13 Incredibly Fresh Sushi Restaurants in the East Bay

Sushi is a mainstay of the Bay Area dining scene, and although most would point to San Francisco as playing host to the lion’s share of sushi restaurants, there are also a number of places in the East Bay that shouldn’t be scoffed at. The East Bay excels at offering excellent sushi, from high-end omakase to more casual spots — and (for the most part) all at affordable price points. There are also a number of shops still offering sushi to-go in case you feel like bringing some sushi-laden bento boxes home.

Here, then, are 13 great restaurants where you can get your sushi fix, from San Pablo out to Castro Valley and everywhere in between.