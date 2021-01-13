 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
More Maps

The Best Moderately-Priced Date Night Restaurants in the Bay Area

18 Classic Restaurants Every San Franciscan Must Try

11 Inflation-Proof Prix Fixe and Tasting Menus Around San Francisco

More in San Francisco See more maps
A burger and fries on a plate.
The veggie burger at Handline is not to be missed.
Handline | Instagram

Where to Eat and Drink in Sebastopol

The Sonoma County town is home to some of wine country’s best food

by Paolo Bicchieri and Maria C. Hunt Updated
View as Map
The veggie burger at Handline is not to be missed.
| Handline | Instagram
by Paolo Bicchieri and Maria C. Hunt Updated

It would be hugely upsetting to travel to the town some consider the northernmost point of the Bay Area without working through at least one Gravenstein apple. It’s sort of Sebastopol’s mascot; the highway that runs through town shares its name, and there’s an annual festival in the apple’s honor each year. It should come as no surprise then that the modest wine country hamlet sports a powerful dining scene. Yes, the Barlow showcases everything from sushi restaurants to olive oil outlets to the Golden State Cider taproom, but there are heaps of wonderful businesses all throughout town. Bring your Retrograde coffee on a lavender farm tour, within minutes of Florence Avenue, or hit one of the numerous farmers markets throughout the area before heading out to eat. Here are 10 of Sebastopol’s most well-loved restaurants, cafes, and shops.

Read More

Patisserie Angelica

Copy Link

This petite patisserie earned a Slow Food Snail badge for its French specialties like frangipane and gateau Basque, a dense cake loaded with butter and eggs that hails from Southwest France. Angelica’s many fans also love the cream scones, gluten-free goodies like flourless chocolate cake, and high tea that includes your choice of Mariage Freres Tea, macarons, mini scones, and finger sandwiches (reservations are recommended).

6821 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 827-7998
(707) 827-7998

The Farmer's Wife

Copy Link

The sandwich initially may have been invented to make multitasking easier, but the cheesy melted sandwiches from the Farmer’s Wife definitely require both hands. Kendra Kolling, who’s also a regular at a couple of Bay Area farmers markets, loves stuffing a couple of cheeses, sustainable meat, jam, and eggs in her creations. She got into the sandwich business after she married an apple farmer and needed to boost their margins. Start slowly with the patty melt, which features grass-fed beef, caramelized onions, cheddar, and secret sauce. Or go whole hog on the Belly & Jelly, a substantial mashup of honey lavender bacon, apricot preserves, wildflower honey, and melted cheddar.

6760 McKinley St Unit 120, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 827-3306
(707) 827-3306
Martha Cromar

Blue Ridge Kitchen

Copy Link

Some of the most delicious fried chicken in the Bay Area can be found here. Chef Matthew D’Ambrosi says it took him 287 batches to perfect the batter, and its deep golden hue is like a cross between tempura and a beer-battered fish fillet. The batter is crunchy, savory, and light with caramelized notes reminiscent of a perfect apple fritter. And the meat is tender and juicy, even without the spicy beurre blanc that comes on the side. The chef brings the same level of intensity to the rest of the menu, but especially his cioppino, hardwood smoked prime rib, shrimp and grits, and burger.

6770 McKinley St Ste 150, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 222-5040
(707) 222-5040
Blue Ridge Kitchen

Also featured in:

Two Dog Night Creamery

Copy Link

Two Dog Night Creamery tempts customers in the summer with its seasonal flavors, such as the signature Blackberry Pie (vanilla ice cream with sweet organic blackberries). But the shop’s regulars also dally with the Caramelized Apple Pie flavor, which is studded with warm spices, and have a steady thing with the Bananas Foster. They’ve also got vegan peanut butter ice cream, and you can get a couple of free toppings on your cone.

6760 McKinley Ave #110, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 823-9376
(707) 823-9376
Two Dog Night Creamery

Infusions Tea House & Sonoma Chocolatiers

Copy Link

Everything is thoughtfully done at this chocolate and tea shop near Whole Foods, repeatedly named the best chocolate shop in Sonoma County. They only work with dark chocolates from Valrhona, Guittard, and organic maker Pacari, crafting them into satiny bittersweet truffles infused with ingredients like olive oil, local honey cacao nibs. The standout is the dark salted caramel, which has just the right balance of bitterness and salt to make you want another one. The coconut black tea is a local favorite, but the rose matcha latte, which starts with gently steeped organic rose petals, is the stuff of dreams.

6988 McKinley St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 829-1181
(707) 829-1181

Ramen Gaijin

Copy Link

The shoyu broth at Ramen Gaijin is a thing of beauty: deep, dark, and intensely flavored. Even though chef-owners Matthew Williams and Moishe Hahn-Schuman aren’t from Japan, they’ve lovingly translated the flavors they found there, including ramen, fried chicken karaage donburi, and a satisfying wintry curry.

