Perry’s

The 11 San Francisco Legacy Businesses to Add to Your Eating and Drinking List

There are dozens of historic bars and restaurants. This is a snapshot of the finest still in operation.

by Paolo Bicchieri
by Paolo Bicchieri
Perry’s

In a city as legendary as San Francisco, home to powerhouse chefs and innovative cooks since way back, it can be hard to find those historic venues that set the wheels in motion for so many famous restaurants and bars. The city’s Legacy Business Program is one such nexus to direct residents and tourists alike to old-school grocery stores, hardware stores, and even newspapers. But it’s also a fantastic way to keep track of San Francisco’s classic bakeries, bars, and cafes. Here are just 11 of the city’s finest institutions for everything from pupusas to roast duck.

Pacific Cafe

This 1974-born business in the practical boonies of the Outer Richmond holds it down with Boudin bread and entire crabs served diablo-style flushed with scallions and cracked pepper. There are so many seafood options the menu will have you singing the second verse from “Under the Sea” as you tie your bib around your neck.

7000 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 387-7091
(415) 387-7091
A storefront.
Pacific Cafe on Geary Boulevard.
Pacific Cafe

The Plough and the Stars

Just before Irving Street turns into row upon row of houses, the Plough and Stars is there to wave you away with a pint of Guinness and heart-warming fried goodness. Plus, there’s tons of live music each month — naturally, it’s mostly Irish music.

116 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 751-1122
(415) 751-1122

Beep's Burgers

All of Ocean Avenue is worth a gourmand’s trip, really. But if you were to hit just one, Beep’s Burgers is a legacy business for a reason. Since 1962 this burger stand makes a strong case for a simple menu done extraordinarily well.

1051 Ocean Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
(415) 584-2650
(415) 584-2650
A Beep’s burger Patricia Chang

Zam Zam

Haight-Ashbury doesn’t get enough respect for the wonderful places to eat and drink, though newly-opened sandwich shop Sandy’s may change that. Zam Zam joined the legacy business roster in 2016 and for good reason: the red-lit bar is blocks from the heart of the neighborhood and keeps the cheap drinks flowing all night.

1633 Haight St, San Francisco, CA 94117
(415) 861-2545
(415) 861-2545

Pacita's Salvadorian Bakery

The oft-slept-on neighborhood of the Excelsior is home to numerous storied businesses. Pacita’s is one of that breed. The bakery opened in 1996 and is ideal for a quick pupusa to tote along with a cup of coffee or for larger orders, like custom cakes for quinceñeras and weddings.

10 Persia Ave, San Francisco, CA 94112
(415) 452-8442
(415) 452-8442

El Rio

This bar is a one-stop shop for cheap cocktails, karaoke, drag shows, and longstanding queer events like the monthly party Mango. The sprawling outdoor patio makes El Rio a terrific place to drink and dance for those concerned about long-term COVID, too.

3158 Mission St, San Francisco, CA 94110
(415) 282-3325
(415) 282-3325
El Rio’s Patio El Rio

Fior d'Italia

This restaurant claims to be the first Italian restaurant in the United States, opened by Angelo Del Monte in 1886. The business has hopped through North Beach six different times, and in the aftermath of the 1906 earthquake operated out of a tent. Try the scaloppine fior, tender veal coupled with prosciutto and mushrooms.

2237 Mason St, San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 986-1886
(415) 986-1886

Tú Lan

This downtown destination for Vietnamese food opened in 1977 and is on its third generation of family ownership. Crab cakes, myriad phos, and vegetarian vermicelli soup are all on the menu — and worth a try.

8 6th St, San Francisco, CA 94103
(415) 626-0927
(415) 626-0927

Hing Lung Company aka. Go Duck Yourself

With a sassy name to match its legendary import, this Chinatown legacy business opened in 1977 and is well-loved for its rich, tangy Cantonese-style barbecued meats. This business was added to the registry in March 2023, cementing the restaurant in the annals of San Francisco history.

1261 Stockton St, San Francisco, CA 94133
Half of a roast duck trimmed and chopped. Go Duck Yourself

Goat Hill Pizza

These sourdough pizzeria extraordinaires have a shop in West Portal, but the Potrero Hill location is a destination in its own right. Grabbing a pie and taking in the scenic views at the top of the hill on a clear day is a rare San Francisco delight.

300 Connecticut St, San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 641-1440
(415) 641-1440

Perry's Embarcadero

This waterfront restaurant may have started on Union Street, but it’s hard to knock the outstanding views of the Bay Bridge that come alongside the fare at the Embarcadero location of Perry’s. The weekend brunch, starring eggs Benedicts and corned beef hash, is not to be missed.

155 Steuart St, San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 495-6500
(415) 495-6500
Onion soup.
Can anyone deny a well-made onion soup?
Perry’s

Related Maps