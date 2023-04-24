The 11 San Francisco Legacy Businesses to Add to Your Eating and Drinking List

In a city as legendary as San Francisco, home to powerhouse chefs and innovative cooks since way back, it can be hard to find those historic venues that set the wheels in motion for so many famous restaurants and bars. The city’s Legacy Business Program is one such nexus to direct residents and tourists alike to old-school grocery stores, hardware stores, and even newspapers. But it’s also a fantastic way to keep track of San Francisco’s classic bakeries, bars, and cafes. Here are just 11 of the city’s finest institutions for everything from pupusas to roast duck.