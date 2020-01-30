Where to Eat and Drink in Palo Alto

From high-end restaurants where you’ll bump elbows with tech execs to hummus and curries for students on a budget

Anyone sleeping on the Palo Alto food scene is doing themselves a major disservice. Yes, there are all the accurate Silicon Valley stereotypes on full display. Yes, the other patrons in the restaurant might be power-hungry college students only pausing briefly from a coding bender running on the last vestiges of a 32-ounce bottle of Mountain Dew. But as new restaurants move in, like Turkish influenced Meyhouse, and with others leaving, like the huge vacuum in coffee excellence left by Tono Coffee Project, there’s an exciting opportunity for diners and restaurateurs alike in the suburban Peninsula city. Be bold and try these restaurants, featuring everything from hummus to ramen to vegetarian mole, and shake off those Palo Alto naysayers.

