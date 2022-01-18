Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in the Excelsior District

One of San Francisco’s most diverse neighborhoods has got the good burritos, pupusas, silog, and gumbo

On the south side of the city, Excelsior is a vast neighborhood filled with underrated restaurants. Similarly to the Mission, Italian and Irish immigrants first moved into the area, before Mexican, Salvadoran, and Filipino families joined them toward the end of the 20th century, making Excelsior one of the most diverse neighborhoods in San Francisco today. It only follows that it boasts some of the finest burritos, pupusas, and silog in the city. And while burger icon Joe’s Cable Car Restaurant closed in 2014 after nearly half a century, new openings are folding in good fried chicken and gumbo, too. Here’s where to eat well in Excelsior.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.