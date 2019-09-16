Mission Bay has scaled up rapidly, with the addition of the Chase Center, the home of the Warriors and hot-ticket concerts. Between the stadium, hospital, and waterfront, it’s got a lot going on, with restaurants and places to drink abound. From sports-friendly pizza and beer to oysters and bubbles with a view, here’s where to eat and drink in this changing neighborhood.Read More
Where to Eat and Drink in Mission Bay
From pizza and beer to oysters and bubbles
1. New Belgium Brewing Taproom and Restaurant
San Francisco, CA 94158
New Belgium, the Colorado-based brewery best known for Fat Tire amber ale, has set up shop in the former home of Little Creatures. There are more than 20 beers on tap here, including a lineup of their bestselling Belgian-style beers, along with a food menu created by founding Noosh chefs Laura and Sayat Ozyilmaz.
2. Mission Bay Wine & Cheese
San Francisco, CA 94158
Beers and hard alcohol may be more top of mind in Mission Bay, especially with two big sports stadiums nearby, but this wine bar will most likely satisfy the oenophiles of your group. It is part bottle shop, so expect a very nice bar selection of wines to drink when you stop by, as well as an opportunity to bring home a bottle of wine, sake, or spirits from the retail side. Pair your wine with a nice charcuterie plate or a sandwich, but if you’re feeling a little bougie, caviar is on hand as well.
3. ATWater Tavern
San Francisco, CA 94158
A big concrete block close to the stadium, ATWater Tavern scores points for a sunny deck, bay views, and happy hour deals. It’s a step up from basic bar food, with lots of seafood available.
4. House of Tadu Ethiopian Kitchen
San Francisco, CA 94158
This family-run business is one of the few Ethiopian restaurants in San Francisco proper, first in the Tenderloin, and now with a second location in Mission Bay. Expect spongy flatbread, thick stews, and lamb tibs tossed with berbere and chiles.
5. Casey's Pizza
San Francisco, CA 94158
Casey Crynes drove one of the city’s most groundbreaking pizza trucks before he finally set up shop in 2017. The menu is a mix of East Coast and Neopolitan styles, with classic margherita and pepperoni pies on deck, as well as those topped with kale, bacon, and hot peppers.
Also Featured in:
6. Bellota
San Francisco, CA 94103
The Absinthe group beat the crowd into the neighborhood and moved into this industrial space in 2016, transforming it into a cavernous Spanish restaurant with a horseshoe bar and patterned tiles, serving paella and tapas.
7. Spark Social SF
San Francisco, CA 94158
For a variety of affordable eats, hit this food truck park from the folks behind SoMa StrEat Food Park. In the past, the rotation of trucks has included Al Pastor Papi, which spins pork and pineapple tacos, and Torraku Ramen, with bowls full of thick tonkatsu and chewy noodles, but check the schedule for an updated list of vendors. Fire pits and seats in a double-decker bus are available by reservation.
8. Seven Stills
San Francisco, CA 94107
Bay Area beer and whiskey maker Seven Stills started in the Bayview, and then expanded with this larger brewery and distillery in Mission Bay in November 2019. Despite some hiccups with the Department of Alcohol Beverage Control in February 2020, the brewery is serving beer, whiskey, and a full restaurant menu.
9. Dumpling Time Thrive City
San Francisco, CA 94158
The Omakase Restaurant Group dominates the neighboring Design District, with Omakase for sushi and Niku for wagyu steak. But most popular by far is Dumpling Time, which now has a location immediately outside of Chase Center in the so-called Thrive City. Dumpling Time is known for handcrafted dumplings in bright colors and modern flavors, especially slurp-worthy XLB.
10. SF Kebab
San Francisco, CA 94158
UCSF hospital has a few sweet lunch spots, including this kebab joint that’s located right on campus. The restaurant’s wraps and platters can be filled with dips, falafel, and assorted grilled meats.
11. Mission Rock Resort
San Francisco, CA 94158
Another double-decker waterfront restaurant with seats right next to the breezy bay, Mission Rock Resort has always been an outdoor dining favorite, equipped with rain protection and heaters. It has a classic seafood menu, including oysters, clam chowder, and fried fish, but with a good list of bubbles, too.
12. The Ramp
San Francisco, CA 94158
A San Francisco classic, the Ramp is somewhere between a dive bar and a seafood shack, housed in a former bait shop. It’s got salty character, classic seafood, and bloody marys at brunch. Sometimes it’s sleepy and sometimes it’s a scene, depending on who’s playing and what the weather’s like.