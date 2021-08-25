18 Fresh Sourdough Bakeries in San Francisco and the Bay Area

Sourdough bread rises around the world, but it’s a local legend in San Francisco, dating back to the Gold Rush when miners relied on natural leavening to bake bread. Today, sourdough is a staple in the city by the bay, although it’s been reshaped over the years: The dense and heavy boules from Boudin, the crisp and light baguettes of Acme, the dramatically dark crust and custardy interior of Tartine, and the flavorful freshly milled grains from Josey Baker. Each has its place and is worth sampling, fresh or toasted, dunked in cioppino or topped with avocado. Here then are the wild western sourdough loaves of San Francisco.

Note: Restaurants on this map are listed geographically.