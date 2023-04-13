25 Essential South Bay Area Restaurants

Though San Francisco is often deemed the primary dining hub of the Bay Area, the South Bay restaurant scene should not be overlooked. With iconic spots serving dim sum, falafel, smoked barbeque, pizza, yakitori, jerk chicken, and hand-pulled noodles, the diversity of restaurants in the South Bay spans the globe. Many of these restaurants – whether they embody a no-frills approach or offer an upscale, Michelin-star experience – have been around for decades and are deeply ingrained in the region’s history. Yet, Silicon Valley also epitomizes a commitment to innovation that’s welcomed new players to the community – many that have quickly established themselves as must-try restaurants.

Here are 25 of the most celebrated restaurants throughout Santa Clara County.