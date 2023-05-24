 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Fenton’s Ice Cream Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

20 Excellent and Child-Friendly Restaurants in the East Bay

Dining options for the whole family

by Laura Smith Borrman
by Laura Smith Borrman
Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

A “kid-friendly” restaurant doesn’t have to mean a restaurant that offers a simplistic kid’s menu, nor does it mean taking a baby would be equally as comfortable for parents or caregivers as taking a school-aged kid. Why shouldn’t kids be allowed at many of the places their grownups love — within reason? As long as those restaurants aren’t just bars, or strictly multi-course, multi-hour chef’s tasting spots, loosening one’s mental parameters for what a great family dining restaurant can be can reap major benefits. Kids get exposed to more foods and parents can live a little.

All of that said, lots of spots on this list read like classic kid destinations, where adults won’t feel like they’re subjugating their own cravings. Most of the restaurants have seating indoors and out, and, plentiful delivery options in case leaving the house just isn’t happening.

Tacubaya

Fast-casual sister restaurant to Dona on Piedmont Avenue, Tacubaya has anchored the Fourth Street dining scene with all-day Mexican dining for 20 years, and for the last five in its roomier, pinker space just two doors down from the original. Though the restaurant sports a petite kid's menu with quesadillas, rice and beans, and scrambled eggs, it’s a great spot to let your little one taste more adventurous flavors. Bright ceviches, sopa de tortilla, and seasonal tamales are superb gateway foods, and the atmosphere is easy for managing the ups and downs of dining out with kids — especially when softened with a margarita or mezcal paloma for the grownups. 

1782 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710
(510) 525-5160
(510) 525-5160
Tacubaya

Oceanview Diner

Formerly Bette’s, this beloved all-day breakfast diner on Fourth Street reopened in 2022 under employee ownership and kept the 40-year-old menu intact, to the delight of East Bay kiddos devoted to the short stack, waffles, tuna melts, and lox and bagels plates. The nostalgic 1950s decor evokes the jukeboxes, fluffy biscuits, and cream sodas of yesteryear. The wait can be hefty, especially on weekends, so families in a hurry can swing by the “To Go” outlet next door, to pick up sandwiches, pizza, soups, or burritos — and the requisite sweets — to bring home. 

1807 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710
(510) 644-3230
(510) 644-3230

Viks Chaat

Vik’s has been the place for Indian street food in the East Bay for more than 30 years and offers friendly service, a casual environment, and lots of snacky options via the chaat. With Indian cuisine’s naturally vegetarian-friendly nature parents can feel good about getting in the veg servings for the day. Kids’ eyes will widen at the puffy bhatura, and they may be persuaded by the promise of a sweet mango lassi to peruse the market with their parents to stock up on spices. Bonus for families: ample parking and seating indoors and out.  

2390 Fourth St, Berkeley, CA 94710
(510) 644-4432
(510) 644-4432

Public Market Emeryville

Okay, this is a little bit of cheating, but Emeryville Public Market’s smattering of mostly counter-service spots is a seriously great option for families, because sometimes, easy is the chief driving factor for where to eat. Belly-filling burgers at Super Duper Burgers, Korean-Japanese rice-bun sandwiches at Koja Kitchen (where some moms-to-be may make a daily habit of kamikaze fries), avocado-studded tacos at C Casa, beans and greens and fried chicken amd mac and cheese at Minnie Bell’s Soul Movement, and a fast-casual tour of Peru with Paradita Eatery… all members of one household can choose what they like, gather at a communal table to dine in a no-fuss environment, and call it a day.

5959 Shellmound St, Emeryville, CA 94608
(510) 652-5852
(510) 652-5852

Left Bank Brasserie

This newcomer to Jack London Square, part of a mini-chain through the South and North bays, hit the ground running with a sprawling space that feels quintessentially French. The airy all-day restaurant has a right-sized all-day menu to match, including an ample selection of wine by the glass or bottle, beer, and house takes on familiar cocktails. Kids are not afterthoughts; they get specially designed, colorable menus (and crayons) with inviting riffs on French classics. The croque monsieur “Americain” comes with a cup of tomato soup, mac and cheese features a cheddar-Bechamel sauce, and there’s grilled salmon with fresh vegetables for those young pescatarians. Playspace bonus: let the kiddos burn energy in the quad out front by marveling at the fountain or climbing the wolf statue that honors the square’s namesake. 

