17 Essential Restaurants in Marin County

It’s hard to choose just one oyster house from the many that cling to the shore of Tomales Bay but we’re going with Hog. Dining at the Boat Oyster Bar is just about as Marin as it gets, the sun warming your back as you slurp down bivalves and an oyster stout beer at a picnic table. Make sure your hat has a stampede string fastened tight under your chin or be prepared to brave the waters to retrieve it when the fog breeze kicks up.