17 Reliable Places to Eat Around Union Square

From an elegant spot for afternoon tea to a modern Vietnamese restaurant, here are your best bets for dining around Union Square

It’s officially summer, and if you’re the type who prefers to shop IRL, most likely at some point you will make a trek to Union Square to buy something befitting the rare-but-it-happens heat wave. But if you’ve shopped ‘til you (almost) dropped, you’ll need a nearby spot to cool your heels and refuel with some food and drinks. Let’s be honest, though: Options for food and drink around the area can be dicey, with most designed to entrap unwitting tourists. But there are plenty of places, some just a block or two away, to get a satisfying lunch or dinner that won’t leave you feeling hoodwinked or hungry.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.