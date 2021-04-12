18 Fresh Seafood Restaurants in San Francisco

Where to feast on sweet oysters, the king of salmon, and prized Dungeness crab

San Francisco is a major port city, surrounded by ocean and bay, and the seafood tradition runs deep. This city has salty old-school restaurants that go back one or two centuries, from oyster counters to woodfire grills, and more recently, the city by the bay has continued to attract bold and modern fish restaurants, several from star chefs. Many prominently feature the local holy trinity: oysters, king salmon, and Dungeness crab, a seasonal treat which truly deserves its own map when in season. But year round and across town, here are the freshest seafood restaurants in San Francisco.

Health experts consider dining out to be a high-risk activity for the unvaccinated; it may pose a risk for the vaccinated, especially in areas with substantial COVID transmission.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.