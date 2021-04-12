 clock menu more-arrow no yes
More Maps

Where to Eat and Drink in San Francisco’s Chinatown

17 Excellent Restaurants for Vegetarians in San Francisco

The Hottest New Restaurants in the East Bay, February 2022

Crab small plate from Le Fantastique Patricia Chang

18 Fresh Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco

Where to feast on sweet oysters, the king of salmon, and prized Dungeness crab

by Lauren Saria and Becky Duffett Updated
View as Map
by Lauren Saria and Becky Duffett Updated
Patricia Chang

San Francisco is a major port city, surrounded by ocean and bay, and the seafood tradition runs deep. This city has salty old-school restaurants that go back one or two centuries, from oyster counters to woodfire grills, and more recently, the city by the bay has continued to attract bold and modern fish restaurants, several from star chefs. Many prominently feature the local holy trinity: oysters, king salmon, and Dungeness crab, a seasonal treat which truly deserves its own map when in season. But year round and across town, here are the freshest seafood restaurants in San Francisco.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Read More
Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.

1. Fog Harbor Fish House

Copy Link
39 pier
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 421-2442
(415) 421-2442
Visit Website

Situated in a prime-time spot on Pier 39 in Fisherman’s Wharf, Fog Harbor attracts throngs of tourists, but it’s still a really fun seafood feast. Tie on a bib for sourdough bread bowls brimming with clam chowder and piled with lump Dungeness crab meat. The restaurant offers a big outdoor space with views of the bay and bridge, not to mention the background music of seagulls and sea lions.

Seafood platter at Fog Harbor Fog Harbor Fish House

Also Featured in:

2. Scoma's Restaurant

Copy Link
1965 Al Scoma Way
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 771-4383
(415) 771-4383
Visit Website

Scoma’s is a seafood institution, literally sitting on the dock of the bay since 1965. Longtime regulars love the warm leather and wood interiors, where they slide into a favorite booth, and chat with servers who have been there for decades. Scoma’s is known for old-school cioppino, strong Manhattans, mixed grill platters, and more.

Dungeness crab at Scoma’s Scoma’s

Also Featured in:

3. Sotto Mare

Copy Link
552 Green St
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 398-3181
(415) 398-3181
Visit Website

The Italian-American classic in North Beach talks big fish game with “the best damn cioppino in San Francisco,” as well as a big hearty menu filled with pasta, risotto, and sand dabs. Its tiled dining room crammed full of memorabilia is the ideal place to strap on a bib and dig into San Francisco’s favorite stew.

Also Featured in:

4. La Mar Cebicheria Peruana

Copy Link
pier 1 1/2
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 397-8880
(415) 397-8880
Visit Website

Just north of the Ferry Building, this modern Peruvian restaurant boasts tall ceilings and big views of the bay. They specialize in several different types of cebiche, lightly cooked in “leche de tigre,” with choices between the catch of the day, ahi tuna, or yellowtail. Make it a full meal with grilled octopus and lomo saltado.

Ceviche from La Mar La Mar

Also Featured in:

5. Hog Island Oyster Co.

Copy Link
One, Ferry Building, #11
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 391-7117
(415) 391-7117
Visit Website

The big oyster farm that supplies many star restaurants around town is worth the drive up to the picnic tables in Marshall, but it also has a seafood restaurant in the Ferry Building. The classic order is a dozen of their famed sweetwater oysters, but they also have a creamy clam chowder and thick grilled cheese.

Oysters and caviar from Hog Island Hog Island Oyster Co.

Also Featured in:

6. R & G Lounge

Copy Link
631 Kearny St
San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 982-7877
(415) 982-7877
Visit Website

R & G Lounge has been a Chinatown classic since 1985. It’s not exclusively a seafood restaurant, but it’s known for the live crab with salt and pepper, a deep-fried golden icon of Chinese-American food in San Francisco. And there are plenty of other fish on the menu, including prawns with honey walnuts, steamed sea bass, and whole lobster.

