 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat and Drink in Uptown Oakland

Kick Off the New Year with Brunch at These Bay Area Restaurants

The Most Decked-Out Holiday Bars and Restaurants in the Bay Area

Rooftop Bluestem Kelly Puleio

9 Top-Notch Rooftop Bars in San Francisco

The very slim selection of bars and restaurants that have outdoor rooftop access

by Ellen Fort and Lauren Saria Updated
View as Map
by Ellen Fort and Lauren Saria Updated
Kelly Puleio

There are many great restaurants and bars with views in San Francisco, but very few that are open-air rooftops in the traditional sense. Blame Karl the Fog’s cool breezes for the lack of high-up outdoor space. Even at San Francisco’s best, most heater- and fire-pit-appointed rooftops, it’s a good idea to bring a jacket.

Don’t care about a bird’s-eye view? Check out this list of very excellent places to eat and drink outside at street level.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Fiorella Sunset

Copy Link
1240 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 404-6997
(415) 404-6997
Visit Website

You’d never know it at first glance, but there’s a slender rooftop patio perched atop Fiorella’s newest outpost in the Sunset. Hung with string lights and armed with heaters, it’s a cozy setting for sharing wood-fired pizzas and fresh pastas.

The rooftop deck at Fiorella Sunset dressed up with string lights and a retractable awning Hardy Wilson/Fiorella

Also Featured in:

2. Good Culture Club

Copy Link
3560 18th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 589-7266
(415) 589-7266
Visit Website

Starting on January 11, 2022 the former Dear Inga space (which hosted chef Ravi Kapur’s Liholiho Yacht Club throughout the pandemic) will flip into Good Culture Club, a team effort from a trio of Liholiho alums: general manager Aimee Arcilla, chef Kevin Keovanpheng, and chef Brett Shaw. The menu splits two ways, savory and sweet, with plates inspired by Arcilla’s Filipina heritage and Shaw’s Laotian upbringing. Liholiho’s last day in the space will be December 31, 2021 after which it’ll move back into its original Nob Hill home.

Also Featured in:

3. El Techo

Copy Link
2516 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 550-6970
(415) 550-6970
Visit Website

El Techo has long been one of the city’s best options for outdoor drinking, day or night. Head up to the rooftop patio overlooking Mission Street for margaritas, small plates, and an excellent weekday happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. There are heaters scattered around the roof and if you want the very best views, belly up to the drinking rail.

Also Featured in:

4. Jones

Copy Link
620 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 496-6858
(415) 496-6858
Visit Website

One of the city’s biggest rooftop spaces means plenty of room to gather pals for cocktails and occasional live music. The greenery scattered throughout gives it a lush vibe, though it’s in the midst of the Tenderloin, surrounded by hotels and apartment buldings.

Jones

Also Featured in:

5. Charmaine's Rooftop Bar & Lounge

Copy Link
1100 Market Street Entrance at, 45 McAllister St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 786-3467
(415) 786-3467
Visit Website

Look up and down Market Street’s windy corridor from the glass-enclosed patio of Charmaine’s, perched atop the well-heeled Proper Hotel. It’s got drinks designed by Bon Vivants Hospitality (Trick Dog, Chezchez), snacks by Jason Fox of the late Commonwealth, and high style to match. The best seats are around one of the fire pits, so act fast.

Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

6. Dirty Habit

Copy Link
12 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 348-1555
(415) 348-1555
Visit Website

On the fifth floor of Hotel Zelos, Dirty Habit is a hidden-away lair secluded by SoMa high rises. It’s a dark and luxe indoors, but it opens out onto fire pits and lounge-worthy sofas. Sip from a menu of craft cocktails, which switches up with the seasons, and snack on oysters and shishito peppers, or go all in on wild halibut or barbecue short ribs.

Rooftop lounge at Dirty Habit Dirty Habit

Also Featured in:

7. Bluestem Restaurant & Market

Copy Link
1 Yerba Buena Ln
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 547-1111
(415) 547-1111
Visit Website

Bluestem is back with a new menu focused on fresh California food including sandwiches, salads, and a case of gorgeous baked goods. During the restaurant’s extended pandemic-induced hibernation, the dining room got a few upgrades: a fresh coat of paint, a big communal table, and lots of lush ferns. But wind all the way upstairs for the more secluded wrap-around rooftop, with a birds-eye view of Market and Yerba Buena Lane.

Rooftop Bluestem Kelly Puleio

8. Rooftop 25

Copy Link
25 Lusk St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 495-5875
(415) 495-5875
Visit Website

Atop SoMa’s 25 Lusk is a lovely rooftop bar serving wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and other bar snacks. Frozen cocktails, beers, and wines are attractive orders, particularly when the heaters come on to combat Bay Area winter (or notoriously cool summer) weather.

