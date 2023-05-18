25 Essential Peninsula Restaurants

Nestled under San Francisco lies the Bay Area Peninsula, a nearly 30-mile stretch of land between the city and the South Bay Area. The dining options in the region also span everything from myriad fine-dining restaurants worth the splurge to takeout spots where diners can grab a quick bite on the go.

The lively downtown hubs of cities including San Mateo and Palo Alto make for a rather dynamic dining scene, where visitors can find a seemingly limitless variety of restaurants. Some are tried-and-true eateries that have stood the test of time, while other more recent establishments may lean more contemporary and modern.

For those living or venturing south of San Francisco, here are the most compelling places to eat in San Mateo, Redwood City, Palo Alto, Half Moon Bay, and more.