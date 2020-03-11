Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Half Moon Bay

Only a short drive down the coast from the big city, Half Moon Bay can feel like a world apart, with big beach views and small-town vibes. As you might expect, there are beachy spots for kicking back with crab cakes and chowder, burgers and dogs, and local brews. But as a wealthy tech enclave, there’s also a glitzy upscale option, complete with an outrageous brunch buffet, as well as unexpected Mayan and Himalayan dining. So grab a beer and pull up a chair by the fire pit — here’s where to eat in Half Moon Bay.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.