Crab at R &amp; G Lounge R & G Lounge

Also Featured in:

7. Estiatorio Ornos a Michael Mina Restaurant San Francisco

Copy Link
252 California St
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 417-3969
(415) 417-3969
Visit Website

In mid-2021 San Francisco’s most prolific chef and restaurateur Michael Mina flipped his FiDi flagship restaurant into Estiatorio Ornos, an upscale Mediterranean restaurant that draws inspiration from his Greek heritage and Aqua, the seafood restaurant where he launched himself to stardom more than two decades ago. A fish sommelier will walk you through menu options that range from grilled sea bass to phyllo-crusted sole. 

Whole-Roasted fish at Estiatorio Ornos David Varley/Mina Group

Also Featured in:

8. Angler

Copy Link
132 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 872-9442
(415) 872-9442
Visit Website

Angler opened on the Embarcadero in 2018, as a spinoff from Michelin-starred Saison, and it’s focused on seafood, with some luxurious options and add-ons. Fish picks up big flavor in the woodfire oven and smokers, and there are Parker House rolls with cultured seaweed butter, grilled whole lobster and abalone, not to mention urchin, uni, more.

Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

9. Waterbar Restaurant

Copy Link
399 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 284-9922
(415) 284-9922
Visit Website

Sister spots Waterbar and Epic Steak are big restaurants at the foot of the Bay Bridge, and while Epic focuses on steak, Waterbar is all things fish. Waterbar has lots of space indoors and outdoors on a couple of different levels, and the brunch power move is a lobster roll and glass of sparkling wine.

Patio at Waterbar Waterbar

Also Featured in:

10. The Anchovy Bar

Copy Link
1740 O'Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 796-2710
(415) 796-2710
Visit Website

The newest restaurant from the State Bird team is an ode to Chef Stuart Brioza’s obsession with anchovies, and when in season, the local little fish are laboriously preserved in house. Year round, there’s also tinned fish from Spain and Italy; oysters, mussels, and clams; and a duo of whipped butters with roe and nori.

Anchovies from the Anchovy Bar The Anchovy Bar

Also Featured in:

11. Brenda's French Soul Food

Copy Link
652 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 345-8100
(415) 345-8100
Visit Website

Chef Brenda Buenviaje is a Louisiana native, and she brought New Orleans style to her popular restaurant in San Francisco, which now has several different spinoffs and locations. Brenda’s is definitely not strictly seafood — there’s good fried chicken — but there’s lots of fish on the menu, for those craving broiled oysters, barbecue shrimp, crawfish beignets, shrimp and grits, and fried catfish po’boys. 

A fried shrimp po’ boy at Brenda’s Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

12. PPQ Dungeness Island - San Francisco

Copy Link
2332 Clement St
San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 386-8266
(415) 386-8266
Visit Website

The legendary Vietnamese restaurant of the Richmond is known for big family-style Dungeness crab feasts, featuring roasted crab and garlic noodles. It’s a fun time for families and larger groups, but there are also a la carte options.

Crab at PPQ PPQ Dungeness Island

Also Featured in:

13. KAIYO ROOFTOP

Copy Link
701 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 800-8141
(415) 800-8141
Visit Website

This tropical rooftop restaurant and bar is the polar opposite of San Francisco’s stuffier seafood destinations, soaring above the city’s skyline and adorned with waving palms. The Nikkei menu marries Peruvian ingredients with Japanese culinary techniques with the result being a vibrant selection of cebiche, tiradito, and sushi – both rolls and nigiri. To complete the vacation vibes, sip one of the almost-tiki like cocktails. 

A hand holds out a plate of sushi.

Also Featured in:

14. Le Fantastique

Copy Link
22 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 432-7888
(415) 432-7888
Visit Website

Join in on the seafood and wine party of your dreams at this Hayes Valley newcomer from Emily and Robbie Wilson, the couple behind Bird Dog in Palo Alto. Here they’re focused on all things fishy and mostly raw – think a full menu of seven fresh crudo plus caviar-topped eclairs – to be enjoyed alongside a list flooded with French wines. 

