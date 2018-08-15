From iconic favorites to fresh newcomers, these are the restaurants that define Sacramento

The Sacramento restaurant scene will never be quite the same following the COVID-19 pandemic: iconic restaurants such as Biba are gone for good, and favorites like Tower Café are closed indefinitely. But Sacramento restaurateurs have proven to be a tenacious and creative bunch whose quick pivots to takeout programs, pop-ups, and delivery services have allowed the scene to shine.

Despite all the disruptions of the past year, the area still thrives with its globe-trotting range of flavors and dining options, from low-key mom-and-pop shops to fine-dining restaurants with Michelin aspirations. It’s a dining scene that excels in everything from tacos de cabeza to Chinese dumplings, Ethiopian stews to Italian comfort foods. These two dozen restaurants represent the spectrum of Sacramento’s enduring dining scene — a mixtape of the city’s standout spots.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.