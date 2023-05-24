20 Excellent and Child-Friendly Restaurants in the East Bay

A “kid-friendly” restaurant doesn’t have to mean a restaurant that offers a simplistic kid’s menu, nor does it mean taking a baby would be equally as comfortable for parents or caregivers as taking a school-aged kid. Why shouldn’t kids be allowed at many of the places their grownups love — within reason? As long as those restaurants aren’t just bars, or strictly multi-course, multi-hour chef’s tasting spots, loosening one’s mental parameters for what a great family dining restaurant can be can reap major benefits. Kids get exposed to more foods and parents can live a little.

All of that said, lots of spots on this list read like classic kid destinations, where adults won’t feel like they’re subjugating their own cravings. Most of the restaurants have seating indoors and out, and, plentiful delivery options in case leaving the house just isn’t happening.