Caviar eclairs at Le Fantastique Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

15. Woodhouse Fish Company

Copy Link
2073 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 437-2722
(415) 437-2722
Visit Website

The MacNiven brothers grew up in the Bay, but their two seafood restaurants in San Francisco are New England inspired. Both offer a fresh and casual menu filled with Dungeness crab rolls, lobster rolls, fish and chips, and fish tacos, and the parklet on Fillmore resembles a boat.

The crab roll from Woodhouse Fish Co. Patricia Chang

More in Maps

16. Hook Fish Co

Copy Link
Read Review |
4542 Irving St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 569-4984
(415) 569-4984
Visit Website

Join crowds of Outer Sunset residents and their four-legged friends at Hook Fish Co. for thoughtfully sourced seafood served in burritos, tacos, sandwiches, and atop salads. This is California beach food at its finest, and best enjoyed either on the wooden parklet out front or with your toes in the sand – the restaurant is just two blocks from Ocean Beach.

Two fish tacos topped with avocado on a metal tray Patricia Chang

Also Featured in:

17. Anchor Oyster Bar

Copy Link
579 Castro St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 431-3990
(415) 431-3990
Visit Website

Anchor Oyster is a neighborhood classic, holding it down in the Castro since 1977. The cioppino is jammed with mussels and crab claws, and don’t be shy about accepting the bib, it’s a full garlic steam facial. They also sling oysters on the half shell, creamy clam chowder, and chewy sourdough.

Cioppino at Anchor Oyster Anchor Oyster Bar

Also Featured in:

18. La Ciccia

Copy Link
291 30th St
San Francisco, CA 94131
(415) 550-8114
(415) 550-8114
Visit Website

La Ciccia is a cozy neighborhood restaurant at the quiet end of Noe Valley, at top of Church and 30th. It’s a Sardinian menu filled with lots of seafood, pasta, and minerally wine. Regulars keep going back for the fresh spaghetti with cured fish roe grated over the top, fresh fettuccine tinted with squid ink, and tender baby octopus. 

Squid salad at La Ciccia La Ciccia

Also Featured in:

More in Maps

© 2022 Vox Media, Inc. All rights reserved.
Link copied to the clipboard.

1. Fog Harbor Fish House

39 pier, San Francisco, CA 94133
Seafood platter at Fog Harbor Fog Harbor Fish House

Situated in a prime-time spot on Pier 39 in Fisherman’s Wharf, Fog Harbor attracts throngs of tourists, but it’s still a really fun seafood feast. Tie on a bib for sourdough bread bowls brimming with clam chowder and piled with lump Dungeness crab meat. The restaurant offers a big outdoor space with views of the bay and bridge, not to mention the background music of seagulls and sea lions.

39 pier
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 421-2442
Visit Website

2. Scoma's Restaurant

1965 Al Scoma Way, San Francisco, CA 94133
Dungeness crab at Scoma’s Scoma’s

Scoma’s is a seafood institution, literally sitting on the dock of the bay since 1965. Longtime regulars love the warm leather and wood interiors, where they slide into a favorite booth, and chat with servers who have been there for decades. Scoma’s is known for old-school cioppino, strong Manhattans, mixed grill platters, and more.

1965 Al Scoma Way
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 771-4383
Visit Website

3. Sotto Mare

552 Green St, San Francisco, CA 94133

The Italian-American classic in North Beach talks big fish game with “the best damn cioppino in San Francisco,” as well as a big hearty menu filled with pasta, risotto, and sand dabs. Its tiled dining room crammed full of memorabilia is the ideal place to strap on a bib and dig into San Francisco’s favorite stew.

