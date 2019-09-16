 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
With a Gott’s outpost directly outside of Chase Center, it’s easy to fuel up before a game
Hardy Wilson

13 Slam Dunk Restaurants in Mission Bay

The best places to slam a beer or grab dinner before catching a game at Chase Center

by Paolo Bicchieri and Eater Staff Updated
With a Gott’s outpost directly outside of Chase Center, it’s easy to fuel up before a game
| Hardy Wilson
by Paolo Bicchieri and Eater Staff Updated

If you’re only headed to Mission Bay when the Warriors are raining threes over the heads of their unsuspecting victims at Chase Center, then you’re missing out on some of San Francisco’s most slept-on food and drink. This East Side neighborhood is home to the upcoming Mission Rock development, the University of California San Francisco’s medical campus, and enough walkable space and impressive waterfront views for a whole day of activity. These 13 restaurants are worth adding to the list when visiting Mission Bay, whether for a Tame Impala concert or to catch a gamer.

Eater maps are curated by editors and aim to reflect a diversity of neighborhoods, cuisines, and prices. Learn more about our editorial process. If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy.

Mission Bay Wine & Cheese

Beers and hard alcohol may be more top of mind in Mission Bay. But this wine bar will satisfy the oenophiles. It’s part bottle shop, so expect a very nice bar selection, as well as an opportunity to bring home a bottle of wine, sake, or spirits from the retail side. Pair your drink with a charcuterie plate or a sandwich, but if you’re feeling a little bougie, caviar is on hand as well.

114 Channel St, San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 968-0400
(415) 968-0400

CAVAÑA

Epic views, thrilling cocktails, and spicy South American cuisine make this rooftop bar a must-try for anyone in the Mission Bay area. From the north side of the bar you can peer directly down into the Oracle Park outfield, but not even the stellar views can distract from the menu of Latin-inspired cocktails. Food isn’t the focus but you could do a lot worse than Cavana’s flaky Brazillian pastels and tarts, citrus-kissed aguachiles.

100 Channel St 17th Floor, San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 757-1470
(415) 757-1470
Anthony Parks, Emilio & Miguel Salehi (Equal Parts Media)

ATWater Tavern

A big concrete block close to the stadium, ATWater Tavern scores points for a sunny deck, bay views, and happy hour deals. It’s a step up from basic bar food, with lots of seafood on the menu.

295 Terry A Francois Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 512-7153
(415) 512-7153

House of Tadu Ethiopian Kitchen

This family-run business is one of the few Ethiopian restaurants in San Francisco proper, first opened in the Tenderloin, and now with a second location in Mission Bay. Expect spongy flatbread, thick stews, and lamb tibs tossed with berbere and chiles.

1130 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 655-9344
(415) 655-9344
Lamb tibs at Tadu Tadu Ethiopian

Casey's Pizza

Casey Crynes drove one of the city’s most groundbreaking pizza trucks before he finally set up shop in Mission Bay in 2017. The menu offers a mix of East Coast and Neopolitan styles, with classic Margherita and pepperoni pies on deck, as well as those topped with kale, bacon, and hot peppers.

1170 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 814-2482
(415) 814-2482
Exterior of Casey’s Pizza Patricia Chang

Cafe Réveille

This sleek mini-chain serves single-origin coffees in its plant-filled, pink-painted cafes. Just a few blocks from Spark Social in one direction and Oracle Park in the other, fans come to Reveille for smoothies, acai bowls, and, naturally, coffee.

610 Long Bridge Street, San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 580-7260
(415) 580-7260
An acai bowl. Cafe Reveille

SomiSomi

Soft serve ice cream inside a pastry taiyaki fish: tough to beat. SomiSomi’s a national chain with dozens of locations, but that doesn’t mean the experience is any less delightful on 4th Street. One can order the taiyaki ah boong, with the fish as a cone for the ice cream, or get it upside down in a cup allowing for more toppings. Flavors include matcha and black sesame and wacky toppings such as Fruity Pebbles and Biscoff Crumble are the norm.

1350 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 757-0424
(415) 757-0424
Taiyaki at SomiSomi. SomiSomi

Spark Social SF

For a variety of affordable eats, hit this food truck park from the folks behind SoMa StrEat Food Park. In the past, the rotation of trucks has included Al Pastor Papi, which spins pork and pineapple tacos, and Torraku Ramen, with bowls full of thick tonkatsu and chewy noodles. Check the schedule for an updated list of vendors. Fire pits and seats in a double-decker bus are available by reservation.

601 Mission Bay Boulevard North, San Francisco, CA 94158
Aerial view of Spark Social park Spark Social

Gott’s Roadside

Gott’s may have gotten its humble start as a roadside restaurant in Napa Valley, but these days it’s got locations all over the region including an outpost at Thrive City, just steps from the Chase Center. It’s a bustling spot before a game, probably because the menu offers something for just about anyone: burgers, of course, but also hearty salads, tacos, fries, and milkshakes.

151 Warriors Way (btwn South St & 16th St), San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 815-2992
(415) 815-2992
The exterior of Gott’s at Chase Center with wooden community tables and a trailer on the outdoor patio. Gott’s Roadside

Dumpling Time Thrive City

The Omakase Restaurant Group dominates the neighboring Design District, with Omakase for sushi and Niku for wagyu steak. But most popular by far is Dumpling Time, which now has a location immediately outside of Chase Center in the so-called Thrive City. Dumpling Time is known for handcrafted dumplings in bright colors and modern flavors, especially slurp-worthy XLB.

191 Warriors Way Suite 101, San Francisco, CA 94158
(209) 912-6500
(209) 912-6500
Dumpling Time Patricia Chang

Mission Rock Resort

Another double-decker waterfront restaurant with seats right next to the breezy bay, Mission Rock Resort has always been an outdoor dining favorite, equipped with rain protection and heaters. It has a classic seafood menu, including oysters, clam chowder, and fried fish — plus, a pretty good list of bubbles.

817 Terry A Francois Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 701-7625
(415) 701-7625
Oysters at Mission Rock Resort Mission Rock Resort

Copy Link

A San Francisco classic, the Ramp is somewhere between a dive bar and a seafood shack, housed in a former bait shop. It’s got salty character, classic seafood, and bloody marys at brunch. Sometimes it’s sleepy and sometimes it’s a scene, depending on who’s playing and what the weather’s like.

855 Terry A Francois Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 621-2378
(415) 621-2378

Moshi Moshi

A much-slept-on Japanese restaurant on the city’s east side, Moshi Moshi is a must-try for anyone spending the day in Mission Bay. This 36-year-old business continues to be owner Mitsuru “Mits” Akashi’s platform for crispy chicken katsu, scintillating donburi, and plenty of whiskies.

2092 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 861-8285
(415) 861-8285

Also featured in:

