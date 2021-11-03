Where to Fuel Up for a Shopping Spree at San Jose’s Santana Row

The sprawling landscape of stores and restaurants that abuts Westfield Valley Fair in San Jose, otherwise known as Santana Row, is a testament to the power and allure of variety. Maybe you’re in the mood for a coffee at Blue Bottle or maybe tapioca pearl-laden caffeine from Boba Guys would be better. Hitting Chika for nachos could be nice, though xiao long bao at Dumpling Time could be better — possibly both. Santana Row is the kind of place where one can truly have it all: Parking is free, outdoor seating is abundant, and there’s nothing left to the imagination. These 12 restaurants, ice cream parlors, and bars are, shockingly, just a smidge of what’s possible. Meandering through five or six ensures a gourmand’s afternoon, but hitting just one is a surefire way to have a good time in the Capital of Silicon Valley.

If you buy something or book a reservation from an Eater link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics policy