6948 Sebastopol Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 827-3609
(707) 827-3609
Ramen Gaijin/Facebook

Retrograde Coffee Roasters

Copy Link

Though their Milky Way Nitro Cold Coffee has star power on its own (it’s brewed hot over ice and then hit with nitrogen for texture), Retrograde is also notable for being the first Certified Green coffee roaster and cafe in Sonoma County. So besides having recyclable or compostable packaging, they donate chaff from the roasting process to a chicken farm to use as bedding and turn coffee grounds into compost. And they pay more than the Fair Trade price for their coffee beans sourced from places like Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Chiapas, Mexico. Pop in for a to-go pour over, a Yama Japanese cold brew jasmine tea, or a latte flavored with matcha, beets, or charcoal and rose syrup.

130 S Main St #103, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 827-8065
(707) 827-8065
A cookie in someone’s hand.
Retrograde offers vegan cookies, for those plant-based diners out there.
Paolo Bicchieri

Viva Mexicana

Copy Link

Viva Mexicana has been a Sebastopol institution since 1986; in the past 10 years owner Sima Mohamadian has added more organic and local produce to the menu. The flavors are clean and direct, from the mole negro made in-house for the chicken Holy Mole Burrito to the marinated grilled rock cod from Bodega Bay. Popular comfort dishes include organic chicken pozole and beef birria stew with tomatillo salsa. Carnivores and vegans are equally fond of the Gratitude Burrito: yam and potato hash browns, jalapeño salsa, and corn-studded guacamole in a big gluten-free tortilla. Mohamadian has recently added a mini Persian market to the restaurant, in tribute to her parents who both passed away last year.

841 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 823-5555
(707) 823-5555
A plate with tacos on it.
Tacos at Viva Mexicana.
Viva Mexicana

Handline

Copy Link

Handlining is an intimate style of fishing with just a line, a hook, and your hands. At Handline, an old Foster Freeze with a woodsy makeover, you’ll find sublimely fresh seafood, like fried fish tacos, ceviche, and grilled Hog Island oysters in season, alongside burgers made with organic beef. The menu is also filled with local wine, brews, and produce. Sao Jorge, a Portuguese white cheese from Matos Cheese Factory, is served as a zesty sauce that’s good on anything, including your finger. Say yes when they ask if you want fries with that: they’re double-fried, Belgian-style, in rice oil, so they’re supremely light with a crunchy outside and creamy inside.

935 Gravenstein Ave. South, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 827-3744
(707) 827-3744
Dawn Heumann

Himalayan Tandoori and Curry House

Copy Link

In a squat parking lot off of the main highway in town, this Nepalese restaurant dishes out some of the best, reasonably-priced food in Sebastopol. The vegetable biryani is $19, but is a veritable wealth of rice, and sides like the pakora run just $7. The aloo tiki comes in a cheerleader pyramid-esque temple of fried deliciousness, perfect for any road-weary traveler.

969 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 824-1800
(707) 824-1800
Two dishes on a sunny afternoon.
Dishes are well-seasoned and spiced at this Sebastopol Nepalese restaurant.
Paolo Bicchieri

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

Patisserie Angelica

6821 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, CA 95472

This petite patisserie earned a Slow Food Snail badge for its French specialties like frangipane and gateau Basque, a dense cake loaded with butter and eggs that hails from Southwest France. Angelica’s many fans also love the cream scones, gluten-free goodies like flourless chocolate cake, and high tea that includes your choice of Mariage Freres Tea, macarons, mini scones, and finger sandwiches (reservations are recommended).

6821 Laguna Park Way, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 827-7998
(707) 827-7998

The Farmer's Wife

6760 McKinley St Unit 120, Sebastopol, CA 95472

The sandwich initially may have been invented to make multitasking easier, but the cheesy melted sandwiches from the Farmer’s Wife definitely require both hands. Kendra Kolling, who’s also a regular at a couple of Bay Area farmers markets, loves stuffing a couple of cheeses, sustainable meat, jam, and eggs in her creations. She got into the sandwich business after she married an apple farmer and needed to boost their margins. Start slowly with the patty melt, which features grass-fed beef, caramelized onions, cheddar, and secret sauce. Or go whole hog on the Belly & Jelly, a substantial mashup of honey lavender bacon, apricot preserves, wildflower honey, and melted cheddar.

6760 McKinley St Unit 120, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 827-3306
(707) 827-3306
Martha Cromar

Blue Ridge Kitchen

6770 McKinley St Ste 150, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Some of the most delicious fried chicken in the Bay Area can be found here. Chef Matthew D’Ambrosi says it took him 287 batches to perfect the batter, and its deep golden hue is like a cross between tempura and a beer-battered fish fillet. The batter is crunchy, savory, and light with caramelized notes reminiscent of a perfect apple fritter. And the meat is tender and juicy, even without the spicy beurre blanc that comes on the side. The chef brings the same level of intensity to the rest of the menu, but especially his cioppino, hardwood smoked prime rib, shrimp and grits, and burger.

