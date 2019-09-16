 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

21 Amazing Mexican Restaurants in San Francisco

12 Top-Notch Rooftop Bars in San Francisco and the East Bay

25 Destination-Worthy Restaurants in Berkeley

Mural at New Belgium Patricia Chang

Where to Eat and Drink in Mission Bay

From pizza and beer to oysters and bubbles

by Becky Duffett, Luke Fortney, and Dianne de Guzman Updated
View as Map
by Becky Duffett, Luke Fortney, and Dianne de Guzman Updated
Patricia Chang

Mission Bay has scaled up rapidly, with the addition of the Chase Center, the home of the Warriors and hot-ticket concerts. Between the stadium, hospital, and waterfront, it’s got a lot going on, with restaurants and places to drink abound. From sports-friendly pizza and beer to oysters and bubbles with a view, here’s where to eat and drink in this changing neighborhood.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. New Belgium Brewing Taproom and Restaurant

Copy Link
1000a 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 874-9633
(415) 874-9633
Visit Website

New Belgium, the Colorado-based brewery best known for Fat Tire amber ale, has set up shop in the former home of Little Creatures. There are more than 20 beers on tap here, including a lineup of their bestselling Belgian-style beers, along with a food menu created by founding Noosh chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz.

Dining room at New Belgium Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

2. Mission Bay Wine & Cheese

Copy Link
114 Channel St
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 968-0400
(415) 968-0400
Visit Website

Beers and hard alcohol may be more top of mind in Mission Bay, especially with two big sports stadiums nearby, but this wine bar will most likely satisfy the oenophiles of your group. It is part bottle shop, so expect a very nice bar selection of wines to drink when you stop by, as well as an opportunity to bring home a bottle of wine, sake, or spirits from the retail side. Pair your wine with a nice charcuterie plate or a sandwich, but if you’re feeling a little bougie, caviar is on hand as well.

3. ATWater Tavern

Copy Link
295 Terry A Francois Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 512-7153
(415) 512-7153
Visit Website

A big concrete block close to the stadium, ATWater Tavern scores points for a sunny deck, bay views, and happy hour deals. It’s a step up from basic bar food, with lots of seafood available.

Oyster at ATWater ATWater Tavern

Also Featured in:

4. House of Tadu Ethiopian Kitchen

Copy Link
1130 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 655-9344
(415) 655-9344
Visit Website

This family-run business is one of the few Ethiopian restaurants in San Francisco proper, first in the Tenderloin, and now with a second location in Mission Bay. Expect spongy flatbread, thick stews, and lamb tibs tossed with berbere and chiles.

Lamb tibs at Tadu Tadu Ethiopian

5. Casey's Pizza

Copy Link
1170 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 814-2482
(415) 814-2482
Visit Website

Casey Crynes drove one of the city’s most groundbreaking pizza trucks before he finally set up shop in 2017. The menu is a mix of East Coast and Neopolitan styles, with classic margherita and pepperoni pies on deck, as well as those topped with kale, bacon, and hot peppers.

Exterior of Casey’s Pizza Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

6. Bellota

Copy Link
888 Brannan St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 430-6580
(415) 430-6580
Visit Website

The Absinthe group beat the crowd into the neighborhood and moved into this industrial space in 2016, transforming it into a cavernous Spanish restaurant with a horseshoe bar and patterned tiles, serving paella and tapas.

Bar at Bellota Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

7. Spark Social SF

Copy Link
601 Mission Bay Boulevard North
San Francisco, CA 94158
Visit Website

For a variety of affordable eats, hit this food truck park from the folks behind SoMa StrEat Food Park. In the past, the rotation of trucks has included Al Pastor Papi, which spins pork and pineapple tacos, and Torraku Ramen, with bowls full of thick tonkatsu and chewy noodles, but check the schedule for an updated list of vendors. Fire pits and seats in a double-decker bus are available by reservation.

Outdoor seating at Spark Social SF Frazier Phillips

8. Seven Stills

Copy Link
100 Hooper St Ste. 4
San Francisco, CA 94107
Visit Website

Bay Area beer and whiskey maker Seven Stills started in the Bayview, and then expanded with this larger brewery and distillery in Mission Bay in November 2019. Despite some hiccups with the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control in February 2020, the brewery is serving beer, whiskey, and a full restaurant menu.

Kegs at Seven Stills Seven Stills

9. Dumpling Time Thrive City

Copy Link
191 Warriors Way Suite 101
San Francisco, CA 94158
(209) 912-6500
(209) 912-6500
Visit Website

The Omakase Restaurant Group dominates the neighboring Design District, with Omakase for sushi and Niku for wagyu steak. But most popular by far is Dumpling Time, which now has a location immediately outside of Chase Center in the so-called Thrive City. Dumpling Time is known for handcrafted dumplings in bright colors and modern flavors, especially slurp-worthy XLB.

Dumpling Time Thrive City Patricia Chang

10. SF Kebab

Copy Link
550 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 255-2262
(415) 255-2262
Visit Website

UCSF hospital has a few sweet lunch spots, including this kebab joint that’s located right on campus. The restaurant’s wraps and platters can be filled with dips, falafel, and assorted grilled meats.

Wrap at SF Kebab SF Kebab

11. Mission Rock Resort

Copy Link
817 Terry A Francois Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 701-7625
(415) 701-7625
Visit Website

Another double-decker waterfront restaurant with seats right next to the breezy bay, Mission Rock Resort has always been an outdoor dining favorite, equipped with rain protection and heaters. It has a classic seafood menu, including oysters, clam chowder, and fried fish, but with a good list of bubbles, too.