55 Webster St Suite 66-055, Oakland, CA 94607
(510) 459-4500
(510) 459-4500
Leila Seppa

Saul's Restaurant & Delicatessen

Classic delicatessen food is tailor-made for young palates, with matzo ball soup, cheese blintzes, and towering meat sandwiches set to comfort upon first taste. Established in 1986, Saul’s is a perfect specimen and feels older and more connected to its New York origins than a Berkeley restaurant that opened in the ‘80s would seem. But it also evokes what’s special about the locale, highlighting local farms and purveyors on its expectedly sizable menu. You’ll have to steer your kids past the pastry case at the front to focus them on a meal first, but revisit it at the end so they can pick out a slice of cake, chocolate pudding, crumbly hamantashen, or a giant black-and-white cookie for dessert.  

1475 Shattuck Ave., Berkeley, CA 94709
(510) 848-3354
(510) 848-3354

Trueburger

For how good and straightforward the burgers are — griddle-pressed and dressed only with garlic mayo, lettuce, and tomato — it’s surprising that not everyone knows this place. Started by two fine-dining sous chefs who reportedly just wanted to make a great burger for the people, TrueBurger has achieved its goal. A concise menu of burgers, fries, a chicken sandwich, and shakes makes ordering easy; kids generally go for a plain Cheesy TrueBurger or a Naked Hot Dog. For the ultimate experience, grownups with a real appetite should dive into the True Deluxe, a cheeseburger topped with a crispy portobello mushroom that’s stuffed with gooey mozzarella cheese. If there’s inexplicably more room, customize a shake from more than a dozen mix-ins (including Twinkies) to round out the meal. Expanded only once in 13 years, the original location is near Lake Merritt, with a second, larger location up the road on Broadway.

146 Grand Ave, Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 208-5678
(510) 208-5678

Cholita Linda

From an always-busy farmers market food truck in 2008 to three brick-and-mortars (in Oakland, Alameda, and San Francisco), this pan-Latin spot highlights Peruvian, Mexican, and Cuban flavors and is a great place for a tot’s first meal out. Cholita Linda reliably delivers for families: Highchairs available; noise level moderate; aguas frescas flowing; and the combo of sweet plantains, rice, and black beans, all naturally appealing to kids. Fish tacos can be ordered plain, too, while adults revel in carnitas tacos, Cubano sandwiches, and the sweet-tangy-savory picadillo, which marries ground beef, olives, raisins, and peppers in one powerhouse dish.

4923 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609
(510) 679-2423
(510) 679-2423
Fish tacos from Cholita Linda Jenya Chernoff Photography

Pizzaiolo

Wood-fired, blistery crust pizzas are the stars here, with options ranging from the simple, spot-on margherita and pepperoni and spicy honey, to a combo with nettles, cavolo nero, and gremolata or a seasonal ode to the Bay Area featuring Monterey Bay squid with aioli. Petite primi and secondi lists change regularly; jump at the chance for housemade pasta with any sort of ragu, especially pork. Grownups should sample the cocktail menu — some drinks feature housemade tonic — and kids should try alcohol-free specialties like elderflower soda. Open every day of the week for dinner, plus weekend afternoons for burgers in the Temescal Alley, there’s a reason this neighborhood gem has persisted over the years and is still going strong. 