Courtesy of Rooftop 25

9. Oeste - Bar

Copy Link
722 Clay St
Oakland, CA 94607
(510) 817-4157
(510) 817-4157
Visit Website

This Old Oakland bar and restaurant has the ideal rooftop for snacking on shrimp and grits, fried brussels sprouts, and steak frites. Cocktails, beer, wine, and a happy hour drink specials that start at 11 a.m. are all extra reasons to stop by.

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2021 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Fiorella Sunset

1240 9th Ave, San Francisco, CA 94122
The rooftop deck at Fiorella Sunset dressed up with string lights and a retractable awning Hardy Wilson/Fiorella

You’d never know it at first glance, but there’s a slender rooftop patio perched atop Fiorella’s newest outpost in the Sunset. Hung with string lights and armed with heaters, it’s a cozy setting for sharing wood-fired pizzas and fresh pastas.

1240 9th Ave
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 404-6997
Visit Website

2. Good Culture Club

3560 18th St, San Francisco, CA 94110

Starting on January 11, 2022 the former Dear Inga space (which hosted chef Ravi Kapur’s Liholiho Yacht Club throughout the pandemic) will flip into Good Culture Club, a team effort from a trio of Liholiho alums: general manager Aimee Arcilla, chef Kevin Keovanpheng, and chef Brett Shaw. The menu splits two ways, savory and sweet, with plates inspired by Arcilla’s Filipina heritage and Shaw’s Laotian upbringing. Liholiho’s last day in the space will be December 31, 2021 after which it’ll move back into its original Nob Hill home.

3560 18th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 589-7266
Visit Website

3. El Techo

2516 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110

El Techo has long been one of the city’s best options for outdoor drinking, day or night. Head up to the rooftop patio overlooking Mission Street for margaritas, small plates, and an excellent weekday happy hour from 4 to 6 p.m. There are heaters scattered around the roof and if you want the very best views, belly up to the drinking rail.

2516 Mission St
San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 550-6970
Visit Website

4. Jones

620 Jones St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Jones

One of the city’s biggest rooftop spaces means plenty of room to gather pals for cocktails and occasional live music. The greenery scattered throughout gives it a lush vibe, though it’s in the midst of the Tenderloin, surrounded by hotels and apartment buldings.

620 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 496-6858
Visit Website

5. Charmaine's Rooftop Bar & Lounge

1100 Market Street Entrance at, 45 McAllister St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Patricia Chang

Look up and down Market Street’s windy corridor from the glass-enclosed patio of Charmaine’s, perched atop the well-heeled Proper Hotel. It’s got drinks designed by Bon Vivants Hospitality (Trick Dog, Chezchez), snacks by Jason Fox of the late Commonwealth, and high style to match. The best seats are around one of the fire pits, so act fast.

1100 Market Street Entrance at, 45 McAllister St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 786-3467
Visit Website

6. Dirty Habit

12 4th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
Rooftop lounge at Dirty Habit Dirty Habit

On the fifth floor of Hotel Zelos, Dirty Habit is a hidden-away lair secluded by SoMa high rises. It’s a dark and luxe indoors, but it opens out onto fire pits and lounge-worthy sofas. Sip from a menu of craft cocktails, which switches up with the seasons, and snack on oysters and shishito peppers, or go all in on wild halibut or barbecue short ribs.

12 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 348-1555
Visit Website

7. Bluestem Restaurant & Market

1 Yerba Buena Ln, San Francisco, CA 94103
Rooftop Bluestem Kelly Puleio

Bluestem is back with a new menu focused on fresh California food including sandwiches, salads, and a case of gorgeous baked goods. During the restaurant’s extended pandemic-induced hibernation, the dining room got a few upgrades: a fresh coat of paint, a big communal table, and lots of lush ferns. But wind all the way upstairs for the more secluded wrap-around rooftop, with a birds-eye view of Market and Yerba Buena Lane.

1 Yerba Buena Ln
San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 547-1111
Visit Website

8. Rooftop 25

25 Lusk St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Courtesy of Rooftop 25

Atop SoMa’s 25 Lusk is a lovely rooftop bar serving wood-fired pizzas, burgers, and other bar snacks. Frozen cocktails, beers, and wines are attractive orders, particularly when the heaters come on to combat Bay Area winter (or notoriously cool summer) weather.

25 Lusk St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 495-5875
Visit Website

9. Oeste - Bar

722 Clay St, Oakland, CA 94607

This Old Oakland bar and restaurant has the ideal rooftop for snacking on shrimp and grits, fried brussels sprouts, and steak frites. Cocktails, beer, wine, and a happy hour drink specials that start at 11 a.m. are all extra reasons to stop by.

722 Clay St
Oakland, CA 94607
(510) 817-4157
Visit Website

Related Maps