552 Green St
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 398-3181
Visit Website

4. La Mar Cebicheria Peruana

pier 1 1/2, San Francisco, CA 94105
Ceviche from La Mar La Mar

Just north of the Ferry Building, this modern Peruvian restaurant boasts tall ceilings and big views of the bay. They specialize in several different types of cebiche, lightly cooked in “leche de tigre,” with choices between the catch of the day, ahi tuna, or yellowtail. Make it a full meal with grilled octopus and lomo saltado.

pier 1 1/2
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 397-8880
Visit Website

5. Hog Island Oyster Co.

One, Ferry Building, #11, San Francisco, CA 94111
Oysters and caviar from Hog Island Hog Island Oyster Co.

The big oyster farm that supplies many star restaurants around town is worth the drive up to the picnic tables in Marshall, but it also has a seafood restaurant in the Ferry Building. The classic order is a dozen of their famed sweetwater oysters, but they also have a creamy clam chowder and thick grilled cheese.

One, Ferry Building, #11
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 391-7117
Visit Website

6. R & G Lounge

631 Kearny St, San Francisco, CA 94108
Crab at R &amp; G Lounge R & G Lounge

R & G Lounge has been a Chinatown classic since 1985. It’s not exclusively a seafood restaurant, but it’s known for the live crab with salt and pepper, a deep-fried golden icon of Chinese-American food in San Francisco. And there are plenty of other fish on the menu, including prawns with honey walnuts, steamed sea bass, and whole lobster.

631 Kearny St
San Francisco, CA 94108
(415) 982-7877
Visit Website

7. Estiatorio Ornos a Michael Mina Restaurant San Francisco

252 California St, San Francisco, CA 94111
Whole-Roasted fish at Estiatorio Ornos David Varley/Mina Group

In mid-2021 San Francisco’s most prolific chef and restaurateur Michael Mina flipped his FiDi flagship restaurant into Estiatorio Ornos, an upscale Mediterranean restaurant that draws inspiration from his Greek heritage and Aqua, the seafood restaurant where he launched himself to stardom more than two decades ago. A fish sommelier will walk you through menu options that range from grilled sea bass to phyllo-crusted sole. 

252 California St
San Francisco, CA 94111
(415) 417-3969
Visit Website

8. Angler

132 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105
Patricia Chang

Angler opened on the Embarcadero in 2018, as a spinoff from Michelin-starred Saison, and it’s focused on seafood, with some luxurious options and add-ons. Fish picks up big flavor in the woodfire oven and smokers, and there are Parker House rolls with cultured seaweed butter, grilled whole lobster and abalone, not to mention urchin, uni, more.

132 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 872-9442
Visit Website

9. Waterbar Restaurant

399 The Embarcadero, San Francisco, CA 94105
Patio at Waterbar Waterbar

Sister spots Waterbar and Epic Steak are big restaurants at the foot of the Bay Bridge, and while Epic focuses on steak, Waterbar is all things fish. Waterbar has lots of space indoors and outdoors on a couple of different levels, and the brunch power move is a lobster roll and glass of sparkling wine.

399 The Embarcadero
San Francisco, CA 94105
(415) 284-9922
Visit Website

10. The Anchovy Bar

1740 O'Farrell St, San Francisco, CA 94115
Anchovies from the Anchovy Bar The Anchovy Bar

The newest restaurant from the State Bird team is an ode to Chef Stuart Brioza’s obsession with anchovies, and when in season, the local little fish are laboriously preserved in house. Year round, there’s also tinned fish from Spain and Italy; oysters, mussels, and clams; and a duo of whipped butters with roe and nori.

1740 O'Farrell St
San Francisco, CA 94115
(415) 796-2710
Visit Website

11. Brenda's French Soul Food

652 Polk St, San Francisco, CA 94102
A fried shrimp po’ boy at Brenda’s Patricia Chang

Chef Brenda Buenviaje is a Louisiana native, and she brought New Orleans style to her popular restaurant in San Francisco, which now has several different spinoffs and locations. Brenda’s is definitely not strictly seafood — there’s good fried chicken — but there’s lots of fish on the menu, for those craving broiled oysters, barbecue shrimp, crawfish beignets, shrimp and grits, and fried catfish po’boys. 