5008 Telegraph Ave, Oakland, CA 94609
(510) 652-4888
(510) 652-4888

Homeroom

This mac and cheese mecca has taken off since its opening in 2010, spawning a second take-out-only location near the main restaurant, a third in Berkeley in 2023, and a book of treasured recipes. You can have it your way here, with about 20 possible toppings to customize the noodles of your choice, including gluten-free and vegan cheese options. Brussels sprouts and other sides round out a meal, and desserts should be prioritized. For the allergen-free, the peanut butter pie with homemade chocolate sauce will set a new bar for sweets.

400 40th St, Oakland, CA 94609
(510) 597-0400
(510) 597-0400

Zachary's Chicago Pizza

Typically a Chicago specialty, deep-dish pizza hit the Bay Area in 1983 via midwestern transplants Zach Zachowski and Barbara Gabel who opened Zachary’s on Oakland’s College Avenue. Now employee-owned, the company has grown to five locations throughout the East Bay, and the pizza is as good as ever. Super chunky tomato sauce crowns traditional and seasonal toppings. Many kids opt for thin-crust, also worthy, and salads that satisfy the parental desire for nutritional balance on pizza night. Winners of the house-hosted, decades-long art contest adorn the walls of all restaurants and make for a fun visual scavenger-hunt distraction for little eyes while the pizza cooks.

5801 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618
(510) 655-6385
(510) 655-6385

Ramen Shop

This dimly lit, always-friendly Rockridge establishment accommodates simple tastes with a kids ramen — just the broth and noodles — and offers rotating meat- and veg-dedicated options (always the spicy pork, please) for more complex palates. The Chez Panisse alumni behind the restaurant mean seasonal small plates are worth exploring too, alongside killer house cocktails. Assorted table sizes and heights suit families of various ages. Forks and spoons are available for little fingers not yet accustomed to chopsticks. 

5812 College Ave, Oakland, CA 94618
(510) 640-5034
(510) 640-5034
Ramen Shop Ramen Shop

Trabocco Kitchen and Cocktails

Tucked into the middle of the South Shore shopping center, this 10-year-old real-deal Italian neighborhood restaurant showcases the work of Abruzzo-born chef Giuseppe Naccarelli, formerly VP of kitchen operations for Il Fornaio and an Alameda resident with his family since the late 90s. An open kitchen anchors an airy space that offers counter seating, booths, tables, and outdoor dining year-round. Pizzas, pasta, risottos, wood-fired grilled meats, and fish all have their devotees, and signature cocktails feature spirits from island-neighbor St. George Distillery. The kids’ menu is a roundup of usual suspects, made instantly more charming with their Italian names like pizza piccolo (small cheese pizza) and crocante di pollo (chicken tenders). Reservations strongly recommended; the restaurant is a go-to for many locals.

2213 S Shore Center, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 521-1152
(510) 521-1152

Fentons Creamery

Frothy root beer floats, towering sundaes dripping chocolate fudge onto their saucers, and the ultimate party in dessert form, the banana split, make any visit to this ice cream palace feel like a celebration. This Oakland icon is more than 100 years old, and it's deserving of both its staying power and fame: the ice cream is that good. Responsible for originating some famous flavors including a claim to Rocky Road, the creamery is also a restaurant, where curly fries and burgers join crab salad sandwiches and blue plate specials. The dependable kid's menu sticks to the cohort of kid favorites, scribbleable with crayons while kids wear their complimentary paper creamery hats. A constantly festive atmosphere means the place is loud; awareness important for kids with sensory issues. 

4226 Piedmont Ave, Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 658-7000
(510) 658-7000
Fenton’s Creamery

Speisekammer

This self-described “German take on Alameda” has served customers on the local island for more than two decades with dishes that both honor the cuisine’s starchy, meaty classics and surprise with specials and grilled fish dishes. The “kinderkarte” for guests 10 and under comes with crayons and offers miniature versions of traditional dishes such as little potato pancakes, mini bratwurst, kids spaetzle with cheese, and wiener schnitzel “fingers,” or breaded and sauteed pork cutlets with fries. The atmosphere is convivial and beer-filled with more than a dozen brews on tap and flights on offer, along with wine and surprisingly proper cocktails.

