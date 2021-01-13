Where to Eat and Drink in Sebastopol

It would be hugely upsetting to travel to the town some consider the northernmost point of the Bay Area without working through at least one Gravenstein apple. It’s sort of Sebastopol’s mascot; the highway that runs through town shares its name, and there’s an annual festival in the apple’s honor each year. It should come as no surprise then that the modest wine country hamlet sports a powerful dining scene. Yes, the Barlow showcases everything from sushi restaurants to olive oil outlets to the Golden State Cider taproom, but there are heaps of wonderful businesses all throughout town. Bring your Retrograde coffee on a lavender farm tour, within minutes of Florence Avenue, or hit one of the numerous farmers markets throughout the area before heading out to eat. Here are 10 of Sebastopol’s most well-loved restaurants, cafes, and shops.