The Tri-Valley doesn’t get nearly enough credit for its food scene as, say, other parts of the Bay Area. But it’s an area that is always evolving and getting better. There are a number of favorites worth traveling out for, not to mention a worthwhile wine scene in Livermore. Sure, it does get hot in these parts, but many restaurants boast pleasant outdoor dining areas, or at least some air conditioning to keep diners comfy.Read More
Here’s Where to Eat Around Dublin, Pleasanton, and Livermore
Esin Restaurant & Bar
Esin is a long-running Danville restaurant for a reason — it serves solid, classic American and Mediterranean food that hasn’t wavered. Try the phyllo-wrapped chicken breast, which is filled with a mix of feta, Grana Padano, and goat cheese, or the lamb moussaka with roasted eggplant. The wine list features a mix of both local and European options, while the cocktail menu offers takes on classics.
The Slanted Door San Ramon
San Francisco fans of chef Charles Phan and his modern Vietnamese food have patiently awaited the reopening of the Ferry Building location of Slanted Door, which has long been closed for renovation since the pandemic. But the Tri-Valley has enjoyed Slanted Door since its opening in 2019. The cellophane noodles and shaking beef have long been staples on the menu, and the grapefruit jicama salad remains a refreshing start to the meal.
Burma！Burma！
This Burmese restaurant is a favorite in the Tri-Valley area, serving popular dishes such tea leaf and rainbow salads, and pumpkin shrimp curry. Those who live a gluten-free lifestyle will be relieved to know that many of the dishes are sans gluten and clearly labeled on the menu.
Amakara
Amakara is a local favorite for sushi, having made an appearance on Check, Please! Bay Area for its inventive rolls. There are rolls unique to Amakara, such as the scallop paradise roll, which features tempura-battered scallops over rice, served with tobiko, mustard sauce, and spicy mayo. But there are also simpler sushi items, if nigiri and sashimi are more your speed, and donburi bowls if you’re looking for a heartier meal over rice.
Oyo
Get a taste of diverse Guayanese food at Oyo, the Pleasanton restaurant by chef Maurice Dissels. The run down fish is a favorite, sea bass cooked in coconut cream, white wine, sweet peppers, and onions; the paellas are also worth perusing, and there’s even a vegan version available.
CA NOODLE
As the name indicates, seek out CA Noodle when you’re in the mood for hand-stretched noodles in all forms. The braised beef noodle soup is a favorite, but if you’re looking for noodles without the broth, the house special cold noodle will be a refreshing option while the weather is hot.
Yafa Hummus
Yafa Hummus boldly boasts that it’s the “best hummus in the SF Bay Area, period” on its site, and there seems to be a contingency of people who agree, given the restaurant’s three locations. The falafel sliders on the 1951 menu are a great way to start, featuring falafel on Hawaiian rolls with a hit of tahini, pickles, and tomatoes. If you’re in the mood for a wrap, the Back Home Style wrap highlights the restaurant’s chicken shawarma in lavash, with garlic sauce.
Range Life
This seasonally focused restaurant from couple Bill and Sarah Niles is on Michelin’s Bib Gourmand list with good reason, recognized both for its stellar food, excellent wine list, and playful cocktails. The menu shifts with the seasons, and the best advice here is to go with items that highlight the region’s produce, but it never hurts to add on the toast — especially if it’s highlighting figs, which Michelin called out as an “appealing bite.”