2424 Lincoln Ave, Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-1300
(510) 522-1300

Taps and Takeout

Bring your appetite, mellow vibes, and a desire to connect with the community to this tiny, funky eatery with a big heart and assorted games — plus an unofficial play structure, the tree out front, for elementary-aged kids to explore while you wait. Mostly takeout, the restaurant does have a few bar stools and tables inside and, weather permitting, outdoors for those who want to linger. It’s a true neighborhood spot, with periodic parking lot concerts and lots of fans from the nearby school. Owner Joe Frankel also works for Drake’s Brewing Co., so beer is big, though a few wines are always available, along with lemonade or root beer for a kid-friendly treat. The eclectic menu features hefty sandwiches and entrees, salads, a fab matzo ball soup, jambalaya, and daily specials (WTF Wednesday and Taco Tuesday have devotees). The kid's menu means grilled cheese, chicken tenders, and butter-cheese pasta, but the regular menu’s pesto pasta has some little ones’ hearts. 

5736 Thornhill Dr, Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 879-7080
(510) 879-7080

Daughter Thai Kitchen

This neighborhood darling and sister restaurant to Farmhouse Thai in Jack London Square specializes in welcoming service and Southern Thai cuisine, where “spicy” means it. The restaurant won new fans during the pandemic with free kids meals — a perfectly portioned choice of fried rice with a protein, rice noodles with egg and broccoli, or a baby variation on the uber-popular Hat Yai fried chicken with jasmine rice and plum sauce, each option adorned with a sliced strawberry. Though no longer free, they’re still a great choice for children. The lunch prix fixe offers a cost-effective chance to taste across the menu and includes tom yum soup, two appetizers (neua num tok rolls and samosas are standouts), and an entree choice from a list of curries and substantial popular dishes.

6118 Medau Pl, Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 823-2354
(510) 823-2354
Daughter Thai Kitchen

Montclair Egg Shop

Model trains and vintage tchotchkes draw little eyes upward while awaiting waffles, eggs, or the house special, ham and cheese potato pancakes, at this neighborhood family favorite dating back to 1974. Once one of seven “egg shops” in the East Bay, it’s now the last and truly knows how to cater to both littles and adults with daily breakfast and lunch, coffee shuttled quickly to the table, and mimosas and Bloody Marys offered every day of the week. If you’re dining with a pancake lover, go on a weekday; a fluffy, buttermilk stack is only offered Monday through Friday.

6126 Medau Pl, Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 339-9554
(510) 339-9554

Gott's Roadside

The little roadside hamburger joint that could, originally Taylor’s Refresher in St. Helena, now has restaurants throughout the Bay Area. The Walnut Creek location has the benefit of space, offering ample seating inside and out, plus being situated within the outdoor shopping hub of Downtown Plaza. Some go for the fish tacos, others for the barbecue-sauced, bacon-and-mushroom-topped Wisconsin burger, and yet others for the classic double-cheeseburger. The kids menu features the standard greatest hits but mini corn dogs are a special treat. Beer, wine, fountain drinks, and all sorts of shakes and floats round out a happy family meal.

1275 S Main St, Walnut Creek, CA 94596
(925) 954-6243
(925) 954-6243
Gott’s Roadside

Sideboard Danville

Antiques and modern bric-a-brac conjure a sense of entering grandma’s house at this homey cafe that offers a menu of eclectic comfort food to match. Superb salads, thoughtfully designed sandwiches (meatloaf shuns ketchup for a housemade hoisin aioli, for example), and rotating specials that can include pork quesadillas or shrimp enchiladas, all live harmoniously on the counter-adjacent chalkboard. There’s a kids menu but it’s not really necessary. The impossibly fluffiest and crispiest tater tots are a must no matter your age, as is dessert — peruse the pastry case for a take-home or in-house sweet. Seriously, it’s all good, and no wonder that a second location in Lafayette joined the Danville original in 2016.

90 Railroad Ave, Danville, CA 94526
(925) 984-2713
(925) 984-2713

Related Maps