Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Mission Bay

Share All sharing options for: Where to Eat and Drink in Mission Bay

Mission Bay has scaled up rapidly, with the addition of the Chase Center, the home of the Warriors and hot-ticket concerts. Between the stadium, hospital, and waterfront, it’s got a lot going on, with restaurants and places to drink abound. From sports-friendly pizza and beer to oysters and bubbles with a view, here’s where to eat and drink in this changing neighborhood.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.