652 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 345-8100
Visit Website

12. PPQ Dungeness Island - San Francisco

2332 Clement St, San Francisco, CA 94121
Crab at PPQ PPQ Dungeness Island

The legendary Vietnamese restaurant of the Richmond is known for big family-style Dungeness crab feasts, featuring roasted crab and garlic noodles. It’s a fun time for families and larger groups, but there are also a la carte options.

2332 Clement St
San Francisco, CA 94121
(415) 386-8266
Visit Website

13. KAIYO ROOFTOP

701 3rd St, San Francisco, CA 94107
A hand holds out a plate of sushi.

This tropical rooftop restaurant and bar is the polar opposite of San Francisco’s stuffier seafood destinations, soaring above the city’s skyline and adorned with waving palms. The Nikkei menu marries Peruvian ingredients with Japanese culinary techniques with the result being a vibrant selection of cebiche, tiradito, and sushi – both rolls and nigiri. To complete the vacation vibes, sip one of the almost-tiki like cocktails. 

701 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
(415) 800-8141
Visit Website

14. Le Fantastique

22 Franklin St, San Francisco, CA 94102
Caviar eclairs at Le Fantastique Patricia Chang

Join in on the seafood and wine party of your dreams at this Hayes Valley newcomer from Emily and Robbie Wilson, the couple behind Bird Dog in Palo Alto. Here they’re focused on all things fishy and mostly raw – think a full menu of seven fresh crudo plus caviar-topped eclairs – to be enjoyed alongside a list flooded with French wines. 

22 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94102
(415) 432-7888
Visit Website

15. Woodhouse Fish Company

2073 Market St, San Francisco, CA 94114
The crab roll from Woodhouse Fish Co. Patricia Chang

The MacNiven brothers grew up in the Bay, but their two seafood restaurants in San Francisco are New England inspired. Both offer a fresh and casual menu filled with Dungeness crab rolls, lobster rolls, fish and chips, and fish tacos, and the parklet on Fillmore resembles a boat.

2073 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 437-2722
Visit Website

Related Maps

16. Hook Fish Co

4542 Irving St, San Francisco, CA 94122
Read Review |
Two fish tacos topped with avocado on a metal tray Patricia Chang

Join crowds of Outer Sunset residents and their four-legged friends at Hook Fish Co. for thoughtfully sourced seafood served in burritos, tacos, sandwiches, and atop salads. This is California beach food at its finest, and best enjoyed either on the wooden parklet out front or with your toes in the sand – the restaurant is just two blocks from Ocean Beach.

4542 Irving St
San Francisco, CA 94122
(415) 569-4984
Visit Website

17. Anchor Oyster Bar

579 Castro St, San Francisco, CA 94114
Cioppino at Anchor Oyster Anchor Oyster Bar

Anchor Oyster is a neighborhood classic, holding it down in the Castro since 1977. The cioppino is jammed with mussels and crab claws, and don’t be shy about accepting the bib, it’s a full garlic steam facial. They also sling oysters on the half shell, creamy clam chowder, and chewy sourdough.

579 Castro St
San Francisco, CA 94114
(415) 431-3990
Visit Website

18. La Ciccia

291 30th St, San Francisco, CA 94131
Squid salad at La Ciccia La Ciccia

La Ciccia is a cozy neighborhood restaurant at the quiet end of Noe Valley, at top of Church and 30th. It’s a Sardinian menu filled with lots of seafood, pasta, and minerally wine. Regulars keep going back for the fresh spaghetti with cured fish roe grated over the top, fresh fettuccine tinted with squid ink, and tender baby octopus. 

291 30th St
San Francisco, CA 94131
(415) 550-8114
Visit Website

Related Maps