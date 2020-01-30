 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Sliced pork belly with fresh herb garnish on a white plate.

Where to Eat and Drink in Palo Alto

From high-end restaurants where you’ll bump elbows with tech execs to hummus and curries for students on a budget

by Paolo Bicchieri, Becky Duffett, and Clair Lorell Updated
Bird Dog

Anyone sleeping on the Palo Alto food scene is doing themselves a major disservice. Yes, there are all the accurate Silicon Valley stereotypes on full display. Yes, the other patrons in the restaurant might be power-hungry college students only pausing briefly from a coding bender running on the last vestiges of a 32-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew. But as new restaurants move in, like Turkish influenced Meyhouse, and with others leaving, like the huge vacuum in coffee excellence left by Tono Coffee Project, there’s an exciting opportunity for diners and restaurateurs alike in the suburban Peninsula city. Be bold and try these restaurants, featuring everything from hummus to ramen to vegetarian mole, and shake off those Palo Alto naysayers.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Tamarine Restaurant & Gallery

546 University Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
(650) 325-8500
Visit Website

This modern Vietnamese restaurant at the top end of University Avenue has been serving shaking beef, lemongrass sea bass, and hoisin lamb chops since 2002. Owned by two sisters, the space is also a rotating art gallery and a power spot for cocktails. The menu includes a few rotating favorites from Tam Tam, the slightly more casual spot they opened in 2019 and closed in 2020.

Tamarine

2. Oren's Hummus

261 University Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
(650) 752-6492
Visit Website

At the other budget extreme from the highest-end spots in town, there’s good hummus to be had. Palo Alto is the original location for this wildly popular mini chain, which now ranges down to Cupertino and up to San Francisco. Chef Oren Dobronsky, who’s originally from Tel Aviv, specializes in hummus bowls topped with fried eggplant, roasted cauliflower, and spiced lamb, with plenty of pita for scooping.

Oren’s Hummus

3. Bird Dog

420 Ramona St
Palo Alto, CA 94301
(650) 656-8180
Visit Website

Chef Robbie Wilson (Le Fantastique, French Laundry, Mattei’s Tavern) brought fine-dining pedigree to Palo Alto when he opened Bird Dog in 2015, and the Chronicle declared it “one of the brightest spots on the Peninsula.” The menu ranges from raw fish and fatty meats to locally farmed vegetables and grains, highlighting ingredients like bone marrow, amberjack, and Arrowhead cabbage.

Bird Dog

4. Ramen Nagi Palo Alto

541 Bryant St
Palo Alto, CA 94301
Visit Website

Palo Alto was the first U.S. location for this popular ramen chain in 2018, and fans have been lining up ever since. They get handed menus and markers, and pick out noodle thickness and firmness, as well as garlic and chile levels. The ramen bowls come in four variations: the “original king” with creamy tonkotsu pork broth, the “green king” with fresh basil pesto, the “red king” laced with chiles, and the “black king” darkened with squid ink.  

Ramen Nagi

5. Bevri

530 Bryant St
Palo Alto, CA 94301
(650) 384-6500
Visit Website

Bevri had the distinction of being the first Georgian restaurant in the Bay Area, and it’s hard to resist the khachapuri (bread shaped like a canoe and filled with melted cheese), let alone the plump khinkali dumplings. Don’t miss the wine list — Georgian wines are having a moment, but as the restaurant points out, the tradition goes back 8,000 years.

Bevri

6. Ettan

518 Bryant St
Palo Alto, CA 94301
(650) 752-6281
Visit Website

Ettan brings Michelin-pedigreed California-Indian cuisine to Palo Alto in a bright, colorful patterned space serving “grazing” snacks of oysters topped with a fennel and curry leaf ponzu and sliders filled with jackfruit. For dinner, plates of sambal shrimp and sesame leaves are piled with mint, tamarind, and crispy bits, and entrees like a whole red snapper make a full feast for two to three people and a meal worthy of a special occasion.

Patricia Chang

7. Evvia Estiatorio

420 Emerson St
Palo Alto, CA 94301
(650) 326-0983
Visit Website

Not to name drop big city sisters, but Evvia in Palo Alto is the sibling of Kokkari in San Francisco, and for anyone who’s cozied up by the fire and feasted on flame-licked lamb, it has the same warmth and charm. Menu highlights include the dolmathes, grilled octopus, and lamb riblets — but, really, anything twirling over the big hearth.