Oysters at Mission Rock Resort Mission Rock Resort

Also Featured in:

12. The Ramp

Copy Link
855 Terry A Francois Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 621-2378
(415) 621-2378
Visit Website

A San Francisco classic, the Ramp is somewhere between a dive bar and a seafood shack, housed in a former bait shop. It’s got salty character, classic seafood, and bloody marys at brunch. Sometimes it’s sleepy and sometimes it’s a scene, depending on who’s playing and what the weather’s like.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. New Belgium Brewing Taproom and Restaurant

1000a 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94158
Dining room at New Belgium Patricia Chang

New Belgium, the Colorado-based brewery best known for Fat Tire amber ale, has set up shop in the former home of Little Creatures. There are more than 20 beers on tap here, including a lineup of their bestselling Belgian-style beers, along with a food menu created by founding Noosh chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz.

1000a 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 874-9633
Visit Website

2. Mission Bay Wine & Cheese

114 Channel St, San Francisco, CA 94158

Beers and hard alcohol may be more top of mind in Mission Bay, especially with two big sports stadiums nearby, but this wine bar will most likely satisfy the oenophiles of your group. It is part bottle shop, so expect a very nice bar selection of wines to drink when you stop by, as well as an opportunity to bring home a bottle of wine, sake, or spirits from the retail side. Pair your wine with a nice charcuterie plate or a sandwich, but if you’re feeling a little bougie, caviar is on hand as well.

114 Channel St
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 968-0400
Visit Website

3. ATWater Tavern

295 Terry A Francois Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94158
Oyster at ATWater ATWater Tavern

A big concrete block close to the stadium, ATWater Tavern scores points for a sunny deck, bay views, and happy hour deals. It’s a step up from basic bar food, with lots of seafood available.

295 Terry A Francois Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 512-7153
Visit Website

4. House of Tadu Ethiopian Kitchen

1130 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158
Lamb tibs at Tadu Tadu Ethiopian

This family-run business is one of the few Ethiopian restaurants in San Francisco proper, first in the Tenderloin, and now with a second location in Mission Bay. Expect spongy flatbread, thick stews, and lamb tibs tossed with berbere and chiles.

1130 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 655-9344
Visit Website

5. Casey's Pizza

1170 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94158
Exterior of Casey’s Pizza Patricia Chang

Casey Crynes drove one of the city’s most groundbreaking pizza trucks before he finally set up shop in 2017. The menu is a mix of East Coast and Neopolitan styles, with classic margherita and pepperoni pies on deck, as well as those topped with kale, bacon, and hot peppers.

1170 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 814-2482
Visit Website

6. Bellota

888 Brannan St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Bar at Bellota Patricia Chang

The Absinthe group beat the crowd into the neighborhood and moved into this industrial space in 2016, transforming it into a cavernous Spanish restaurant with a horseshoe bar and patterned tiles, serving paella and tapas.

888 Brannan St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 430-6580
Visit Website

7. Spark Social SF

601 Mission Bay Boulevard North, San Francisco, CA 94158
Outdoor seating at Spark Social SF Frazier Phillips

For a variety of affordable eats, hit this food truck park from the folks behind SoMa StrEat Food Park. In the past, the rotation of trucks has included Al Pastor Papi, which spins pork and pineapple tacos, and Torraku Ramen, with bowls full of thick tonkatsu and chewy noodles, but check the schedule for an updated list of vendors. Fire pits and seats in a double-decker bus are available by reservation.

601 Mission Bay Boulevard North
San Francisco, CA 94158
Visit Website

8. Seven Stills

100 Hooper St Ste. 4, San Francisco, CA 94107
Kegs at Seven Stills Seven Stills

Bay Area beer and whiskey maker Seven Stills started in the Bayview, and then expanded with this larger brewery and distillery in Mission Bay in November 2019. Despite some hiccups with the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control in February 2020, the brewery is serving beer, whiskey, and a full restaurant menu.

100 Hooper St Ste. 4
San Francisco, CA 94107
Visit Website

9. Dumpling Time Thrive City

191 Warriors Way Suite 101, San Francisco, CA 94158
Dumpling Time Thrive City Patricia Chang

The Omakase Restaurant Group dominates the neighboring Design District, with Omakase for sushi and Niku for wagyu steak. But most popular by far is Dumpling Time, which now has a location immediately outside of Chase Center in the so-called Thrive City. Dumpling Time is known for handcrafted dumplings in bright colors and modern flavors, especially slurp-worthy XLB.

191 Warriors Way Suite 101
San Francisco, CA 94158
(209) 912-6500
Visit Website

10. SF Kebab

550 16th St, San Francisco, CA 94158
Wrap at SF Kebab SF Kebab

UCSF hospital has a few sweet lunch spots, including this kebab joint that’s located right on campus. The restaurant’s wraps and platters can be filled with dips, falafel, and assorted grilled meats.

550 16th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 255-2262
Visit Website

11. Mission Rock Resort

817 Terry A Francois Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94158
Oysters at Mission Rock Resort Mission Rock Resort

Another double-decker waterfront restaurant with seats right next to the breezy bay, Mission Rock Resort has always been an outdoor dining favorite, equipped with rain protection and heaters. It has a classic seafood menu, including oysters, clam chowder, and fried fish, but with a good list of bubbles, too.

817 Terry A Francois Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 701-7625
Visit Website

12. The Ramp

855 Terry A Francois Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94158

A San Francisco classic, the Ramp is somewhere between a dive bar and a seafood shack, housed in a former bait shop. It’s got salty character, classic seafood, and bloody marys at brunch. Sometimes it’s sleepy and sometimes it’s a scene, depending on who’s playing and what the weather’s like.

855 Terry A Francois Blvd
San Francisco, CA 94158
(415) 621-2378
Visit Website

Related Maps