Everywhere Worth Eating Between San Francisco and SFO

Sure, San Francisco International Airport has a whole roster of quality dining options, including a number of outposts from local restaurants. But there’s also nothing wrong with bringing a meal of your own choosing along for the ride — and lucky for hungry travellers, the stretch of cities between San Francisco proper and the city’s eponymous airport presents a bevy of opportunities for excellent eating.

South San Francisco and Daly City lay claim to some of the Bay Area’s best Filipino restaurants, a legitimate dim sum legend, and even a convenient location of California’s most famous fast food chain. Whether you’re looking to enjoy a sit-down meal before your next flight or to pick up dinner on your back home, plan a pit stop at one of these restaurants between San Francisco and SFO.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.