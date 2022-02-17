16 Restaurants Perfect for Eating Alone in San Francisco

Those who know, know: dining alone can be pure bliss. There’s no shame in taking yourself out to breakfast, lunch, or dinner — nor should there be when there are so many options for excellent restaurants that are happy to seat a solo diner or offer a single spot at the bar. San Francisco can confuse with its sudden fog and unexpected sunshine, making or breaking plans as it goes. But if the calendar opens up out of the blue, these 16 restaurants make the perfect option for a solo dinner date.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.