the restaurant’s online menu describes it), but all of the chaat is solid to very good — from pani puri to assorted kathi rolls. The adjoining market is a good place to stock up on Indian pantry staples like rice, chutney, and canned mango purée.

Dosa at Vik’s Vik’s Chaat/Facebook

21. Standard Fare

2701 Eighth St #118
Berkeley, CA 94710
This West Berkeley breakfast and lunch spot has always been all about serving casual, unpretentious California cuisine including seasonal, vegetable-centric soups and salads; hearty plates of meatballs; and maybe the East Bay’s most luxurious brown bag lunch featuring whatever focaccia sandwich the kitchen has cooked up for the day. These days, it’s the neighborhood’s go-to destination for an absolutely clutch work-from-home lunch.

Ellen Fort

22. BOICHIK BAGELS

3170 College Ave
Berkeley, CA 94705
Bagel-maker-in-chief Emily Winston maybe a self-taught bagel savant and as the often-long lines outside her Berkeley bakery can attest, she’s mastered the art of making New York–style bagels out on the West Coast. In addition to tightly rolled bagels, the menu also includes cream cheese spreads and slices of smoked Nova lox.

A spread of bagels, lox, and cream cheese spreads on a table from Boichik Bagels Lydia Daniller/Boichik Bagels

23. King of Kabab

3043 San Pablo Ave
Berkeley, CA 94702
This little family-run restaurant is the area’s go-to spot for hearty kebab plates: gyro and chicken shawarma sliced, hot and crisp at the edges, off the restaurant’s two side-by-side vertical spits and served with zippy green hot sauce and a big scoop of impeccably seasoned rice.

Clear plastic takeout container, with hummus in one compartment, chicken shawarma in a green sauce in another, and a pita covering up the third Luke Tsai

24. Lemat

3212 Adeline St
Berkeley, CA 94703
This homey, family-run Ethiopian restaurant in South Berkeley is known for its tender, buttery kitfo (a traditional raw beef dish); its tangy, all-teff injera; and its flavorful veggie combo spread. It’s also one of a handful of Bay Area spots where customers could go to enjoy a traditional Ethiopian coffee ceremony on the weekends.