6770 McKinley St Ste 150, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 222-5040
(707) 222-5040
Blue Ridge Kitchen

Two Dog Night Creamery

6760 McKinley Ave #110, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Two Dog Night Creamery tempts customers in the summer with its seasonal flavors, such as the signature Blackberry Pie (vanilla ice cream with sweet organic blackberries). But the shop’s regulars also dally with the Caramelized Apple Pie flavor, which is studded with warm spices, and have a steady thing with the Bananas Foster. They’ve also got vegan peanut butter ice cream, and you can get a couple of free toppings on your cone.

6760 McKinley Ave #110, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 823-9376
(707) 823-9376
Two Dog Night Creamery

Infusions Tea House & Sonoma Chocolatiers

6988 McKinley St, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Everything is thoughtfully done at this chocolate and tea shop near Whole Foods, repeatedly named the best chocolate shop in Sonoma County. They only work with dark chocolates from Valrhona, Guittard, and organic maker Pacari, crafting them into satiny bittersweet truffles infused with ingredients like olive oil, local honey cacao nibs. The standout is the dark salted caramel, which has just the right balance of bitterness and salt to make you want another one. The coconut black tea is a local favorite, but the rose matcha latte, which starts with gently steeped organic rose petals, is the stuff of dreams.

6988 McKinley St, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 829-1181
(707) 829-1181

Ramen Gaijin

6948 Sebastopol Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472

The shoyu broth at Ramen Gaijin is a thing of beauty: deep, dark, and intensely flavored. Even though chef-owners Matthew Williams and Moishe Hahn-Schuman aren’t from Japan, they’ve lovingly translated the flavors they found there, including ramen, fried chicken karaage donburi, and a satisfying wintry curry.

6948 Sebastopol Ave, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 827-3609
(707) 827-3609
Ramen Gaijin/Facebook

Retrograde Coffee Roasters

130 S Main St #103, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Though their Milky Way Nitro Cold Coffee has star power on its own (it’s brewed hot over ice and then hit with nitrogen for texture), Retrograde is also notable for being the first Certified Green coffee roaster and cafe in Sonoma County. So besides having recyclable or compostable packaging, they donate chaff from the roasting process to a chicken farm to use as bedding and turn coffee grounds into compost. And they pay more than the Fair Trade price for their coffee beans sourced from places like Ethiopia, Costa Rica, and Chiapas, Mexico. Pop in for a to-go pour over, a Yama Japanese cold brew jasmine tea, or a latte flavored with matcha, beets, or charcoal and rose syrup.

130 S Main St #103, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 827-8065
(707) 827-8065
A cookie in someone’s hand.
Retrograde offers vegan cookies, for those plant-based diners out there.
Paolo Bicchieri

Viva Mexicana

841 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Viva Mexicana has been a Sebastopol institution since 1986; in the past 10 years owner Sima Mohamadian has added more organic and local produce to the menu. The flavors are clean and direct, from the mole negro made in-house for the chicken Holy Mole Burrito to the marinated grilled rock cod from Bodega Bay. Popular comfort dishes include organic chicken pozole and beef birria stew with tomatillo salsa. Carnivores and vegans are equally fond of the Gratitude Burrito: yam and potato hash browns, jalapeño salsa, and corn-studded guacamole in a big gluten-free tortilla. Mohamadian has recently added a mini Persian market to the restaurant, in tribute to her parents who both passed away last year.

841 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 823-5555
(707) 823-5555
A plate with tacos on it.
Tacos at Viva Mexicana.
Viva Mexicana

Handline

935 Gravenstein Ave. South, Sebastopol, CA 95472

Handlining is an intimate style of fishing with just a line, a hook, and your hands. At Handline, an old Foster Freeze with a woodsy makeover, you’ll find sublimely fresh seafood, like fried fish tacos, ceviche, and grilled Hog Island oysters in season, alongside burgers made with organic beef. The menu is also filled with local wine, brews, and produce. Sao Jorge, a Portuguese white cheese from Matos Cheese Factory, is served as a zesty sauce that’s good on anything, including your finger. Say yes when they ask if you want fries with that: they’re double-fried, Belgian-style, in rice oil, so they’re supremely light with a crunchy outside and creamy inside.

935 Gravenstein Ave. South, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 827-3744
(707) 827-3744
Dawn Heumann

Himalayan Tandoori and Curry House

969 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, CA 95472

In a squat parking lot off of the main highway in town, this Nepalese restaurant dishes out some of the best, reasonably-priced food in Sebastopol. The vegetable biryani is $19, but is a veritable wealth of rice, and sides like the pakora run just $7. The aloo tiki comes in a cheerleader pyramid-esque temple of fried deliciousness, perfect for any road-weary traveler.

969 Gravenstein Hwy S, Sebastopol, CA 95472
(707) 824-1800
(707) 824-1800
Two dishes on a sunny afternoon.
Dishes are well-seasoned and spiced at this Sebastopol Nepalese restaurant.
Paolo Bicchieri

Related Maps