Evvia

8. Nola

535 Ramona St
Palo Alto, CA 94301
(650) 328-2722
Visit Website

With an emphasis on booze, blues, and New Orleans–style bon temps, Nola is a favorite among Stanford students, now with an even larger outdoor setup for lingering brunches. The three-story restaurant meant to resemble a French Quarter building serves Louisiana classics like gumbo and jambalaya, as well as distinctly non-Louisiana dishes like roasted cauliflower tacos and hot chicken sliders. The drinks are really the star here, with hurricanes, sazeracs, mojitos, and palomas all available in pitchers, as well as a menu of mini and zero-proof cocktails.

Nola

9. Coconuts

642 Ramona St
Palo Alto, CA 94301
(650) 329-9533
Visit Website

Originally from Jamaica, chef Robert Simpson brought jerk chicken, coconut shrimp, and goat curry to sunny Palo Alto. His colorful restaurant is actually affordable enough for students, and the skinny side patio is criss-crossed with twinkling lights.

Coconuts

10. The Palo Alto Creamery

566 Emerson St
Palo Alto, CA 94301

Stanford kids, software engineers, and actual children can’t resist the charms of this old-school soda fountain, which boasts a big wraparound counter and red booths. It’s classic California, originally opened in 1923, and still serving burgers, shakes, and damn good pie.

The Creamery

11. Saint Michael's Alley

140 Homer Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94301
(650) 326-2530
Visit Website

Though it originally opened as a bohemian coffee shop in 1959, Saint Michael’s Alley has since been turned into an upscale Californian restaurant by its current owners in 1993. And even though it’s moved around the corner to a new space, it’s still an intimate setting to cozy up with a date.

Saint Michael’s Alley

12. Telefèric Barcelona

855 El Camino Real #130
Palo Alto, CA 94301
(650) 321-0512
Visit Website

This tapas powerhouse from Barcelona opened its first U.S. location in Walnut Creek in 2015, and Palo Alto followed a few years after. If it’s a chain, it’s a fun one, with a splashy tiled space in Town & Country, where diners can feast on pintxos, paella, octopus, and gin and tonics.

Telefèric Barcelona

13. Sundance the Steakhouse

1921 El Camino Real
Palo Alto, CA 94306
(650) 321-6798
Visit Website

If Saint Michael’s Alley is where students can take their parents, Sundance might be the right reservation for grandparents. It’s the tried-and-true steakhouse going five decades strong, with stiff drinks, clam chowder, wedge salads, prime beef, and lobster tails.

Sundance the Steakhouse

14. Protégé

250 California Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94306
(650) 494-4181
Visit Website

When two French Laundry alums opened Protégé in 2018, the town buzzed with excitement. Reserve the dining room for the tasting menu experience, featuring five to seven courses and culminating with a cheese cart wheeled tableside. First-timers can also feast on crab and caviar, crudo, wagyu ribeye, and Bavarian pretzels a la carte on the heated outdoor patio.

Protégé

15. Zareen's

365 California Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94306
(650) 600-8438
Visit Website

This fast-casual Pakistani and Indian spot always often has a line, but it moves at a good clip, as engineers in hoodies and sneakers load up on kebabs and curries, served on metal plates with lots of exciting compartments.

Zareen’s

16. Palo Alto Sol

408 N California Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94306
(650) 328-8840
Visit Website

For really good tacos, locals drive north to Redwood City. But tucked away on the slightly sleepier California Avenue, Palo Alto Sol is a comfort nonetheless, serving home-style mole, saucy enchiladas, and fresh salsas.

17. Terún

448 California Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94306
(650) 600-8310
Visit Website

San Francisco is known for excellent Neapolitan-style pizza, with pillowy and chewy doughs blistered in roaring ovens. But Palo Alto started throwing down when Terún moved into town. With a wood-fired oven that’s stoked and burning bright, these pies are the real deal, as certified by the Associazione Verace Pizza Napoletana (aka the pizza police).

Terún

18. Shekoh Confections

2305 El Camino Real B
Palo Alto, CA 94306
(650) 384-6322
Visit Website

Shekoh Moossavi is no stranger to cramming a taste of the high life in one bite; Shokolaat, a chocolate bistro in Palo Alto, is where she first brought her experience as an Iranian American to sweets. Her Persian Rose, highlighting a rose petal marmalade with rosewater ganache and a velvety, rose-petal-like texture to the chocolate, is already a hit at her new shop.

19. La Bodeguita del Medio

463 California Ave
Palo Alto, CA 94306
(650) 326-7762
Visit Website

For more than 20 years, La Bodeguita has been a Cuban hideaway over on Cal Ave, complete with rum and cigars. The ropa vieja is the star: skirt steak served shredded and saucy with sweet plantains and yellow rice. But the empanadas dipped in coconut-jalapeño sauce also can’t be missed.

La Bodeguita del Medio

